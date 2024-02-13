Playoff roundup: Road teams deliver in 4A flag football 1st round

Sunrise Mountain and Spring Valley each claimed road wins in the first round of the Class 4A flag football stats playoffs.

(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Asia Johnson accounted for all three Sunrise Mountain touchdowns and recorded two interceptions on defense to lead the Miners to a 20-7 road win over Canyon Springs in a Class 4A flag football state first-round playoff game Monday.

Johnson threw for two touchdowns and added a rushing score for Sunrise Mountain (9-10), the No. 5 seed from the Mountain League. Canyon Springs, the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, finished 6-9.

The Miners will face Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed Foothill at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal at Foothill.

No. 6M Spring Valley 20, No. 3D Clark 6: At Clark, Keianna Nixon returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Grizzlies (9-9) upset the Chargers (8-11).

Nehla McFadden added six receptions with 90 yards and a touchdown for Spring Valley.

The Grizzlies next play at Bonanza, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3M Sierra Vista 19, No. 6D Chaparral 6: At Sierra Vista, Riley Watkins rushed for 150 yards and added five tackles on defense to lead the Mountain Lions (11-4) past the Chaparral (7-8).

Sierra Vista will play at Arbor View, the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, in a state quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 4M Legacy 38, No. 5D Durango 12: At Legacy, Mailaya Taylor rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Longhorns (11-5) past the Trailblazers (5-7).

Legacy will play at Desert League champion and No. 1 seed Coronado at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal.

Boys basketball

Class 3A

No. 1D Mater East 77, No. 4M Coral Academy 31: At Mater East, Josh Byers scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers as the Knights (13-6) rolled past the Falcons (12-10).

Deven Taylor scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers for Mater East, who made 10 3s. Lonnie Bass added 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights.

Mater East will host Boulder City in a region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2M Boulder City 72, No. 3D Virgin Valley 45: At Boulder City, Roman Rose scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Eagles (20-4) past Virgin Valley (14-11) in a Southern Region quarterfinal.

Luke Wright added 18 points and six rebounds for Boulder City.

No. 1M The Meadows 85, No. 4D Moapa Valley 56: At The Meadows, Ryan Kirk scored 16 points off the bench as the Mustangs (20-7) defeated the Pirates (8-19).

Cyrus Hutchison scored 15 points, Jeremiah Toby added 14 points and Evan Baalbaky had 10 points and 10 rebounds for The Meadows.

The Meadows will host Democracy Prep in the other region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2D Democracy Prep 80, No. 3M SLAM Academy 38: At Democracy Prep, Tai Coleman scored 21 points as the Blue Knights (16-6) rolled past the Bulls (12-14).

Josiah Stroughter added 20 points for Democracy Prep.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.