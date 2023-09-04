Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1

Liberty (5A), Canyon Springs (4A) and Pahrump Valley (3A) are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s football rankings. Also included are rankings for soccer and girls volleyball.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) runs the ball into the end zone for a touch down during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (3-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (2-1)

3. Desert Pines, Division I (1-1)

4. Arbor View, Division I (0-2)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (3-0)

6. Foothill, Division II (2-1)

7. Silverado, Division I (2-1)

8. Coronado, Division I (1-1)

9. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-2)

10. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, kept its national championship hopes alive, scoring in the final minute to rally for a 39-35 win over No. 6 Miami Central (Florida). … A pair of rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Lauofo and two field goals proved to be the difference as Liberty held off Campbell (Hawaii) for a 20-14 win in the Island Classic. … Desert Pines came up short in a back-and-forth 35-30 loss to St. Louis (Hawaii) … Arbor View had its game against Apple Valley (California) canceled. … Shadow Ridge weathered the storm delays to defeat Desert Oasis 38-12.

Foothill snapped Silverado’s 26-game winning streak behind two passing touchdowns and a rushing score from quarterback Mason Dew in a 24-16 win. … Silverado opens 5A Division I play hosting Desert Pines on Friday. … Coronado got its first win under new coach Shawn Dupris in a 28-6 win over Durango. … Faith Lutheran’s offense couldn’t keep up with Reed in a 38-24 loss in Reno. … Sierra Vista had its game against Clark canceled.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (2-1)

2. Canyon Springs (2-0)

3. Somerset-Losee (2-1)

4. Sunrise Mountain (1-1)

5. Eldorado (1-0)

Around 4A: Centennial suffered its first defeat in a 38-14 loss at Snow Canyon (Utah). … Canyon Springs had its game against Legacy canceled after one quarter. … Somerset-Losee had a long Friday but dominated in a 47-6 road win at Flagstaff (Arizona) on its day trip to Northern Arizona University. … Centennial hosts Somerset-Losee in both teams’ Desert League opener at 6 p.m. Friday. … Sunrise Mountain suffered a 32-6 home defeat to Virgin Valley. … Eldorado’s game at The Meadows was canceled due to weather.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (2-0)

3. Virgin Valley (2-1)

4. Democracy Prep (1-0)

5. SLAM Academy (1-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley found its footing, rushing for 256 yards in a 33-0 home win over Chaparral. … Pahrump Valley gave up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but held on for a 20-14 road win at Del Sol. … Virgin Valley quarterback Gunner Cortez rushed for three touchdowns in its 32-6 win at Sunrise Mountain. … Democracy Prep’s game against Cadence was canceled. The Blue Knights play at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. … SLAM Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 27-6 effort at Needles.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-3)

2. Coronado (2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (8-2)

4. Centennial (9-1)

5. Shadow Ridge (8-4)

Class 4A

1. Tech (11-3)

2. Legacy (12-6)

3. Durango (7-5)

4. Spring Valley (5-4)

5. Rancho (4-0)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (6-5)

2. The Meadows (6-3)

3. Moapa Valley (6-5)

4. Virgin Valley (3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-4)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Boulder City at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Arbor View at Durango, 5 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Silverado

Thursday

Arbor View at Centennial

Coronado at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (5-0-0)

2. Palo Verde (5-1-1)

3. Las Vegas (4-1-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (3-1-3)

5. Eldorado (5-4-1)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (6-1-0)

2. Tech (8-2-0)

3. Liberty (5-1-1)

4. Shadow Ridge (4-3-1)

5. Sierra Vista (4-2-0)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (5-0-0)

2. SLAM Academy (4-1-0)

3. Equipo Academy (2-2-0)

4. Del Sol (3-3-0)

5. The Meadows (1-0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Clark at Tech, 3 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas

Coronado at Eldorado

Centennial at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Arbor View at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Tech at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Friday

Coronado at Arbor View, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (6-1-2)

2. Bishop Gorman (5-2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (4-2-1)

4. Liberty (2-1-0)

5. Arbor View (2-1-0)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (5-0-2)

2. Green Valley (4-0-3)

3. Doral Academy (2-0-1)

4. Centennial (3-1-2)

5. Sierra Vista (2-0-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (5-1-1)

2. Equipo Academy (4-0-1)

3. Virgin Valley (2-0-2)

4. SLAM Academy (3-2-0)

5. Boulder City (2-1-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Green Valley

Pahrump Valley at Chaparral

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Arbor View at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Green Valley at Centennial

Thursday

Coronado at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Liberty at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.