Playoff roundup: Sierra Vista tops Valley in 4A boys basketball playoffs
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football playoff action.
EJ Dacuma scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter Tuesday to lead 1D Sierra Vista (22-5) to an 85-70 win over Valley (14-4) in the Class 4A Southern Region boys basketball quarterfinals.
Colton Knoll added 20 points for the Mountain Lions and teammate Jevon Yapi had 17.
Sierra Vista will host Legacy in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 1S Legacy 74, No. 2L Palo Verde 59: At Legacy, Jordyn Perdue finished with 14 points as the Longhorns (24-3) defeated the Panthers (13-8).
D’Anthony Rabb added 13 points, Chris Riley had 12 and Grayson Williams scored 10 for Legacy.
No. 1L Rancho 68, No. 3D Losee 59: At Rancho, Jakoi Lide finished with 24 points in the Rams’ win over the Lions (14-12).
Destiny Teah scored 13 points to boost Rancho (21-5), while teammate Jailen Childress added 12.
The Rams host Clark in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2D Clark 73, No. 1M Green Valley 43: At Green Valley, the Chargers (18-8) advanced with a victory over the Gators (17-10).
Girls Class 4A Southern Region girls basketball playoffs
No. 1S Legacy 65, No. 3D Canyon Springs 40: At Legacy, Alabama Nieves logged 24 points and five rebounds to help the Longhorns (23-7) beat the Pioneers (15-11).
Trista Mabry added 10 points, 13 blocks and 12 rebounds and Ajalee Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns, who host Basic in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2D Basic 50, No. 2M Sierra Vista 45: At Basic, the Wolves (16-8) advanced with a victory over the Mountain Lions (17-11).
No. 1D Foothill 63, No. 34M Rancho 36: At Foothill, Stephanie Ezugha had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Falcons’ victory over the Rams (13-13).
Caysea Winn had 15 points, Shiloh Smith had nine points and Hanna Heiselbetz had eight points to lift Foothill (13-12), which hosts Losee in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2S Losee 47, No. 1M Western 33: At Western, the Lions (20-5) advanced with a victory over the Warriors (15-8).
Class 3A Southern Region girls basketball playoffs
No. 2D Mater East 58, No. 3M The Meadows 29: At Mater East, Myla Faught scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights (20-6) past the Mustangs (7-7).
Amijah Macon added 23 points for Mater East, which plays at SLAM Nevada in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 1M SLAM Nevada 51, No. 4D Cadence 14: At SLAM Nevada, the Bulls (17-5) trounced the Cougars (11-16) to advance.
No. 3D Moapa Valley 65, No. 2M Boulder City 39: At Boulder City, Claire Cox scored 21 points in the Pirates’ win over the Eagles (20-7).
Rebekah Jensen added 20 points and Sienna Neilson had 10 for Moapa (19-8), which plays at Virgin Valley in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 1D Virgin Valley 69, No. 4M Pahrump Valley 23: At Virgin Valley, Ava Noel and Hannah Waite led the Bulldogs (22-7) with 14 points in their victory over the Trojans (11-16).
Class 5A state flag football playoffs
No. 1 Palo Verde 33, No. 8 Basic 12: At Palo Verde, Samantha Manzo rushed 15 times for 159 yards and also scored on an interception return to help the Panthers (20-12) roll past the Wolves (14-11).
Madeline West had eight tackles and a sack, and also returned an interception for a score for Palo Verde, which hosts Liberty in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2 Shadow Ridge 32, No. 7 Las Vegas 0: At Shadow Ridge, Jaylani Palmer had 95 receiving yards and added 69 rushing yards to lead the Mustangs (19-3) past the Wildcats (8-12).
Savanna McDow scored two TDs on 162 rushing yards to power Shadow Ridge, which hosts Desert Oasis in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 3 Desert Oasis 33, No. 6 Tech 13: At Desert Oasis, Akemi Higa passed for two TDs and ran for two more as the Diamondbacks (21-2) defeated the Roadrunners (19-10).
Allie Peralta logged five tackles and three sacks on defense for Desert Oasis.
Class 3A state flag football playoffs
No. 1M Boulder City d. No. 4D Democracy Prep, forfeit: At Boulder City, the Eagles (16-3) defeated the Blue Knights (1-13-1) by forfeit.
Boulder City hosts Mater East in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2D Mater East 30, No. 3M SLAM Nevada 6: At Mater East, Cheyanne Thornhill passed for three TDs and rushed for another as the Knights (19-6) cruised past the Bulls (11-11).
Lili Rico added 95 receiving yards and two TDs for Mater East, while teammate Assata Foday recorded four sacks.
No. 2M Sloan Canyon 38, No. 3D Moapa Valley 12: At Sloan Canyon, Tehani Shigematsu completed 16 of her 21 passes for 315 yards and three TDs in the Pirates’ victory over the Moapa Valley (7-10).
Manahere Peters caught eight passes for 206 yards and a TD, and also had eight tackles and an interception on defense for Sloan Canyon (13-8). Teammate Hendrix Wilson added eight tackles and an interception.
The Pirates play at Virgin Valley in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 1D Virgin Valley 45, No. 4M Western 0: At Virgin Valley, Davie Slack rushed for three TDs and passed for two more to lead the Bulldogs (19-1) past the Warriors (5-14).
Linita Kioa had three interceptions for Virgin Valley.