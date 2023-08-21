Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa Valley ranked No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Centennial (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first high school football rankings. Also included are girls volleyball and soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman players read strategy during football practice at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (1-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (0-1)

3. Arbor View, Division I (0-1)

4. Desert Pines, Division I (0-0)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (1-0)

6. Faith Lutheran, Division II (1-0)

7. Silverado, Division I (1-0)

8. Green Valley, Division II (0-1)

9. Foothill, Division II (0-1)

10. Palo Verde, Division III (0-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman’s offense had no problem outdueling Corner Canyon (Utah) in a 63-42 shootout. … Liberty showed flashes in its loss to national power St. John Bosco (California). … Arbor View struggled to score in its 27-2 home loss to Canjon (California). … Desert Pines will play its first game against Faith Lutheran in the top local game this week. … Faith Lutheran needed a last-second field goal to win its season opener against Palo Verde.

Shadow Ridge was one of a few lucky teams to get its game in as it put away Legacy for a 35-19 win. … Silverado also played late Friday, blanking Cimarron-Memorial 38-0. … Green Valley led Herriman (Utah) at halftime but fell 30-18. … Foothill lost at Colvis East (California) 63-34 and gets a tough test at Moapa Valley this week. … Palo Verde hosts Centennial this week.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (1-0)

2. Canyon Springs (1-0)

3. Mojave (0-0)

4. Sunrise Mountain (0-0)

5. Somerset-Losee (0-1)

Around 4A: Centennial looked impressive in its 41-20 win over King/Drew (California). … Canyon Springs opened the high school football season taking down Virgin Valley 18-7. … Mojave and Sunrise Mountain’s game was one of several canceled due to weather. … Somerset-Losee battled Pahrump Valley but came up short in an 18-13 defeat.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (1-0)

2. SLAM Academy (0-0)

3. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

4. Virgin Valley (0-1)

5. The Meadows (0-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley found success running the ball as it put away Hurricane (Utah) 34-18. … SLAM Academy had its season opener against Basic canceled. … Pahrump Valley edged out Somerset-Losee before severe weather ended the game early. … Virgin Valley will look to rebound against 2A opponent Needles. … The Meadows opens the season at Francis Parker (California).

Girls volleyball

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)

2. Faith Lutheran (7-1)

3. Coronado (0-0)

4. Centennial (8-0)

5. Shadow Ridge (3-0)

Class 4A

1. Durango (6-2)

2. Tech (6-3)

3. Legacy (5-3)

4. Las Vegas (1-1)

5. Spring Valley (1-4)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (3-4)

2. The Meadows (3-2)

3. Moapa Valley (0-3)

4. SLAM Academy

5. Virgin Valley (0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Silverado at Coronado

Centennial at Faith Lutheran

Thursday

Durango at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Friday

Legacy at Tech

Boys soccer

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (3-1)

2. Coronado (3-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (3-0-1)

4. Eldorado (2-1)

5. Las Vegas (2-0)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (3-1)

2. Liberty (2-1)

3. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

4. Sierra Vista (2-1)

5. Tech (2-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (0-0)

2. Virgin Valley (4-0)

3. SLAM Academy (1-1)

4. Boulder City (0-1)

5. Moapa Valley (0-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Eldorado at Sunrise Mountain

Wednesday

Green Valley at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde

Thursday

Liberty at Desert Oasis, 4:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Girls soccer

Records through Sunday

Class 5A

1. Coronado (3-0)

2. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (0-1-1)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (1-0)

5. Palo Verde (0-0)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (0-0)

2. Eldorado (0-0)

3. Silverado (0-0)

4. Legacy (0-0)

5. Basic (0-0)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (3-1)

2. Virgin Valley (0-0)

3. Moapa Valley (0-0)

4. Equipo Academy (0-0)

5. SLAM Academy (0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Wednesday

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Cimarron-Memorial at Shadow Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Bonanza at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.