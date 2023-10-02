Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1

Liberty (5A), Canyon Springs (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.

Shadow Ridge High quarterback Coen Coloma (8) is chased by Silverado High's Kaina Crisostomo (15) during the first half of a high school football game at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Shadow Ridge won 28-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (7-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (5-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (2-4)

4. Foothill, Division II (6-1)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (5-2)

6. Desert Pines, Division I (2-4)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (4-2)

8. Basic, Division II (4-2)

9. Coronado, Division I (3-3)

10. Legacy, Division III (3-3)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman and Liberty were both off last week after their opponents, Arbor View and Desert Pines, respectively, had to forfeit those games as punishment for a postgame fight on Sept. 22. … The Gaels host Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday. … The Patriots play at Silverado at 6 p.m. … Arbor View returns to play at Legacy at 6 p.m. in the “Battle of the Bulls.” … Foothill survived at Sierra Vista 21-12. … Shadow Ridge defeated Silverado 28-12 in a rematch of the previous two 4A state title games.

Desert Pines plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. in the “Thursday Night Lights” television game. … Faith Lutheran was off last week and plays at Durango at 6 p.m. … Basic outlasted Las Vegas in a 50-43 shootout. … Coronado forced five turnovers and rolled Palo Verde 33-6. … Legacy blanked Spring Valley 49-0 to remain undefeated in 5A Division III league play.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (6-1)

2. Canyon Springs (5-0)

3. Sunrise Mountain (5-1)

4. Somerset-Losee (5-2)

5. Mojave (3-2)

Around 4A: Centennial cruised past Rancho 46-8 last Thursday. … Canyon Springs rolled Del Sol 44-6. … Sunrise Mountain defeated Eldorado 49-21. … Somerset-Losee blanked Cheyenne 43-0. … Mojave put away Bonanza 38-7.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (5-1)

2. Moapa Valley (5-2)

3. Boulder City (4-1)

4. Virgin Valley (5-2)

5. Democracy Prep (3-2)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy remained undefeated in league play with a 50-0 win over The Meadows. … Moapa Valley rolled to a 49-15 win at Mater East. … Boulder City defeated Virgin Valley 28-14 to create a three-way tie for second place in the league standings. … Virgin Valley plays at SLAM Academy at 6 p.m. … Democracy Prep defeated Pahrump Valley 28-20.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (17-4)

2. Coronado (14-7)

3. Centennial (15-8)

4. Liberty (10-6)

5. Faith Lutheran (15-7)

Class 4A

1. Tech (17-3)

2. Legacy (17-6)

3. Durango (15-11)

4. Coral Academy (10-0)

5. Spring Valley (10-5)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (10-6)

2. The Meadows (14-3)

3. Virgin Valley (7-5)

4. Moapa Valley (12-14)

5. Sloan Canyon (5-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Legacy at Durango, 5 p.m.

Tech at Cadence

Tuesday

Liberty at Palo Verde

The Meadows at Moapa Valley

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran

Thursday

Durango at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Arbor View at Coronado

The Meadows at Boulder City

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (12-1-0)

2. Palo Verde (9-4-1)

3. Arbor View (6-2-2)

4. Eldorado (10-6-1)

5. Las Vegas (7-3-3)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (11-1-2)

2. Canyon Springs (14-2-2)

3. Liberty (10-2-2)

4. Sierra Vista (9-2-1)

5. Centennial (6-3-2)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (9-1-0)

2. SLAM Academy (10-1-0)

3. Doral Academy (7-3)

4. Mater East (6-4-1)

5. Equipo Academy (5-5-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Eldorado at Western, 4:30 p.m.

Tech at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Las Vegas at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Sunrise Mountain

Coronado at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Arbor View at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Bonanza

Thursday

Clark at Canyon Springs

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (11-2-1)

2. Liberty (8-1-1)

3. Coronado (11-2-4)

4. Faith Lutheran (9-3-2)

5. Palo Verde (5-3-5)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (11-0-2)

2. Centennial (10-1-2)

3. Silverado (7-2-1)

4. Green Valley (9-2-3)

5. Sierra Vista (8-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (11-1-2)

2. Equipo Academy (8-2-1)

3. Virgin Valley (6-0-2)

4. SLAM Academy (9-2-0)

5. Boulder City (4-4)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Centennial at Canyon Springs

Coronado at Shadow Ridge

SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.