Playoff roundup: Cougars, Crusaders to play for soccer title — PHOTOS

Coronado upset Bishop Gorman, and Faith Lutheran defeated Liberty in the Class 5A girls soccer state semifinals Friday. The state championship match is Saturday.

Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (9) kicks a goal shot past Bishop Gorman goalkeeper Laila Lazzara (0) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Ella Schultz (17) heads the ball over Bishop Gorman defender Riley Rohr (19) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Mia Schlachter (16) chases down the ball after fending off Bishop Gorman forward Aubrey Zappulla (2) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Kerrigyn Lynam (7) is left on the turn after being taken down by Bishop Gorman forward Hunter Borgel (24) chasing the ball during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman defender Aubrey Swanis (5) takes control of the ball between Coronado defender Jordyn Gogna (15) and midfielder Tegan Smith (5) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Ryan Neel (9) closes in on a goal shot opportunity as Bishop Gorman defender Brooke Pomerantz (17) gets there late during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players celebrate their goal against Bishop Gorman during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Liliana Schuth (3) controls the ball over Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman defender Stephanie Hackett (10) heads the ball over Coronado during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Kerrigyn Lynam (7) kicks the ball past Bishop Gorman defender Stephenie Hackett (10) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman defender Tatum Manley (26) battles for control of the ball with Coronado midfielder Jazmine McCallum (21) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado goalkeeper Megan Kingman (0) dives on a shot attempt from Bishop Gorman during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Sierah McCallum (23) heads the ball away from Bishop Gorman defender Audrey Swanis (5) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Sierah McCallum (23) survives a collision with Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Kerrigyn Lynam (7) kicks the ball into the face of Bishop Gorman midfielder Kennedy Herman (7) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado goalkeeper Megan Kingman (0) elevates to grab a header attempt from Bishop Gorman forward Aubrey Zappulla (2) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran midfielder Julia Vancura (7) keeps the ball from Liberty forward Madalynn Smith (5) and defender Ava Hutt (15) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players celebrate their 1-0 win against Bishop Gorman after the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) heads the ball above Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2) makes contact during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty midfielder Natalie Collins (2) looks to a header by Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) as Liberty midfielder Nale'a Pomaikai (7) makes contact during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a quick first goal against Liberty during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty defender Leilani Harworth (22) kicks the ball backwards with pressure by Faith Lutheran forward Addison Jarvis (18) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran midfielder Julia Vancura (7) grabs Liberty midfielder Madisyn Marchesi (20) as she advances the ball during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran defender Jailynn Henry (42) heads the ball over Liberty midfielder Adriana Gonzalez (10) during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran forward Lindely Amick (12) is given a yellow card after a bad hit on a Liberty player during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran midfielder Andrea Levya (10) heads the ball past Liberty forward Ayva Jordan (14) with Faith forward Sophie Baumgart (32) looking to head it past Liberty Natalie Collins (2) during the first half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Demi Gronauer (01) deflects a shot away as Liberty midfielder Madisyn Marchesi (20) fights to head it during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran goalkeeper Demi Gronauer (01) is down on the turf after a save and bad hit from Liberty midfielder Madisyn Marchesi (20) who steps over her during the second half of their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Megan Kingman has given the Coronado girls soccer team consistency at the goalie position for the last three seasons.

With a spot in the state title game on the line, the senior stood tall for the Cougars.

Kingman made several saves late, and Ryan Neel scored a goal early in the second half as No. 4-seeded Coronado upset top-seeded Bishop Gorman 1-0 in a Class 5A state semifinal Friday at Coronado.

Coronado (17-4-5) will play Faith Lutheran for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coronado.

“They played connected,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “This team, because we’ve been through so much, we’re a close team, and that shows on the field. They were connected and communicated well.”

Ryan Neel scored eight minutes into the second half, gathering a loose ball in front of the goal and tapping it in for the score. Kingman made saves on four scoring chances by Gorman (18-4-2) in the final 10 minutes.

Kingman “was confident and in the second half was really strong,” Dana Neel said.

It’s the fourth straight meeting between Coronado and Faith Lutheran for the title in the state’s top classification.

Faith Lutheran defeated Coronado 1-0 in overtime to win the title last year and won it in 2019. The Cougars won the title in 2021.

“We have to play our game,” Dana Neel said. “It’s up to us, with what we bring. If we can keep our heads on and the mental aspect together, then we’ll have it.”

— No. 3 Faith Lutheran 3, No. 2 Liberty 0: At Coronado, Allison Rabe and Andrea Leyva scored in the first half as the Crusaders (18-4-2) blanked the Patriots (15-4-1) in the other 5A state semifinal.

“The girls worked hard and did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Faith Lutheran coach McKenzie Karas said. “(The early goals) set the tempo, and it gave us a lot of positivity and the energy we needed.”

Brianna Lee added a second-half goal, and goalie Demi Gronauer recorded the shutout for the Crusaders.

Coronado and Faith Lutheran played to a scoreless draw Sept. 13. The Crusaders won at home 3-1 on Oct. 19 in the teams’ most recent meeting.

“It’ll be another good Faith-Coronado game,” Karas said. “It’ll be another good battle. I can’t complain, that’s who I was hoping to be in the championship game against.”

Boys soccer

— No. 1S SLAM Academy 3, No. 2N North Tahoe 1: At Cristo Rey, the Southern Region champion Bulls (19-1) scored twice in the first half and held off the Lakers (14-8-2) in a 3A state semifinal.

SLAM Academy will play Northern champion South Tahoe — a 3-1 winner over Virgin Valley in the other semifinal — for the state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cristo Rey.

Girls volleyball

— No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Pershing County 2: At Sunrise Mountain, Ellie Thurman had 27 kills and seven aces as the Guardians (28-8) won a five-set thriller 25-10, 25-16, 24-26, 24-26, 16-14 over the Mustangs (18-11) in a 2A state semifinal.

GV Christian will face Northern champion North Tahoe — a 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 winner over Lake Mead Academy in the other semifinal — for the state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

State semifinals in girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer are being played across the state Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.