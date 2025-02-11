Playoff roundup: Legacy blanks Canyon Springs in 4A flag football — PHOTOS
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action.
4A state flag football playoffs
Mailaya Taylor ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns Monday as the No. 4M Longhorns (11-6) took control early in a 26-0 home victory over the No. 5D Pioneers (8-9).
Karina Alfaro and Jamari Smith each had nine tackles to lead the Legacy defense.
The Longhorns advanced to play at Arbor View at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 20, No. 4D Chaparral 13: At Chaparral, Asia Johnson passed for a TD, rushed for a TD and returned an interception for a score as the Miners (10-4) defeated the Cowboys (8-6).
Teammate Nakole Velasco added a TD reception for Sunrise Mountain, which plays at Foothill at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 3M Sierra Vista 18, No. 6D Clark 8: At Sierra Vista, Yauie Kahawaii Pula had 43 receiving yards and a TD as well as 91 rushing yards to lead the Mountain Lions (13-4) past the Chargers (8-17).
Ny’ema Tippens had nine tackles and a sack on defense for Sierra Vista, which plays at Coronado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 3D Mojave 24, No. 6M Bonanza 0: At Mojave, the Rattlers (15-5) cruised to defeat the Bengals (9-10).
Mojave advanced to play at Cadence at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
3A Southern Region boys basketball playoffs
No. 2D Mater East 97, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 39: At Mater East, Lonnie Bass logged 29 points as the Knights (17-6) routed the Pirates (13-10).
Deven Taylor added 13 points for Mater East and teammate Kenden Jones had 10 points.
The Knights play at The Meadows in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 1M The Meadows 83, No. 4D Moapa Valley 74: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (19-7) outlasted the Pirates (11-16) for a playoff victory.
No. 3D Virgin Valley 60, No. 2M Boulder City 45: At Boulder City, Elian Pinto scored 17 points as the Bulldogs (15-10) took control early on the way to a victory over the Eagles (20-7).
Reece Leavitt and Destry Tobler each added 12 points for Virgin Valley. Sean Pendleton led Boulder City with 24 points.
The Bulldogs play in a semifinal at Democracy Prep at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 1D Democracy Prep 73, No. 4M Coral Academy 33: At Democracy Prep, the Blue Knights (18-6) rolled to a win over the Falcons (13-12).