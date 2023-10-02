Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
Liberty (5A), Canyon Springs (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (7-0)
2. Liberty, Division I (5-2)
3. Arbor View, Division I (2-4)
4. Foothill, Division II (6-1)
5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (5-2)
6. Desert Pines, Division I (2-4)
7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (4-2)
8. Basic, Division II (4-2)
9. Coronado, Division I (3-3)
10. Legacy, Division III (3-3)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman and Liberty were both off last week after their opponents, Arbor View and Desert Pines, respectively, had to forfeit those games as punishment for a postgame fight on Sept. 22. … The Gaels host Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday. … The Patriots play at Silverado at 6 p.m. … Arbor View returns to play at Legacy at 6 p.m. in the “Battle of the Bulls.” … Foothill survived at Sierra Vista 21-12. … Shadow Ridge defeated Silverado 28-12 in a rematch of the previous two 4A state title games.
Desert Pines plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. in the “Thursday Night Lights” television game. … Faith Lutheran was off last week and plays at Durango at 6 p.m. … Basic outlasted Las Vegas in a 50-43 shootout. … Coronado forced five turnovers and rolled Palo Verde 33-6. … Legacy blanked Spring Valley 49-0 to remain undefeated in 5A Division III league play.
Class 4A
1. Centennial (6-1)
2. Canyon Springs (5-0)
3. Sunrise Mountain (5-1)
4. Somerset-Losee (5-2)
5. Mojave (3-2)
Around 4A: Centennial cruised past Rancho 46-8 last Thursday. … Canyon Springs rolled Del Sol 44-6. … Sunrise Mountain defeated Eldorado 49-21. … Somerset-Losee blanked Cheyenne 43-0. … Mojave put away Bonanza 38-7.
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (5-1)
2. Moapa Valley (5-2)
3. Boulder City (4-1)
4. Virgin Valley (5-2)
5. Democracy Prep (3-2)
Around 3A: SLAM Academy remained undefeated in league play with a 50-0 win over The Meadows. … Moapa Valley rolled to a 49-15 win at Mater East. … Boulder City defeated Virgin Valley 28-14 to create a three-way tie for second place in the league standings. … Virgin Valley plays at SLAM Academy at 6 p.m. … Democracy Prep defeated Pahrump Valley 28-20.
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (17-4)
2. Coronado (14-7)
3. Centennial (15-8)
4. Liberty (10-6)
5. Faith Lutheran (15-7)
Class 4A
1. Tech (17-3)
2. Legacy (17-6)
3. Durango (15-11)
4. Coral Academy (10-0)
5. Spring Valley (10-5)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (10-6)
2. The Meadows (14-3)
3. Virgin Valley (7-5)
4. Moapa Valley (12-14)
5. Sloan Canyon (5-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Legacy at Durango, 5 p.m.
Tech at Cadence
Tuesday
Liberty at Palo Verde
The Meadows at Moapa Valley
Wednesday
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran
Thursday
Durango at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Arbor View at Coronado
The Meadows at Boulder City
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (12-1-0)
2. Palo Verde (9-4-1)
3. Arbor View (6-2-2)
4. Eldorado (10-6-1)
5. Las Vegas (7-3-3)
Class 4A
1. Faith Lutheran (11-1-2)
2. Canyon Springs (14-2-2)
3. Liberty (10-2-2)
4. Sierra Vista (9-2-1)
5. Centennial (6-3-2)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (9-1-0)
2. SLAM Academy (10-1-0)
3. Doral Academy (7-3)
4. Mater East (6-4-1)
5. Equipo Academy (5-5-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Eldorado at Western, 4:30 p.m.
Tech at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Liberty
Las Vegas at Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Sunrise Mountain
Coronado at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Bonanza
Thursday
Clark at Canyon Springs
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (11-2-1)
2. Liberty (8-1-1)
3. Coronado (11-2-4)
4. Faith Lutheran (9-3-2)
5. Palo Verde (5-3-5)
Class 4A
1. Foothill (11-0-2)
2. Centennial (10-1-2)
3. Silverado (7-2-1)
4. Green Valley (9-2-3)
5. Sierra Vista (8-1-1)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (11-1-2)
2. Equipo Academy (8-2-1)
3. Virgin Valley (6-0-2)
4. SLAM Academy (9-2-0)
5. Boulder City (4-4)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Centennial at Canyon Springs
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Sierra Vista at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.