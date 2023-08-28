Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Centennial (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and girls volleyball.

Bishop Gorman players read strategy during football practice at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (2-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (1-1)

3. Desert Pines, Division I (1-0)

4. Arbor View, Division I (0-2)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (2-0)

6. Silverado, Division I (2-0)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-1)

8. Foothill, Division II (1-1)

9. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-0)

10. Durango, Division II (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman’s offense had no problems scoring and its defense showed improvements in a 60-15 win over Long Beach Poly (California). … Liberty rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to pull off a 34-30 win over St. Louis (Hawaii) on Saturday. … Desert Pines pulled away in the second half for a 38-13 win at Faith Lutheran. … Arbor View came up short in a 19-9 road loss at Pinnacle (Arizona). … Shadow Ridge’s defense was stellar in a 21-7 road win at Spanish Springs in Reno.

Silverado, with only 29 players dressed, did just enough to win its 26th straight game in a 30-22 home win over Basic. … Faith Lutheran struggled to find any rhythm on offense against Desert Pines and will travel to Reno to face Reed this Friday. … Foothill did something no team has done since 2019. The Falcons looked dominant in a 45-7 road win at Moapa Valley. … Sierra Vista needed a late touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 34-26 home win over Northview (California). … Durango scored early and never looked back in its 27-13 home win over Desert Oasis.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (2-0)

2. Canyon Springs (2-0)

3. Sunrise Mountain (1-0)

4. Somerset-Losee (1-1)

5. Eldorado (1-0)

Around 4A: Centennial continued its strong start with a 26-20 win over 5A Division III opponent Palo Verde in a back-and-forth contest. … Canyon Springs pulled out a 18-12 thrilling overtime home win over Mojave. … Sunrise Mountain put up a shutout in its season-opening 25-0 road win at Cheyenne last Thursday. … Somerset-Losee looked dominant in a 42-19 home win over Del Sol. … Eldorado blanked 5A Division III opponent Clark in a 21-0 home win.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (1-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

3. The Meadows (1-0)

4. Democracy Prep (1-0)

5. SLAM Academy (0-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley suffered its first home loss since 2019 in a 45-7 defeat to 5A Division II opponent Foothill. … Pahrump Valley had a bye and will play at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. … The Meadows opened its season with a 28-23 road win over Parker Francis in California. … Democracy Prep, which played in 2A last season, pulled off a 21-14 upset at 4A opponent Chaparral. … SLAM Academy suffered a 37-8 road defeat to Arizona Prep College.

Girls volleyball

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)

2. Faith Lutheran (8-1)

3. Coronado (1-0)

4. Centennial (8-1)

5. Shadow Ridge (7-1)

Class 4A

1. Durango (7-3)

2. Tech (9-3)

3. Legacy (7-4)

4. Spring Valley (4-4)

5. Cadence (2-0)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (7-2)

2. Boulder City (4-5)

3. Moapa Valley (5-4)

4. Virgin Valley (1-1)

5. SLAM Academy (0-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Virgin Valley at Legacy, 5 p.m.

Durango at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Durango at Legacy, 5 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Centennial

Tech at GV Christian

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Boys soccer

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Coronado (4-0-0)

2. Bishop Gorman (3-0-2)

3. Palo Verde (3-1-1)

4. Las Vegas (3-0-0)

5. Eldorado (4-3-1)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (4-1-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (4-1-0)

3. Tech (6-2-0)

4. Liberty (3-1-1)

5. Clark (4-0-1)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (5-0-0)

2. SLAM Academy (2-1-0)

3. Equipo Academy (0-0-0)

4. Del Sol (1-1-0)

5. Boulder City (0-1-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Liberty

Sunrise Mountain at Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Arbor View at Las Vegas

Wednesday

Tech at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Cimarron-Memorial at Eldoardo, 4:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Virgin Valley

Las Vegas at Palo Verde

Girls soccer

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1-0)

2. Coronado (4-1-2)

3. Shadow Ridge (3-1-0)

4. Faith Lutheran (2-2-1)

5. Arbor View (1-0-0)

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (2-0-3)

2. Foothill (3-0-2)

3. Doral Academy (1-0-0)

4. Centennial (1-1-2)

5. Sierra Vista (1-0-0)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (3-1-1)

2. Virgin Valley (1-0-1)

3. Equipo Academy (1-0-0)

4. Chaparral (1-0-0)

5. Mater East (2-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View

Coronado at Bonanza

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Basic, 5 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Doral Academy at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.