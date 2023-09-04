Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Liberty (5A), Canyon Springs (4A) and Pahrump Valley (3A) are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and girls volleyball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (3-0)
2. Liberty, Division I (2-1)
3. Desert Pines, Division I (1-1)
4. Arbor View, Division I (0-2)
5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (3-0)
6. Foothill, Division II (2-1)
7. Silverado, Division I (2-1)
8. Coronado, Division I (1-1)
9. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-2)
10. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, kept its national championship hopes alive, scoring in the final minute to rally for a 39-35 win over No. 6 Miami Central (Florida). … A pair of rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Lauofo and two field goals proved to be the difference as Liberty held off Campbell (Hawaii) for a 20-14 win in the Island Classic. … Desert Pines came up short in a back-and-forth 35-30 loss to St. Louis (Hawaii) … Arbor View had its game against Apple Valley (California) canceled. … Shadow Ridge weathered the storm delays to defeat Desert Oasis 38-12.
Foothill snapped Silverado’s 26-game winning streak behind two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from quarterback Mason Dew in a 24-16 win. … Silverado opens 5A Division I play hosting Desert Pines on Friday. … Coronado got its first win under new coach Shawn Dupris in a 28-6 win over Durango. … Faith Lutheran’s offense couldn’t keep up with Reed in a 38-24 loss in Reno. … Sierra Vista had its game against Clark canceled.
Class 4A
1. Centennial (2-1)
2. Canyon Springs (2-0)
3. Somerset-Losee (2-1)
4. Sunrise Mountain (1-1)
5. Eldorado (1-0)
Around 4A: Centennial suffered its first defeat in a 38-14 loss at Snow Canyon (Utah). … Canyon Springs had its game against Legacy canceled after one quarter. … Somerset-Losee had a long Friday but dominated in a 47-6 road win at Flagstaff (Arizona) on its day trip to Northern Arizona University. … Centennial hosts Somerset-Losee in both teams’ Desert League opener at 6 p.m. Friday. … Sunrise Mountain suffered a 32-6 home defeat to Virgin Valley. … Eldorado’s game at The Meadows was canceled due to weather.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (2-1)
2. Pahrump Valley (2-0)
3. Virgin Valley (2-1)
4. Democracy Prep (1-0)
5. SLAM Academy (1-1)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley found its footing, rushing for 256 yards in a 33-0 home win over Chaparral. … Pahrump Valley gave up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but held on for a 20-14 road win at Del Sol. … Virgin Valley quarterback Gunner Cortez rushed for three touchdowns in its 32-6 win at Sunrise Mountain. … Democracy Prep’s game against Cadence was canceled. The Blue Knights play at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. … SLAM Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 27-6 effort at Needles.
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (6-3)
2. Coronado (2-0)
3. Faith Lutheran (8-2)
4. Centennial (9-1)
5. Shadow Ridge (8-4)
Class 4A
1. Tech (11-3)
2. Legacy (12-6)
3. Durango (7-5)
4. Spring Valley (5-4)
5. Rancho (4-0)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (6-5)
2. The Meadows (6-3)
3. Moapa Valley (6-5)
4. Virgin Valley (3-2)
5. Pahrump Valley (3-4)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Boulder City at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Arbor View at Durango, 5 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Faith Lutheran at Silverado
Thursday
Arbor View at Centennial
Coronado at Palo Verde
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (5-0-0)
2. Palo Verde (5-1-1)
3. Las Vegas (4-1-1)
4. Bishop Gorman (3-1-3)
5. Eldorado (5-4-1)
Class 4A
1. Faith Lutheran (6-1-0)
2. Tech (8-2-0)
3. Liberty (5-1-1)
4. Shadow Ridge (4-3-1)
5. Sierra Vista (4-2-0)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (5-0-0)
2. SLAM Academy (4-1-0)
3. Equipo Academy (2-2-0)
4. Del Sol (3-3-0)
5. The Meadows (1-0-0)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Clark at Tech, 3 p.m.
Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas
Coronado at Eldorado
Centennial at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Arbor View at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Tech at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Friday
Coronado at Arbor View, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (6-1-2)
2. Bishop Gorman (5-2-0)
3. Faith Lutheran (4-2-1)
4. Liberty (2-1-0)
5. Arbor View (2-1-0)
Class 4A
1. Foothill (5-0-2)
2. Green Valley (4-0-3)
3. Doral Academy (2-0-1)
4. Centennial (3-1-2)
5. Sierra Vista (2-0-1)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (5-1-1)
2. Equipo Academy (4-0-1)
3. Virgin Valley (2-0-2)
4. SLAM Academy (3-2-0)
5. Boulder City (2-1-0)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Green Valley
Pahrump Valley at Chaparral
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Arbor View at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Green Valley at Centennial
Thursday
Coronado at Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Liberty at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.