Playoff roundup: Coronado bests Sierra Vista in flag football — PHOTOS

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action.

No. 5 Liberty tops No. 4 Gorman in flag football playoffs — PHOTOS

Coronado players celebrate their victory coming off the field against Sierra Vista in their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista receiver Danielle Livingston (32) is unable to secure a touchdown catch as Coronado linebacker Tielua Baptista (21) looks to intercept it during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado safety Mia Schlachter (7) makes a diving save against Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (29) looking to score during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado Jiselle Dudley runner Jiselle Dudley (11) extends for more yards against Sierra Vista defender Amani Rahman (36) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg (1) breaks aboard on the sideline following an interception by teammate defensive back Lauren Wood (14) against Sierra Vista during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defensive back Lauren Wood (14) secures an interception over a Sierra Vista receiver during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado receiver MaryLou Tsunis (9) hauls in a touchdown pass just past the hand of Sierra Vista defender Mackenzie Jenkins (33) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado running back Maddy Aguilar (2) is wrapped up by Sierra Vista defender Amaya Acosta (5) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg (1) turns the corner on a run past Sierra Vista defender Amani Rahman (36) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista receiver Jshana Hunton (3) is unable to secure a touchdown pass over Coronado defensive back Lauren Wood (14) and others during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (29) has her flag pulled by Coronado linebacker Samia Linton-Rivera (20) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado running back Maddy Aguilar (2) works to split the defense of Sierra Vista defender Ny'ema Tippens (2) and Amaya Acosta (5) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado running back Maddy Aguilar (2) nearly evades a flag pull by Sierra Vista defender Amani Rahman (36) during the second half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado receiver Micah Weiss (13) makes a grab against Sierra Vista defender Ny'ema Tippens (2) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players and coaches celebrate another stop over Coronado during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista runner Mary Agnes Kahawaii Pula (20) looks to evade a stop by linebacker Samia Linton-Rivera (20) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg (1) looks to evade a stop by Sierra Vista defender Amaya Acosta (5) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players celebrate their first score over Coronado during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista runner Mary Agnes Kahawaii Pula (20) is caught from behind by Coronado linebacker Julia Skjervheim (8) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg (1) looks to evade a stop by Sierra Vista defender Lydia Masnica (1) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista receiver Danielle Livingston (32) scores before her flag is pulled by Coronado linebacker Samia Linton-Rivera (20) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (29) evades Coronado linebacker Tielua Baptista (21) and linebacker Sykiya Tatum (18) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista runner Mary Agnes Kahawaii Pula (20) elevates for a catch over Coronado linebacker Tielua Baptista (21) and linebacker Samia Linton-Rivera (20) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado safety Mia Schlachter (7) collides with Sierra Vista runner Mary Agnes Kahawaii Pula (20) as she pulls her flag during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista receiver Danielle Livingston (32) secures a catch against Coronado defensive back Jiselle Dudley (11) and linebacker Tielua Baptista (21) during the first half of their Class 4A flag football state quarterfinals game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lauren Wood opened the second half with an interception that led to a score to help No. 2D Coronado beat No. 3M Sierra Vista 20-13 at home in a Class 4A state flag football quarterfinal.

Jiselle Dudley and MaryLou Tsunis scored second-half TDs for the Cougars (14-6), who were tied 7-7 with the Mountain Lions (13-5) after the first half.

No. 1M Foothill 26, No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 6: At Foothill, the Falcons (12-5) advanced with a victory over the Miners (10-5).

Foothill hosts Coronado in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 1D Arbor View 53, No. 4M Legacy 15: At Arbor View, Danielle Morales scored four touchdowns to lead the Aggies (18-8) to a home victory over the Longhorns (11-7).

Morales rushed for 141 yards and three TDs. She also had 33 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Pricilla Garcia passed for 113 yards and a TD to help Arbor View, while teammate Karah Foss had six tackles and an interception.

The Aggies host Mojave in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 3D Mojave 13, No. 2M Cadence 12: At Cadence, the Rattlers (16-5) advanced by edging the Miners (21-6).

Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball semifinals

No. 1D Democracy Prep 77, No. 3D Virgin Valley 33: At The Meadows, Josiah Stroughter and Julian Gibbs scored 16 points apiece to lead the Blue Knights (19-6) past the Bulldogs (15-11).

Dion Parker added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Democracy Prep, which hosts Mater East in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 2D Mater East 73, No. 1M The Meadows 37: At The Meadows, Deven Taylor finished with 17 points in the Knights’ victory over the Mustangs (19-8).

Roman Taylor added 14 points for Mater East (19-6), while teammate Kwes Young had 12 points.