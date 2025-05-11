Playoff roundup: Doral Academy, Basic head to 4A softball semifinals

Check out all of Saturday’s high school baseball and softball playoff action, including the deciding of region championships in classes 3A through 1A.

Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey runs to third base during a softball game between Basic and Doral Academy at Basic Academy Friday, April 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EmmaLynn Hussey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs Saturday to help Doral Academy earn an 8-5 road win over Legacy in a winners’ bracket game of the Class 4A state softball tournament.

Gabriella Spinner added two doubles and an RBI for Doral Academy (23-4), the Sky League champion, which plays Basic in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran. Legacy (21-7), the Desert League champion, plays Spring Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

No. 2S Basic 9, No. 1M Tech 2: At Tech, Melanie Hughes struck out 11 while pitching a complete-game three-hitter to lift the Wolves (15-11) over the Roadrunners (18-10) in a winners’ bracket game.

Isabella Christensen went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Basic. Tech will play Foothill in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran.

No. 3S Spring Valley 15, No. 2D Rancho 2: At Rancho, Aubreyana Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a five-inning victory for the Grizzlies (19-11) over the Rams (12-9) in an elimination game.

Aubree Holcombe homered, and Cheyenne Stephens-Davis went the distance to earn the victory for Spring Valley.

No. 2M Foothill 8, No. 3M Desert Oasis 3: At Foothill, Camren Van Thomme had a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Falcons (12-11-1) beat the Diamondbacks (12-10-1) in an elimination game.

Hailey Gilbertson went 3-for-4 with a home run for Foothill.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 8, No. 2M SLAM! Nevada 0: At Boulder City, Payton Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Eagles (23-8) defeated the Bulls (23-6) for the regional championship.

Rhiley Beck struck out nine while pitching a two-hitter for Boulder City. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

SLAM defeated the Eagles 6-5 earlier Saturday to force a deciding championship game.

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Needles 12, No. 3 White Pine 2: At Laughlin, Emmerson Powell had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs (24-6) to a six-inning championship win over the Bobcats (15-13). Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 15, No. 2 Round Mountain 0: At Pahranagat Valley, the Panthers (21-8) scored in every inning of their four-inning championship victory over the Knights (18-3). Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Baseball

Class 4A state

No. 1S Silverado 12, No. 2M Rancho 1: At Silverado, Hogan Hawkins went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks (19-8) to a five-inning winners’ bracket victory over the Rams (16-17).

Giovanni Guariglia pitched a one-hitter for Silverado, which plays Durango in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Centennial. Rancho plays Bonanza in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial.

No. 1M Durango 7, No. 2S Sierra Vista 6: At Durango, Luke DeSoto had three hits and earned the victory in relief as the Trailblazers (25-6) scored two runs in the 14th inning to beat the Mountain Lions (20-10).

Alexander Mercurius had a home run, a double and an RBI for Durango. Sierra Vista plays Tech in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Centennial.

No. 1D Tech 15, No. 3M Western 0: At Tech, Asa Briggs struck out 10 while pitching a no-hitter for Tech, and Kentin Grantz had a home run, a double and an RBI for the Roadrunners (23-10) in a four-inning victory over the Warriors (14-13) in an elimination game.

No. 3S Bonanza 7, No. 2D Legacy 5: At Legacy, John Willard went 3-for-5 and the Bengals (15-18) scored two runs in the eighth inning to slip past Legacy (14-15) in an elimination game.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 2M The Meadows 10, No. 1M Boulder City 1: At The Meadows, Carson Rinetti went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Mustangs (21-12) scored five runs in the second and fifth innings to claim the title with a victory over the Eagles (20-14).

Rinetti also pitched 5⅔ innings, holding Boulder City to five hits and earning the win. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Lake Mead 8, No. 2 Needles 7: At Laughlin, the Eagles (23-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Mustangs (20-10-1) for the championship. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1C Indian Springs 20, No. 1S Liberty Baptist 5: At Pahranagat Valley, the Thunderbirds (20-5) extinguished a rally by the Knights (19-6) with 12 runs in the fourth inning to claim the championship in four innings. Noah McConnell went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Liberty Baptist. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

