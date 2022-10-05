Prep football rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa stay No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Palo Verde boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner, left, and players await introduction in the tunnel as they ready to face Hamilton for the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

2. Liberty (4-3)

3. Desert Pines (5-1)

4. Arbor View (5-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (5-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman routed Canyon Springs 58-0 and hosts Legacy on Friday. … Liberty blew past Centennial 56-14 and hosts Green Valley on Friday. … Desert Pines downed Green Valley 28-10 and hosts Clark on Friday. …Arbor View beat Palo Verde 45-3 and hosts Foothill on Friday. … Faith Lutheran comes off a bye to host Centennial.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (6-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (6-1)

3. Coronado (5-1)

4. Las Vegas (5-1)

5. Basic (5-2)

Around 4A: Silverado defeated Cimarron-Memorial 48-2 and hosts Cheyenne on Friday. … Shadow Ridge routed Bonanza 55-6 and hosts Coronado on Friday. … Coronado shut out Mojave 41-0. … Las Vegas defeated Basic 14-0 and plays at Durango on Friday. … Basic visits Del Sol on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (7-0)

2. Boulder City (5-1)

3 Virgin Valley (5-1)

4. SLAM Nevada (3-3)

5. Eldorado (3-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley routed Valley 51-0 and hosts Western on Friday. … Boulder City defeated Eldorado 37-7 and hosts on SLAM Nevada on Friday. … Virgin Valley beat Rancho 21-0 and hosts Valley on Friday. … SLAM Nevada blew out Pahrump Valley 42-6. … Eldorado hosts Mater East on Friday.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Eldorado

3. Coronado

4. Western

5. Cimarron-Memorial

6. Bishop Gorman

7. Green Valley

8. Las Vegas

9. Arbor View

10. Desert Oasis

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Faith Lutheran

3. Bishop Gorman

4. Desert Oasis

5. Palo Verde

6. Shadow Ridge

7. Cimarron-Memorial

8. Arbor View

9. Doral Academy

10. Liberty

