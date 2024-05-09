Playoff roundup: Coronado softball advances in extra innings

Coronado’s softball team defeated Centennial in extra innings in a Class 5A Southern Region elimination game. Here is a roundup of Wednesday’s playoff action.

Coronado's Sarah Lopez, left, and Summer Gilliam celebrate a run during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Summer Gilliam’s two-out blooper to center field in the eighth inning scored Bailey Goldberg to give Coronado a 7-6 victory over Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region softball elimination game.

The winning hit came after the Cougars (15-5), the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League, scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against the Bulldogs (14-6), the Mountain’s No. 4 seed.

Coronado will play Bishop Gorman in a 2 p.m. elimination game Thursday at Shadow Ridge, with the winner to face the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m. for a state tournament berth.

Centennial, which reached the state title game last season, was eliminated.

— No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 1D Arbor View 3: Rocio Mora went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the Gaels cruised to a victory over the Aggies in an elimination game. Aiyanna Laurian pitched a five-hitter to earn the victory.

Class 4A

— No. 4S Doral Academy 17, No. 3D Legacy 6: Megan Upp had a home run, a triple, a double and eight RBIs to lead the Dragons (14-12) past the Longhorns (15-13) in an opening-round game. Teammate Jenna Becker went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to help Doral Academy, which broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. The Dragons play at Desert Oasis at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 14, No. 4M Mojave 0: The Spartans (16-11) scored nine runs in the first inning and rolled past the Rattlers (9-12). Cimarron-Memorial will play at Basic at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 3S Spring Valley 18, No. 3M Foothill 6: Aubreyana Sanchez had three hits as the Grizzlies (12-14) scored seven runs in the third inning and never looked back en route to a victory over the Falcons (13-10). Emily Makis, Raelynn Villanueva and Lila Spanda had multiple hits for Spring Valley, which plays at Rancho at 4 p.m.Thursday.

— No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 4D Clark 3: Laura Episom went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs to help the Mountain Lions (15-11) defeat the Chargers (8-11). Teammate Riley Watkins had a home run, and Reagan Foglia pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the win. Sierra Vista will play at Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Class 3A

— No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2: Payton Rogers went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and also was the winning pitcher as the Eagles (22-6) clinched a state tournament berth with a victory over the Trojans (18-6).

Other scores

No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 3M SLAM Academy 7

Baseball

— No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Foothill 0: Cash Martin tossed a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Crusaders (24-8-1) past the Falcons (21-12-1) in a Class 5A Southern Region elimination game. Christian Gross went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran, which scored twice in the first inning. The Crusaders play Green Valley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game at Coronado, with the winner to face the Cougars at 4 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.

— No. 4M Green Valley 15, No. 3M Liberty 7: Jacob Ferry went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs as the Gators (15-18) used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from the Patriots (17-16). Brandon Callahan went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help Green Valley, while TJ Shaw and Ben Byington added three hits apiece.

Class 4A

— No. 4S Eldorado 5, No. 3D Cheyenne 2: Dylan Hayden struck out seven while pitching a complete-game three-hitter in the Sundevils’ win over the Desert Shields (21-6) in an opening-round game. Nathan Minton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to help Eldorado (15-13), and teammate Misael Pelayo also had two hits. The Sundevils play at Durango at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2D Clark 13, No. 4M Western 0: Cole Baren went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to help the Chargers (12-10) roll to a win over the Warriors (12-11). Kellen Anunson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help Clark, and teammate Jack Lewandowski earned the victory, allowing one hit and striking out six. The Chargers play at Sierra Vista at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 3S Bonanza 13, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 2: Tyson Owens went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Bengals (13-16) past the Spartans (7-18). Teammate Dillon Owens had a double, a triple and two RBIs to help Bonanza, and Darren McGree hit a home run. Michael Garcia went the distance on the mound, striking out seven while allowing six hits to earn the victory. The Bengals play at Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday.

— No. 2S Silverado 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0: Hogan Hawkins went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the Skyhawks’ victory over the Dragons (10-14). Marek Pierkarski tossed a six-inning one-hitter, striking out four. Silverado (17-12) plays at Rancho at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2D Moapa Valley 0: Bryce Intagliata struck out 12 while pitching a complete-game four-hitter as the Bulldogs (27-1) clinched a state tournament berth with a victory over the Pirates (17-12).

Other scores

No. 1M The Meadows 12, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 3

No. 2M Boulder City 7, No. 3M SLAM Academy 2

Boys volleyball

— No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 1D Mojave 1: The Eagles (24-13) defeated the Rattlers (18-9) 25-22, 10-25, 25-19, 25-20 and will play at Bishop Gorman in the Class 4A state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

— No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2M Spring Valley 0: The Gaels (21-8) cruised past the Grizzlies (14-15) 25-14, 25-16, 25-22.

— No. 1S Basic 3, No. 3D Durango 1: The Wolves (16-10) beat the Trailblazers (22-14) 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18. They will host Del Sol in the state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

— No. 1M Del Sol 3, No. 2D Tech 0: The Dragons (20-12) rolled past the Roadrunners (18-17) 25-12, 25-20, 25-19.

