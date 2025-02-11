45°F
Nevada Preps

Playoff roundup: Legacy blanks Canyon Springs in 4A flag football — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2025 - 10:03 pm
 

4A state flag football playoffs

Mailaya Taylor ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns Monday as the No. 4M Longhorns (11-6) took control early in a 26-0 home victory over the No. 5D Pioneers (8-9).

Karina Alfaro and Jamari Smith each had nine tackles to lead the Legacy defense.

The Longhorns advanced to play at Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 20, No. 4D Chaparral 13: At Chaparral, Asia Johnson passed for a TD, rushed for a TD and returned an interception for a score as the Miners (10-4) defeated the Cowboys (8-6).

Teammate Nakole Velasco added a TD reception for Sunrise Mountain, which plays at Foothill at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3M Sierra Vista 18, No. 6D Clark 8: At Sierra Vista, Yauie Kahawaii Pula had 43 receiving yards and a TD as well as 91 rushing yards to lead the Mountain Lions (13-4) past the Chargers (8-17).

Ny’ema Tippens had nine tackles and a sack on defense for Sierra Vista, which plays at Coronado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3D Mojave 24, No. 6M Bonanza 0: At Mojave, the Rattlers (15-5) cruised to defeat the Bengals (9-10).

Mojave advanced to play at Cadence at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

3A Southern Region boys basketball playoffs

No. 2D Mater East 97, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 39: At Mater East, Lonnie Bass logged 29 points as the Knights (17-6) routed the Pirates (13-10).

Deven Taylor added 13 points for Mater East and teammate Kenden Jones had 10 points.

The Knights play at The Meadows in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1M The Meadows 83, No. 4D Moapa Valley 74: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (19-7) outlasted the Pirates (11-16) for a playoff victory.

No. 3D Virgin Valley 60, No. 2M Boulder City 45: At Boulder City, Elian Pinto scored 17 points as the Bulldogs (15-10) took control early on the way to a victory over the Eagles (20-7).

Reece Leavitt and Destry Tobler each added 12 points for Virgin Valley. Sean Pendleton led Boulder City with 24 points.

The Bulldogs play in a semifinal at Democracy Prep at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1D Democracy Prep 73, No. 4M Coral Academy 33: At Democracy Prep, the Blue Knights (18-6) rolled to a win over the Falcons (13-12).

