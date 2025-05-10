Playoff roundup: Tech baseball stays alive in 4A state tourney

Check out all the high school playoff action Friday in baseball, softball and boys volleyball.

Tech pitcher Tiernon Wolf chats with teammates on the mound as Cheyenne has bases loaded during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Trzpis had a double, a triple and three RBIs Friday to lead Tech, the Desert League champion, past visiting Doral Academy, the Desert’s No. 4 seed, 11-1 in a Class 4A state baseball tournament elimination game.

Tiernon Wolf went 2-for-2 with a triple and Nathan Johnson homered to help the Roadrunners (22-10), who advance to host Western in another elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Dragons (7-14-1) were eliminated.

No. 3M Western 12, No. 4S Eldorado 2: At Western, Edgar Garcia was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the win for the Warriors (14-12) over Eldorado (12-18).

River Martinez went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI to help Western.

No. 3S Bonanza 16, No. 4M Cimarron-Memorial 1: At Bonanza, Dillon Owens went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs as the Bengals (14-18) routed the Spartans (4-22) in four innings.

Pitcher John Willard gave up just one hit for Bonanza, which plays at Legacy in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2D Legacy 9, No. 3D Clark 0: At Legacy, Davis Paiz pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Longhorns (14-14) to a win over the Chargers (17-14).

William Glover, Tyler Stosich and Brigham Stosich each had two hits to help Legacy.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 1M Boulder City 9, No. 3M Pahrump Valley 2: At Boulder City, Gavin Robinson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as the Eagles (20-13) secured a state tournament berth with a semifinal victory over the Trojans (23-11-1).

Gauge Rhodes homered for Boulder City, which plays for the region championship at The Meadows at 10 a.m. Saturday. Pahrump Valley, which advanced with an earlier 8-4 victory over Moapa Valley (20-12), was eliminated.

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 4 White Pine 13, No. 3 Lincoln County 5 (elimination game)

No. 1 Lake Mead 7, No. 2 Needles 4

No. 2 Needles 13, No. 4 White Pine 3 (elimination game)

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1C Indian Springs 10, No. 1S Liberty Baptist 1

No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2C Tonopah 1 (elimination game)

No. 1S Liberty Baptist 4, No.2S Pahranagat Valley 3 (elimination game)

Softball

Class 4A state

No. 2M Foothill 16, No. 4D Clark 6: At Foothill, Camren Van Thomme went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to help the Falcons (11-11-1) eliminate the Chargers (14-9-1).

Kendall Miller added a home run for Foothill, which hosts Desert Oasis in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 3M Desert Oasis 10, No. 4S Sierra Vista 0: At Desert Oasis, Ali Perkins pitched a five-inning four-hitter and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the victory for the Diamondbacks (12-9-1) over the Mountain Lions (6-10).

Arabella Carlin and Veyda Simon each went 2-for-3 with a double for Desert Oasis.

No. 2D Rancho 16, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 11: At Rancho, Annalise Stout had a home run, a double and three RBIs to help the Rams (12-8) outlast the Spartans (8-11).

Katelee Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Rancho, which hosts Spring Valley in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 3S Spring Valley 19, No. 4M Mojave 0: At Spring Valley, Raelynn Villanueva had a home run, a triple and five RBIs to help the Grizzlies (18-11) cruise past the Rattlers (6-13) in three innings.

Isabella Lenahan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Grizzlies.

Class 3A Southern Region

No. 2M SLAM! Nevada 14, No. 2D Virgin Valley 9: At Boulder City, the Bulls (22-4) held off a late rally to beat the Bulldogs (24-10) in the semifinals and secure a state tournament berth.

SLAM! Nevada will play at Boulder City for the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. Virgin Valley, which defeated Pahrump Valley 5-4 earlier in the day to advance, was eliminated.

Class 2A Southern Region semifinals

No. 2 Lincoln County 10, No. 4 Awaken Christian 4 (elimination game)

No. 1 Needles 14, No. 3 White Pine 3

No. 3 White Pine 8, No. 2 Lincoln County 4 (elimination game)

Class 1A Southern Region semifinals

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2 Round Mountain 4

No. 4 Tonopah 12, No. 3 Indian Springs 1 (elimination game)

No. 2 Round Mountain 21, No. 1 Tonopah 11 (elimination game)

Boys volleyball

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 1S Basic 3, No. 2S Sky Pointe 2: At Basic, Derek Dennett had 18 assists and the match-winning service ace as the Wolves rallied for the last five points of the fifth set to defeat the Eagles 13-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13.

Porter Hughes added 13 kills and three blocks for Basic, which plays Mojave for the championship at Sunrise Mountain at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 2D Mojave 3, No. 1M Del Sol 0: At Del Sol, Aaron Bagalawis logged 31 assists, eight digs and two kills to help the Rattlers (19-13) cruise past the Dragons 25-23, 25-20, 25-23.

AJ Tuitele had 12 kills, 16 digs and two blocks, and Jhoemel Bagalawis added 10 digs, seven kills and two blocks to help Mojave advance to the finals.

