Playoff roundup: Gorman, Basic volleyball reach 4A state title game

Bishop Gorman and Basic will play for the Class 4A boys volleyball state title. Check out the roundup and scores from Friday’s high school playoff action.

Coronado players celebrate as fans in the stands cheer them on during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Drew Dennis had 20 kills and 12 digs to help the Bishop Gorman boys volleyball team earn a 27-25, 25-16, 26-24 home victory over Sky Pointe on Friday to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

The Gaels (22-9), the No. 2 seed from the Sky League, will face Basic, the Sky’s top seed, for the title at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Mountain.

Rome Ramos had 38 assists, and TJ Woodson added 10 kills, eight digs and three aces for Gorman.

Sky Pointe, the No. 3 seed from the Sky League, finishes 24-14.

— No. 1S Basic 3, No. 1M Del Sol 0: At Basic, the Wolves (17-10) earned a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Dragons (20-13) in the other state semifinal.

Softball

Class 4A

— No. 3D Legacy 13, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 6: At Cimarron-Memorial, Aofia Noa went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Longhorns (16-13) past the Spartans (16-13) in an elimination game. Kristin Raudez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Madison Castellon went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Legacy. The Longhorns host No. 4S Doral Academy, which advanced via forfeit over Mojave, at 11 a.m. Saturday in another elimination game.

— No. 3S Spring Valley 15, No. 4D Clark 0: At Spring Valley, Carlee Melton struck out four while pitching a three-inning no-hitter as the Grizzlies (13-15) rolled past the Chargers (8-12). Isabella Lenahan added two doubles and five RBIs, and Aubreyana Sanchez had two RBIs and scored three runs for Spring Valley. The Grizzlies play at Foothill at 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

— No. 3M Foothill 9, No. 2M Tech 6: At Tech, Isabella Higuera allowed one earned run in six innings to earn the win, and the Falcons (14-10) held off a seventh-inning rally to defeat Tech (10-12). Higuera, Camren Van Thomme and Hailey Gilbertson each had two hits for Foothill.

Class 3A

— No. 1M Boulder City 18, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 3: At Boulder City, Baylee Cook went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and six RBIs, and the Eagles (23-6) needed just three innings to defeat the Trojans (19-7) in the Southern Region championship game. Alexis Farrar went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Payton Rogers tossed a four-hitter for Boulder City. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A

No. 1 Needles 10, No. 2 White Pine 0

No. 3 Lincoln County 16, No. 4 Awaken Christian 1 (Awaken eliminated)

No. 2 White Pine 9, No. 3 Lincoln County 8 (9 innings) (Lincoln County eliminated)

Class 1A

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 4, No. 2 Round Mountain 3

No. 3 Indian Springs 14, No. 4 Tonopah 13 (Tonopah eliminated)

No. 2 Round Mountain 11, No. 3 Indian Springs 10 (9) (Indian Springs eliminated)

Baseball

Class 4A

— No. 2D Clark 13, No. 3D Cheyenne 3: At Clark, Nicholas Maffey went 2-for-3, and the Chargers (13-11) scored eight runs in the second inning to roll past the Desert Shields (21-7) in five innings in an elimination game. Cole Baren had three RBIs, and Bryan Humes struck out four while pitching a three-inning two-hitter for Clark. The Chargers host Western at 11 a.m. Saturday in another elimination game.

— No. 4M Western 10, No. 4S Eldorado 3: At Western, the Warriors (13-11) defeated the Sundevils (15-15) in an elimination game.

— No. 1D Tech 10, No. 4D Doral Academy 0: At Tech, Toren Wolf went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI as the Roadrunners (26-6) cruised past the Dragons (10-15) in an elimination game. Nathan Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Bruce Trzpis pitched a five-inning two-hitter for Tech. The Roadrunners will host No. 2M Rancho, which advanced via forfeit over Cimarron-Memorial, at 11 a.m. Saturday in another elimination game.

Class 3A

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 14, No. 1M The Meadows 4: At Mesquite, Kurt Felix went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to victory in the Southern Region championship game. Mason Montoya added two doubles and three RBIs, and Tray Hughes scattered seven hits to earn the six-inning victory for Virgin Valley. Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A

No. 2 Needles 13, No. 1 Lake Mead 5

No. 3 White Pine 14, No. 4 Awaken Christian 4 (Awaken eliminated)

No. 1 Lake Mead 16, No. 3 White Pine 1 (White Pine eliminated)

Class 1A

No. 1C Indian Springs 17, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 5

No. 2C Round Mountain 8, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 6 (Liberty Baptist eliminated)

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 9, No. 2C Round Mountain 8 (Round Mountain eliminated)