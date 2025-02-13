Playoff roundup: Coronado bests Sierra Vista in flag football — PHOTOS
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action.
Lauren Wood opened the second half with an interception that led to a score to help No. 2D Coronado beat No. 3M Sierra Vista 20-13 at home in a Class 4A state flag football quarterfinal.
Jiselle Dudley and MaryLou Tsunis scored second-half TDs for the Cougars (14-6), who were tied 7-7 with the Mountain Lions (13-5) after the first half.
No. 1M Foothill 26, No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 6: At Foothill, the Falcons (12-5) advanced with a victory over the Miners (10-5).
Foothill hosts Coronado in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 1D Arbor View 53, No. 4M Legacy 15: At Arbor View, Danielle Morales scored four touchdowns to lead the Aggies (18-8) to a home victory over the Longhorns (11-7).
Morales rushed for 141 yards and three TDs. She also had 33 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.
Pricilla Garcia passed for 113 yards and a TD to help Arbor View, while teammate Karah Foss had six tackles and an interception.
The Aggies host Mojave in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 3D Mojave 13, No. 2M Cadence 12: At Cadence, the Rattlers (16-5) advanced by edging the Miners (21-6).
Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball semifinals
No. 1D Democracy Prep 77, No. 3D Virgin Valley 33: At The Meadows, Josiah Stroughter and Julian Gibbs scored 16 points apiece to lead the Blue Knights (19-6) past the Bulldogs (15-11).
Dion Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Democracy Prep, which hosts Mater East in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 2D Mater East 73, No. 1M The Meadows 37: At The Meadows, Deven Taylor finished with 17 points in the Knights’ victory over the Mustangs (19-8).
Roman Taylor added 14 points for Mater East (19-6), while teammate Kwes Young had 12 points.