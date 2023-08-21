Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1
Bishop Gorman (5A), Centennial (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first high school football rankings. Also included are girls volleyball and soccer rankings.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (1-0)
2. Liberty, Division I (0-1)
3. Arbor View, Division I (0-1)
4. Desert Pines, Division I (0-0)
5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (1-0)
6. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-0)
7. Silverado, Division I (1-0)
8. Green Valley, Division II (0-1)
9. Foothill, Division II (0-1)
10. Palo Verde, Division III (0-1)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman’s offense had no problem outdueling Corner Canyon (Utah) in a 63-42 shootout. … Liberty showed flashes in its loss to national power St. John Bosco (California). … Arbor View struggled to score in its 27-2 home loss to Canjon (California). … Desert Pines will play its first game against Faith Lutheran in the top local game this week. … Faith Lutheran needed a last-second field goal to win its season opener against Palo Verde.
Shadow Ridge was one of a few lucky teams to get its game in as it put away Legacy for a 35-19 win. … Silverado also played late Friday, blanking Cimarron-Memorial 38-0. … Green Valley led Herriman (Utah) at halftime but fell 30-18. … Foothill lost at Colvis East (California) 63-34 and gets a tough test at Moapa Valley this week. … Palo Verde hosts Centennial this week.
Class 4A
1. Centennial (1-0)
2. Canyon Springs (1-0)
3. Mojave (0-0)
4. Sunrise Mountain (0-0)
5. Somerset-Losee (0-1)
Around 4A: Centennial looked impressive in its 41-20 win over King/Drew (California). … Canyon Springs opened the high school football season taking down Virgin Valley 18-7. … Mojave and Sunrise Mountain’s game was one of several canceled due to weather. … Somerset-Losee battled Pahrump Valley but came up short in an 18-13 defeat.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (1-0)
2. SLAM Academy (0-0)
3. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
4. Virgin Valley (0-1)
5. The Meadows (0-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley found success running the ball as it put away Hurricane (Utah) 34-18. … SLAM Academy had its season opener against Basic canceled. … Pahrump Valley edged out Somerset-Losee before severe weather ended the game early. … Virgin Valley will look to rebound against 2A opponent Needles. … The Meadows opens the season at Francis Parker (California).
Girls volleyball
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)
2. Faith Lutheran (7-1)
3. Coronado (0-0)
4. Centennial (8-0)
5. Shadow Ridge (3-0)
Class 4A
1. Durango (6-2)
2. Tech (6-3)
3. Legacy (5-3)
4. Las Vegas (1-1)
5. Spring Valley (1-4)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (3-4)
2. The Meadows (3-2)
3. Moapa Valley (0-3)
4. SLAM Academy
5. Virgin Valley (0-0)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Silverado at Coronado
Centennial at Faith Lutheran
Thursday
Durango at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Coronado
Friday
Legacy at Tech
Boys soccer
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (3-1)
2. Coronado (3-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (3-0-1)
4. Eldorado (2-1)
5. Las Vegas (2-0)
Class 4A
1. Faith Lutheran (3-1)
2. Liberty (2-1)
3. Shadow Ridge (2-1)
4. Sierra Vista (2-1)
5. Tech (2-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (0-0)
2. Virgin Valley (4-0)
3. SLAM Academy (1-1)
4. Boulder City (0-1)
5. Moapa Valley (0-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain
Wednesday
Green Valley at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde
Thursday
Liberty at Desert Oasis, 4:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Girls soccer
Records through Sunday
Class 5A
1. Coronado (3-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (3-1)
3. Faith Lutheran (0-1-1)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (1-0)
5. Palo Verde (0-0)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (0-0)
2. Eldorado (0-0)
3. Silverado (0-0)
4. Legacy (0-0)
5. Basic (0-0)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (3-1)
2. Virgin Valley (0-0)
3. Moapa Valley (0-0)
4. Equipo Academy (0-0)
5. SLAM Academy (0-0)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Coronado at Desert Oasis
Wednesday
Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.
Desert Oasis at Liberty
Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Palo Verde
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.