Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Bishop Gorman (5A), Centennial (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and girls volleyball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (2-0)
2. Liberty, Division I (1-1)
3. Desert Pines, Division I (1-0)
4. Arbor View, Division I (0-2)
5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (2-0)
6. Silverado, Division I (2-0)
7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-1)
8. Foothill, Division II (1-1)
9. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-0)
10. Durango, Division II (1-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman’s offense had no problems scoring and its defense showed improvements in a 60-15 win over Long Beach Poly (California). … Liberty rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to pull off a 34-30 win over St. Louis (Hawaii) on Saturday. … Desert Pines pulled away in the second half for a 38-13 win at Faith Lutheran. … Arbor View came up short in a 19-9 road loss at Pinnacle (Arizona). … Shadow Ridge’s defense was stellar in a 21-7 road win at Spanish Springs in Reno.
Silverado, with only 29 players dressed, did just enough to win its 26th straight game in a 30-22 home win over Basic. … Faith Lutheran struggled to find any rhythm on offense against Desert Pines and will travel to Reno to face Reed this Friday. … Foothill did something no team has done since 2019. The Falcons looked dominant in a 45-7 road win at Moapa Valley. … Sierra Vista needed a late touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 34-26 home win over Northview (California). … Durango scored early and never looked back in its 27-13 home win over Desert Oasis.
Class 4A
1. Centennial (2-0)
2. Canyon Springs (2-0)
3. Sunrise Mountain (1-0)
4. Somerset-Losee (1-1)
5. Eldorado (1-0)
Around 4A: Centennial continued its strong start with a 26-20 win over 5A Division III opponent Palo Verde in a back-and-forth contest. … Canyon Springs pulled out a 18-12 thrilling overtime home win over Mojave. … Sunrise Mountain put up a shutout in its season-opening 25-0 road win at Cheyenne last Thursday. … Somerset-Losee looked dominant in a 42-19 home win over Del Sol. … Eldorado blanked 5A Division III opponent Clark in a 21-0 home win.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (1-1)
2. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
3. The Meadows (1-0)
4. Democracy Prep (1-0)
5. SLAM Academy (0-1)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley suffered its first home loss since 2019 in a 45-7 defeat to 5A Division II opponent Foothill. … Pahrump Valley had a bye and will play at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. … The Meadows opened its season with a 28-23 road win over Parker Francis in California. … Democracy Prep, which played in 2A last season, pulled off a 21-14 upset at 4A opponent Chaparral. … SLAM Academy suffered a 37-8 road defeat to Arizona Prep College.
Girls volleyball
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)
2. Faith Lutheran (8-1)
3. Coronado (1-0)
4. Centennial (8-1)
5. Shadow Ridge (7-1)
Class 4A
1. Durango (7-3)
2. Tech (9-3)
3. Legacy (7-4)
4. Spring Valley (4-4)
5. Cadence (2-0)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (7-2)
2. Boulder City (4-5)
3. Moapa Valley (5-4)
4. Virgin Valley (1-1)
5. SLAM Academy (0-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Virgin Valley at Legacy, 5 p.m.
Durango at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Durango at Legacy, 5 p.m.
Moapa Valley at Centennial
Tech at GV Christian
Faith Lutheran at Coronado
Boys soccer
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Coronado (4-0-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (3-0-2)
3. Palo Verde (3-1-1)
4. Las Vegas (3-0-0)
5. Eldorado (4-3-1)
Class 4A
1. Faith Lutheran (4-1-0)
2. Shadow Ridge (4-1-0)
3. Tech (6-2-0)
4. Liberty (3-1-1)
5. Clark (4-0-1)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (5-0-0)
2. SLAM Academy (2-1-0)
3. Equipo Academy (0-0-0)
4. Del Sol (1-1-0)
5. Boulder City (0-1-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Liberty
Sunrise Mountain at Bishop Gorman
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Arbor View at Las Vegas
Wednesday
Tech at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Cimarron-Memorial at Eldoardo, 4:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Virgin Valley
Las Vegas at Palo Verde
Girls soccer
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (4-1-0)
2. Coronado (4-1-2)
3. Shadow Ridge (3-1-0)
4. Faith Lutheran (2-2-1)
5. Arbor View (1-0-0)
Class 4A
1. Green Valley (2-0-3)
2. Foothill (3-0-2)
3. Doral Academy (1-0-0)
4. Centennial (1-1-2)
5. Sierra Vista (1-0-0)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (3-1-1)
2. Virgin Valley (1-0-1)
3. Equipo Academy (1-0-0)
4. Chaparral (1-0-0)
5. Mater East (2-0)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View
Coronado at Bonanza
Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge
Centennial at Basic, 5 p.m.
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Doral Academy at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.
