Playoff roundup: Palo Verde staves off Green Valley rally in baseball

Mayson Reichartz allowed four runs over 5⅓ innings to earn the victory as No. 2M Palo Verde topped No. 4M Green Valley 6-5 in a winners bracket game in the Class 5A baseball playoffs.

Luke Herrera went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Palo Verde (23-10), which fought off a late rally by Green Valley (14-18).

The Panthers host Coronado in the winners bracket Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Gators play a 4 p.m. elimination game at Liberty.

■ No. 2D Coronado 6, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 3: Louis Dion homered for the Cougars (21-11), who scored three runs in the final two innings to defeat the Crusaders (23-8-1). Evan Festa went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help Coronado, and teammate Vinny Kistle went 2-for-2 with a triple. Faith Luthern hosts Foothill in the losers bracket Wednesday at 4 p.m.

■ No. 3D Foothill 6, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 2: Landon Angelo and Josh Vaughn each went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Falcons (21-11-1) grabbed momentum with a four-run first inning in their victory over the Mustangs (16-16). Tyler Straily earned the victory for Foothill, pitching 4⅔ innings while allowing two hits and striking out five.

Other scores

Class 3A

■ No. 1D Virgin Valley 7, No. 2M Boulder City 1

■ No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 1M The Meadows 1

■ No. 4M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 3D Mater East 2

■ No. 3M SLAM Nevada 10, No. 4D Canyon Springs 1

Softball

Class 5A

■ No. 2M Palo Verde 1, No. 4M Centennial 0: Taylor Johns tripled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Panthers (17-7) over the Bulldogs (23-10-1). Cole Campbell had two hits to help Palo Verde, and Bradi Odom struck out six while allowing four hits in eight innings for the win. The Panthers host Shadow Ridge Wednesday at 4 p.m. Centennial will play a losers bracket elimination game at Coronado.

■ No. 1M Shadow Ridge 16, No. 2D Bishop Gorman 3: Abby Covington went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ victory over the Gaels. Josslin Law struck out 10 while earning a complete-game victory for Shadow Ridge, which took control with three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth. Gorman will play a losers bracket game at Arbor View Wednesday at 4 p.m.

■ No. 1D Arbor View 14, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 2: Malaya Tellis went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Aggies had a nine-run third inning and cruised to a 14-2 win over the Crusaders. Ava Henderson earned the five-inning victory for Arbor View, striking out 10 while holding Faith Lutheran to two hits.

■ No. 3M Coronado 10, No. 4D Green Valley 0: Pitcher Kendall Selitzky struck out six while tossing a five-inning two-hitter to lead the Cougars past the Gators. Sophie Bendin went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Coronado offense, and teammate Alohi Mundon had a home run.

Other scores

Class 3A

■ No. 2M Pahrump Valley 14, No. 1D Virgin Valley 5

■ No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Moapa Valley 1

■ No. 3D Mater East 12, No. 4M The Meadows 9

■ No. 3M SLAM Nevada 16, No. 4M Cheyenne 1

Volleyball

Class 5A state playoffs

■ No. 1D Green Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 0: Rush Villareal logged 25 assists and 11 digs to lead the Gators (27-9) past the Diamondbacks (13-17), 25-9, 25-17, 25-17. Brock Barney helped Green Valley with 12 kills and eight digs. The Gators host Palo Verde in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m.

■ No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 1: Dylan Ho recorded 12 kills and seven digs to help the Panthers (28-8) defeat the Bulldogs (13-13) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15. Bridger McCoy added 10 kills for Palo Verde and teammate Blake Madsen had 36 assists.

■ No. 1M Coronado 3, No, 4D Sierra Vista 0: Dexter Brimhall finished with 11 kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks in the Cougars’ 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Mountain Lions (22-16). Aiden Camacho had 38 assists, four aces and four digs to help Coronado, and teammate Noah Price added 15 digs. The Cougars (23-4) play Shadow Ridge in the semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m.

■ No. 2D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3M Arbor View 2: Kingston Jerome collected 21 kills, 13 assists and 14 aces as the Mustangs (17-8) rallied to beat the Aggies (28-9) 24-26, 33-31, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12. Jace Bishop added 11 kills and three blocks for Shadow Ridge.

Other scores

Class 3A state playoffs

■ No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Western 0

■ No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Mater East 0

■ No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Canyon Springs 2