81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2023 - 10:25 am
 
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touch down ...
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touch down during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (3-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (2-1)

3. Desert Pines, Division I (1-1)

4. Arbor View, Division I (0-2)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (3-0)

6. Foothill, Division II (2-1)

7. Silverado, Division I (2-1)

8. Coronado, Division I (1-1)

9. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-2)

10. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, kept its national championship hopes alive, scoring in the final minute to rally for a 39-35 win over No. 6 Miami Central (Florida). … A pair of rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Lauofo and two field goals proved to be the difference as Liberty held off Campbell (Hawaii) for a 20-14 win in the Island Classic. … Desert Pines came up short in a back-and-forth 35-30 loss to St. Louis (Hawaii) … Arbor View had its game against Apple Valley (California) canceled. … Shadow Ridge weathered the storm delays to defeat Desert Oasis 38-12.

Foothill snapped Silverado’s 26-game winning streak behind two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from quarterback Mason Dew in a 24-16 win. … Silverado opens 5A Division I play hosting Desert Pines on Friday. … Coronado got its first win under new coach Shawn Dupris in a 28-6 win over Durango. … Faith Lutheran’s offense couldn’t keep up with Reed in a 38-24 loss in Reno. … Sierra Vista had its game against Clark canceled.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (2-1)

2. Canyon Springs (2-0)

3. Somerset-Losee (2-1)

4. Sunrise Mountain (1-1)

5. Eldorado (1-0)

Around 4A: Centennial suffered its first defeat in a 38-14 loss at Snow Canyon (Utah). … Canyon Springs had its game against Legacy canceled after one quarter. … Somerset-Losee had a long Friday but dominated in a 47-6 road win at Flagstaff (Arizona) on its day trip to Northern Arizona University. … Centennial hosts Somerset-Losee in both teams’ Desert League opener at 6 p.m. Friday. … Sunrise Mountain suffered a 32-6 home defeat to Virgin Valley. … Eldorado’s game at The Meadows was canceled due to weather.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (2-0)

3. Virgin Valley (2-1)

4. Democracy Prep (1-0)

5. SLAM Academy (1-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley found its footing, rushing for 256 yards in a 33-0 home win over Chaparral. … Pahrump Valley gave up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but held on for a 20-14 road win at Del Sol. … Virgin Valley quarterback Gunner Cortez rushed for three touchdowns in its 32-6 win at Sunrise Mountain. … Democracy Prep’s game against Cadence was canceled. The Blue Knights play at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. … SLAM Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 27-6 effort at Needles.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-3)

2. Coronado (2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (8-2)

4. Centennial (9-1)

5. Shadow Ridge (8-4)

Class 4A

1. Tech (11-3)

2. Legacy (12-6)

3. Durango (7-5)

4. Spring Valley (5-4)

5. Rancho (4-0)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (6-5)

2. The Meadows (6-3)

3. Moapa Valley (6-5)

4. Virgin Valley (3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-4)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Boulder City at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Arbor View at Durango, 5 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Silverado

Thursday

Arbor View at Centennial

Coronado at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (5-0-0)

2. Palo Verde (5-1-1)

3. Las Vegas (4-1-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (3-1-3)

5. Eldorado (5-4-1)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (6-1-0)

2. Tech (8-2-0)

3. Liberty (5-1-1)

4. Shadow Ridge (4-3-1)

5. Sierra Vista (4-2-0)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (5-0-0)

2. SLAM Academy (4-1-0)

3. Equipo Academy (2-2-0)

4. Del Sol (3-3-0)

5. The Meadows (1-0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Clark at Tech, 3 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas

Coronado at Eldorado

Centennial at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Arbor View at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Tech at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Friday

Coronado at Arbor View, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (6-1-2)

2. Bishop Gorman (5-2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (4-2-1)

4. Liberty (2-1-0)

5. Arbor View (2-1-0)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (5-0-2)

2. Green Valley (4-0-3)

3. Doral Academy (2-0-1)

4. Centennial (3-1-2)

5. Sierra Vista (2-0-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (5-1-1)

2. Equipo Academy (4-0-1)

3. Virgin Valley (2-0-2)

4. SLAM Academy (3-2-0)

5. Boulder City (2-1-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Green Valley

Pahrump Valley at Chaparral

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Arbor View at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Green Valley at Centennial

Thursday

Coronado at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Liberty at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
No. 2 Gorman survives showdown with No. 6 Miami Central — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman survives showdown with No. 6 Miami Central — PHOTOS
2
Graney: Bishop Gorman good enough to win national title
Graney: Bishop Gorman good enough to win national title
3
Foothill snaps Silverado’s 26-game winning streak
Foothill snaps Silverado’s 26-game winning streak
4
Roundup: Liberty holds off Hawaii team in Island Classic
Roundup: Liberty holds off Hawaii team in Island Classic
5
Friday’s high school football, soccer, volleyball scores
Friday’s high school football, soccer, volleyball scores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Desert Pines running back Greg Burrell (5) evades tackle from Faith Lutheran fast safety Matthe ...
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman hosts Miami Central (Florida) in a national high school football showdown. “The Bone Game” between Rancho and Las Vegas High highlights the local schedule.

More stories
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1
Here are the divisions where prep teams will play this fall
Here are the divisions where prep teams will play this fall
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Lightning cancels several high school football games
Lightning cancels several high school football games
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores