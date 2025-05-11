89°F
Nevada Preps

Playoff roundup: Doral Academy, Basic head to 4A softball semifinals

Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey runs to third base during a softball game between Basic a ...
Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey runs to third base during a softball game between Basic and Doral Academy at Basic Academy Friday, April 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2025 - 7:14 pm
 

EmmaLynn Hussey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs Saturday to help Doral Academy earn an 8-5 road win over Legacy in a winners’ bracket game of the Class 4A state softball tournament.

Gabriella Spinner added two doubles and an RBI for Doral Academy (23-4), the Sky League champion, which plays Basic in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran. Legacy (21-7), the Desert League champion, plays Spring Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

No. 2S Basic 9, No. 1M Tech 2: At Tech, Melanie Hughes struck out 11 while pitching a complete-game three-hitter to lift the Wolves (15-11) over the Roadrunners (18-10) in a winners’ bracket game.

Isabella Christensen went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Basic. Tech will play Foothill in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran.

No. 3S Spring Valley 15, No. 2D Rancho 2: At Rancho, Aubreyana Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a five-inning victory for the Grizzlies (19-11) over the Rams (12-9) in an elimination game.

Aubree Holcombe homered, and Cheyenne Stephens-Davis went the distance to earn the victory for Spring Valley.

No. 2M Foothill 8, No. 3M Desert Oasis 3: At Foothill, Camren Van Thomme had a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Falcons (12-11-1) beat the Diamondbacks (12-10-1) in an elimination game.

Hailey Gilbertson went 3-for-4 with a home run for Foothill.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 8, No. 2M SLAM! Nevada 0: At Boulder City, Payton Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Eagles (23-8) defeated the Bulls (23-6) for the regional championship.

Rhiley Beck struck out nine while pitching a two-hitter for Boulder City. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

SLAM defeated the Eagles 6-5 earlier Saturday to force a deciding championship game.

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Needles 12, No. 3 White Pine 2: At Laughlin, Emmerson Powell had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs (24-6) to a six-inning championship win over the Bobcats (15-13). Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 15, No. 2 Round Mountain 0: At Pahranagat Valley, the Panthers (21-8) scored in every inning of their four-inning championship victory over the Knights (18-3). Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Baseball

Class 4A state

No. 1S Silverado 12, No. 2M Rancho 1: At Silverado, Hogan Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks (19-8) to a five-inning winners’ bracket victory over the Rams (16-17).

Giovanni Guariglia pitched a one-hitter for Silverado, which plays Durango in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Centennial. Rancho plays Bonanza in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial.

No. 1M Durango 7, No. 2S Sierra Vista 6: At Durango, Luke DeSoto had three hits and earned the victory in relief as the Trailblazers (25-6) scored two runs in the 14th inning to beat the Mountain Lions (20-10).

Alexander Mercurius had a home run, a double and an RBI for Durango. Sierra Vista plays Tech in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Centennial.

No. 1D Tech 15, No. 3M Western 0: At Tech, Asa Briggs struck out 10 while pitching a no-hitter for Tech, and Kentin Grantz had a home run, a double and an RBI for the Roadrunners (23-10) in a four-inning victory over the Warriors (14-13) in an elimination game.

No. 3S Bonanza 7, No. 2D Legacy 5: At Legacy, John Willard went 3-for-5 and the Bengals (15-18) scored two runs in the eighth inning to slip past Legacy (14-15) in an elimination game.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 2M The Meadows 10, No. 1M Boulder City 1: At The Meadows, Carson Rinetti went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Mustangs (21-12) scored five runs in the second and fifth innings to claim the title with a victory over the Eagles (20-14).

Rinetti also pitched 5⅔ innings, holding Boulder City to five hits and earning the win. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Lake Mead 8, No. 2 Needles 7: At Laughlin, the Eagles (23-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Mustangs (20-10-1) for the championship. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1C Indian Springs 20, No. 1S Liberty Baptist 5: At Pahranagat Valley, the Thunderbirds (20-5) extinguished a rally by the Knights (19-6) with 12 runs in the fourth inning to claim the championship in four innings. Noah McConnell went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Liberty Baptist. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

