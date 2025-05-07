Playoff roundup: Shadow Ridge softball takes down Desert champion

Here’s a recap of all the playoff action in high school softball, baseball and boys volleyball on Tuesday.

Shadow Ridge Madison Foster (18) reacts after hitting two RBI and a double against Arbor View during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Arbor View won 8-7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Madison Foster had two doubles and an RBI to help Shadow Ridge, the No. 4 seed from the Mountain League, get a 5-2 road win over Desert League champion Arbor View on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament.

Katelynn Quidato didn’t allow a run and struck out five for the Mustangs (13-7), who play at Centennial in the winners’ bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Aggies (16-9) host Green Valley in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1M Palo Verde 17, No. 4D Silverado 0: At Palo Verde, the Panthers (19-0) scored 15 runs in the first inning and rolled to a victory over the Skyhawks (4-16).

Palo Verde hosts Bishop Gorman in the winners’ bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Silverado plays at Coronado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2D Bishop Gorman 10, No. 3M Coronado 9: At Bishop Gorman, Makamae Eugenio went 4-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Gaels overcame a two-run deficit with three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Cougars.

Sophia Kirkpatrick went 2-for-5 with a double to help the Gaels, and Madison Rucks pitched the final three innings to earn the victory.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 2M The SLAM! Academy 7, No 3D Mater East 2: At Russell Road Field, pitcher Mya Schweisthal earned the victory and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored to lead the Bulls (20-3) past the Knights (14-10).

Lexi St. Pierre and Nicole Carrasco each added two hits for SLAM! Nevada, which plays Moapa Valley in the winners’ bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Mater East plays at The Meadows in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Baseball

Class 5A Southern Region

No. 3M Faith Lutheran 1, No. 2D Las Vegas 0: At Las Vegas, Dylan Swanson walked with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, forcing in pinch-runner Joe Legat to lift the Crusaders past the Wildcats.

Faith Lutheran plays at Palo Verde in the winners’ bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas hosts Foothill in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 4M Centennial 5, No 1D Bishop Gorman 0: At Bishop Gorman, reliever Jake Turner gave up no runs or hits in 6⅓ innings of work, and the Bulldogs (20-12) took control early to defeat the Gaels (18-13).

Turner and Terrell Otis each had two hits for Centennial, which plays at Basic in the winners’ bracket at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Gorman plays Arbor View in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2M Basic 5, No. 3D Arbor View 3: At Bishop Gorman, the Wolves (19-6) advanced with a win over the Aggies (17-9) in a game moved because of poor field conditions at Basic.

Lincoln Evans pitched six innings to lead Basic, striking out six while holding Arbor View to no runs on one hit.

Boys volleyball

Class 5A state

No. 1M Coronado 3, No. 4D Green Valley 0: At Coronado, Dane Galvin logged 14 kills to lead the Cougars (36-2) to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 quarterfinal victory over the Gators (16-21).

Braxton Rowley added 29 assists and four kills for Coronado, which hosts Arbor View in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 1D Shadow Ridge 3, No. 4M Foothill 0: At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs (23-4) cruised to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Falcons (20-16).

Shadow Ridge hosts Palo Verde in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Sierra Vista 1: At Palo Verde, Evan Ditmar finished with 15 kills in the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14 win over the Mountain Lions (18-17),

Jagger Mendenhall added 23 assists for Palo Verde (18-8).

Class 3A state

No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 4D Losee 1: At Boulder City, David Zwhalen had 14 kills and 12 digs in the Eagles’ 14-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 quarterfinal victory over the Lions (13-13).

Chandler Shamo added 11 digs and seven kills for Boulder City (29-8), which hosts Valley in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2D Valley 3, No. 3M Western 0: At Valley, the Vikings (21-10) rolled past the Warriors (8-8) 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.

No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 4M Desert Pines 0: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs eliminated the Jaguars 25-11, 25-12, 25-6.

No. 3D Moapa Valley 3, No. 2M Coral Academy 1: At Coral Academy, the Pirates (10-10) advanced with a 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19 win over the Falcons (16-6).

Moapa plays the winner of Tuesday’s late match between Virgin Valley and Desert Pines in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Scores

Baseball

Class 5A Southern Region

Palo Verde 9, Foothill 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Las Vegas 0

Centennial 5, Bishop Gorman 0

Basic 5, Arbor View 3

Softball

Class 5A Southern Region

Palo Verde 17, Silverado 0

Bishop Gorman 10, Coronado 9 (10)

Shadow Ridge 5, Arbor View 2

Class 3A Southern Region

SLAM! Academy 7, Mater East 2

Boys volleyball

Class 5A state quarterfinals

Coronado 3, Green Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Foothill 0

Palo Verde 3, Sierra Vista 1

Class 3A state quarterfinals

Boulder City 3, Losee 1

Valley 3, Western 0

Virgin Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Moapa Valley 3, Coral Academy 1

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.