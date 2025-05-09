Playoff roundup: Coronado, Palo Verde to play for volleyball title

Check out all of Thursday’s high school playoff action in baseball, softball and boys volleyball.

Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Braxton Rowley logged 22 assists to lead host Coronado to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 home win over Arbor View in the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday.

Dane Galvin and Dexter Brimhall each added 10 kills for the Mountain League champion Cougars (37-2), who will play Palo Verde for the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Mountain.

The Aggies, the Mountain’s No. 3 seed, finish 21-17.

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 1: At Shadow Ridge, Dylan Ho had 15 kills, Eli Nelson had 12 kills, and the Panthers (19-8) advanced to the title game with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Mustangs (23-5).

Jagger Mendenhall had 32 assists and nine digs, and Peter Castro added nine kills for Palo Verde.

Class 3A state

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 3D Moapa Valley 0: At Virgin Valley, Reece Leavitt racked up 11 kills, six digs and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs (27-9) to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 win over the Pirates (10-11). Virgin Valley will play Boulder City for the championship at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Mountain.

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Valley 1: At Boulder City, the Eagles (30-8) cruised to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 win over the Vikings (21-11) to advance to Tuesday’s final.

Baseball

Class 5A Southern Region

No. 2D Las Vegas 5, No. 4M Centennial 4: At Las Vegas, Justin Romero and Joseph Ponticello each had two hits to help the Wildcats (22-10) edge the Bulldogs (20-14). Las Vegas plays Palo Verde in an elimination game at Faith Lutheran at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 1M Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Bishop Gorman 2: At Palo Verde, Tanner Johns scattered six hits to earn the victory as the Panthers (23-9) eliminated the Gaels (19-14).

Luke Herrera went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Class 4A state

No. 1S Silverado 11, No. 3M Western 1: At Silverado, Giovanni Guariglia went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Taika Mago pitched a one-hitter to lead the Skyhawks (18-8) past Western (13-12) in five innings.

Silverado hosts Rancho at 11 a.m. Saturday in a winners’ bracket game. Western hosts Eldorado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 2M Rancho 3, No. 1D Tech 2: At Tech, William Patriquin went 2-for-4 with a double as the Rams (16-16) scored two runs in the sixth inning and held on for a victory over the Roadrunners (21-10).

Jonathan Ramos struck out 10 while scattering six hits to earn the win for Rancho. Tech hosts Doral Academy at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 1M Durango 4, No. 3S Bonanza 0: At Durango, Ayden Perera hit a home run in the victory for the Trailblazers (24-6) over the Bengals (13-18).

Teagan Payne pitched a two-hitter to earn the victory for Durango (24-6), which hosts Sierra Vista in a winners’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Bonanza hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 2S Sierra Vista 1, No. 2D Legacy 0: At Desert Oasis, the Mountain Lions (20-9) pushed the game’s only run across in the ninth inning to defeat the Longhorns (13-14). Legacy hosts Clark in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 2M The Meadows 14, No. 1M Boulder City 10: At Boulder City, Hudson Falb went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and the Mustangs held off a frantic rally for a win over the Eagles. The Meadows secured a state tournament berth with the win and will host the losers’ bracket winner for the region championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 3M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 1D Virgin Valley 0

No. 2D Moapa Valley 5, No. 4M SLAM! Nevada 4

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Lake Mead 8, No. 4 White Pine 5

No. 2 Needles 11, No. 3 Lincoln County 0

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1S Liberty Baptist 10, No. 2C Tonopah 0

No. 1C Indian Springs 10, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 0

Softball

Class 5A Southern Region

No. 4M Shadow Ridge 6, No. 3M Coronado 5: At Coronado, Madison Foster went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Mustangs (14-8) held off a late rally to eliminate the defending state champion Cougars (16-14).

Jacobi Gledhill went 3-for-4 to help Shadow Ridge, which plays Arbor View at Centennial at 1:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 1D Arbor View 6, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 5: At Arbor View, Madilyn Lowy went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and the Aggies (18-9) scored a run in the eighth inning to beat Bishop Gorman (17-13-1).

Breya Hee went 2-for-4 with a triple for Arbor View.

Class 4A state

No. 1S Doral Academy 15, No. 3M Desert Oasis 6: At Majestic Park, Gabriella Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs as the Dragons (22-4) rolled past the Diamondbacks (11-9-1).

Desarae Castaneda and EmmaLynn Hussey each homered to help Doral, which plays at Legacy at 11 a.m. Saturday in a winners’ bracket game. Desert Oasis hosts Sierra Vista at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 1D Legacy 12, No. 2M Foothill 11: At Legacy, Aofia Noa went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Longhorns (21-6) rallied in the middle innings for a victory over the Falcons (10-11-1).

Madison Castellon also homered for Legacy. Foothill hosts Clark in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 1M Tech 8, No. 3S Spring Valley 7: At Tech, the Roadrunners (18-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Grizzlies (17-11).

Tech advances to host Basic in a winners’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spring Valley hosts Mojave at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 2S Basic 6, No. 2D Rancho 2: At Basic, pitcher Melanie Hughes struck out 10 for the victory and went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Wolves (14-11) defeated the Rams (11-8).

Natalee Ramos and Mia Frias each added two doubles for Basic. Rancho hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 2, No. 2M SLAM! Nevada 1: At Boulder City, Payton Rogers struck out nine to earn the win, and the Eagles scored a run in the eighth inning to beat the Bulls. Boulder City hosts the losers’ bracket winner for the region championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2D Virgin Valley 11, No. 1D Moapa Valley 0

No. 3M Pahrump Valley 18, No. 3D Mater East 8

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Needles 14, No. 4 Awaken Christian 4

No. 3 White Pine 9, No. 2 Lincoln County 6

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 16, No. 4 Tonopah 5

No. 2 Round Mountain 14, No. 3 Indian Springs 2

