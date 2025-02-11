Playoff roundup: Legacy blanks Canyon Springs in 4A flag football — PHOTOS

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action.

Legacy's Lauren Lotta (7) runs the ball against Canyon Springs during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Mailaya Taylor (3) gets stopped by Canyon Springs' Jazzmyn Richey (6) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Priscilla Roby (4) runs the ball during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Kanesha Hudson (15) runs the ball as a Legacy players goes in for the tag during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Mailaya Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against Canyon Springs during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Cenunique Gant-Wedermyer (5) tags out Legacy's Mailaya Taylor (3) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Keyanah Miller-Tureaud (21) tries to get through Legacy defense during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Larissa Lotta (5) runs the ball against Canyon Springs during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Keyanah Miller-Tureaud (21) gets tagged out by a Legacy player during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Savannah Kaina (23) comes up short on a reception under pressure from Canyon Springs during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Jalaigh Brooks (3) narrowly avoids getting tagged out on a run during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Amara Parish (8) gets tagged out by Legacy's Jamari Smith (8) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Amara Parish (8) gets past a Legacy defender during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Jalaigh Brooks (3) gets sacked by Legacy's Jamari Smith (8) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Mailaya Taylor (3) runs the ball as Canyon Springs makes the stop during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Lauren Lotta (7) looks to throw a pass while being rushed by Canyon Springs' Cenunique Gant-Wedermyer (5) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs quarterback Jalaigh Brooks (3) throws a pass during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs quarterback Jalaigh Brooks (3) runs the ball during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Savannah Kaina (23) scores a touchdown under pressure from Canyon Springs' Priscilla Roby (4) during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Legacy's Larissa Lotta (5) gets tagged out by Canyon Springs during a 4A state playoff flag football game at Legacy High School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

4A state flag football playoffs

Mailaya Taylor ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns Monday as the No. 4M Longhorns (11-6) took control early in a 26-0 home victory over the No. 5D Pioneers (8-9).

Karina Alfaro and Jamari Smith each had nine tackles to lead the Legacy defense.

The Longhorns advanced to play at Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 20, No. 4D Chaparral 13: At Chaparral, Asia Johnson passed for a TD, rushed for a TD and returned an interception for a score as the Miners (10-4) defeated the Cowboys (8-6).

Teammate Nakole Velasco added a TD reception for Sunrise Mountain, which plays at Foothill at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3M Sierra Vista 18, No. 6D Clark 8: At Sierra Vista, Yauie Kahawaii Pula had 43 receiving yards and a TD as well as 91 rushing yards to lead the Mountain Lions (13-4) past the Chargers (8-17).

Ny’ema Tippens had nine tackles and a sack on defense for Sierra Vista, which plays at Coronado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3D Mojave 24, No. 6M Bonanza 0: At Mojave, the Rattlers (15-5) cruised to defeat the Bengals (9-10).

Mojave advanced to play at Cadence at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

3A Southern Region boys basketball playoffs

No. 2D Mater East 97, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 39: At Mater East, Lonnie Bass logged 29 points as the Knights (17-6) routed the Pirates (13-10).

Deven Taylor added 13 points for Mater East and teammate Kenden Jones had 10 points.

The Knights play at The Meadows in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1M The Meadows 83, No. 4D Moapa Valley 74: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (19-7) outlasted the Pirates (11-16) for a playoff victory.

No. 3D Virgin Valley 60, No. 2M Boulder City 45: At Boulder City, Elian Pinto scored 17 points as the Bulldogs (15-10) took control early on the way to a victory over the Eagles (20-7).

Reece Leavitt and Destry Tobler each added 12 points for Virgin Valley. Sean Pendleton led Boulder City with 24 points.

The Bulldogs play in a semifinal at Democracy Prep at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1D Democracy Prep 73, No. 4M Coral Academy 33: At Democracy Prep, the Blue Knights (18-6) rolled to a win over the Falcons (13-12).