Playoff roundup: Palo Verde baseball defeats Foothill in 10 innings

Ethan Clauss drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Palo Verde (22-10) a 7-6 home win over Foothill (20-11-1) in a Class 5A Southern Region baseball opening round playoff game.

Reliever Drew Kaplan earned the victory and also added a home run and two RBIs at the plate for the Panthers, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League,

Palo Verde will host No. 4M Green Valley — a 9-2 winner over No. 1D Shadow Ridge — in a winners’ bracket game at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Foothill, the Desert League’s No. 3 seed will play at Shadow Ridge in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

■ No. 1M Faith Lutheran 6, No. 4D Las Vegas 0: Chase Sorlie tossed a complete-game three-hitter and the Crusaders (23-7-1) scored five runs in the second inning to cruise past the Wildcats (21-9-1). Benjamin Lovering went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Faith Lutheran, and teammate Alexander Jang went 2-for-4 with a triple.

■ No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Liberty 2: AJ Stalteri’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted the Cougars (20-11) to a victory over the Wildcats (16-15). Louis Dion went 3-for-4 to help Coronado, which rallied after Liberty scored a run to go ahead 2-1 in the top of the ninth. Though not involved in the decision, starter Dillon Victoravich struck out 11 in 72/3 innings of work.

Faith Lutheran will host Coronado at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a winners’ bracket game. Liberty wil host Las Vegas at 4 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.

Other scores

Class 3A

■ No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 0

■ No. 2M Boulder City 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

■ No. 1M The Meadows 16, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

■ No. 2D Moapa Valley 6, No. 3M SLAM Nevada 1

Softball

Class 5A

■ No. 4M Centennial 14, No. 1D Arbor View 7: Ashley Madonia went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple as the Bulldogs (23-9-1) erupted for five runs in the second inning en route to a win over the Aggies (14-14). Pitcher Sloane Merrell earned the victory for Centennial and was helped out by the Bulldogs’ 20-hit attack.

■ No. 2M Palo Verde 15, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0: Taylor Johns hit a first-inning grand slam to give the Panthers (16-7) the momentum they needed for a victory over the Crusaders (9-13). Johns finished with two hits and six RBIs while teammates Paige Brandes and Makayla Enriquez added doubles in Palo Verde’s nine-run first inning. Pitcher Bradi Odom earned the win.

Palo Verde will host Centennial at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a winners’ bracket game. Faith Lutheran will play at Arbor View in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

■ No. 1M Shadow Ridge 5, No. 4D Green Valley 1: Abby Covington went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Mustangs (15-6) past the Gators 5-1 (12-10). Jimena Barraza and Alina Pavlovich each added two hits for Shadow Ridge, which jumped ahead early with three runs in the first inning. Teammate Josslin Law went the distance in the circle for the victory.

■ No. 2D Bishop Gorman 1, No. 3M Coronado 0: Samantha Lefever bunted for a single in the fifth inning and scored on a subsequent throwing error, and that was all the Gaels (10-16-1) needed to edge the Cougars (13-5). Makamae Eugenio pitched a complete game three-hitter to earn the win.

Gorman will play at Shadow Ridge at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a winners’ bracket game. Coronado will host Green Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.

Other scores

Class 3A

■ No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 4M The Meadows 2

■ No. 2M Pahrump Valley 11, No. 3D Mater East 1

■ No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 4D Cheyenne 0

■ No. 2D Moapa Valley 8, No. 3M SLAM Nevada 6

Boys volleyball state tournament

Class 4A

■ No. 2S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4D Legacy 0: Drew Dennis collected 21 kills to surpass 1,000 for his career as the Gaels defeated the Longhorns 25-16, 25-15, 25-17. Dennis also added eight digs and four aces for Gorman, and teammate Rome Ramos had 45 assists. The Gaels travel to play Spring Valley Wednesday at 6 p.m.

■ No. 3D Durango 3, No. 4M Chaparral 0: Tyler Paul logged 27 assists, five digs and three kills to help the Trailblazers to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Cowboys. Miguel Villa Tovar added 17 digs and three blocks for Durango, and teammate Jayden Loring had 14 kills. The Trailblazers travel to face Basic at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

■ No. 2D Tech 3, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 2: Niall Mackin finished with 16 kills and 15 digs in the Roadrunners’ 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12 win over the Spartans. John Bicol added 34 assists to help Tech, which plays at Del Sol on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

■ No. 3S Sky Pointe 3, No. 3M Las Vegas 1: Sky Pointe defeated Las Vegas 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18. Sky Point plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

