Prep football rankings: No change for Gorman, Silverado, Moapa

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Palo Verde boys and Coronado girls are No. 1 in soccer.

Shadow Ridge’s Coen Nicholas Coloma (8) carries the ball against Coronado’s Preston Mcqueen, far left, and Jeremiah Kunitake, (22) during the first half of a football game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas, as Shadow Ridge’s Diego Madrid (22) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)

2. Liberty (5-3)

3. Desert Pines (6-1)

4. Arbor View (6-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (6-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman blew out Legacy 69-0 and plays at Palo Verde on Friday. … Liberty defeated Green Valley 37-7 and is off this week. … Desert Pines shut out Clark 48-0 and hosts Faith Lutheran on Friday. … Arbor View easily downed Foothill 45-7 and hosts Legacy on Friday. … Faith Lutheran defeated Centennial 45-21.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (7-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (7-1)

3. Las Vegas (6-1)

4. Coronado (5-2)

5. Basic (6-2)

Around 4A: Silverado shut out Cheyenne 65-0 and hosts Sunrise Mountain on Friday. … Shadow Ridge edged Coronado 28-21 and hosts Mojave on Friday. … Las Vegas downed Durango 49-15 and visits Class 5A Bishop Manogue on Friday. … Coronado hosts Spring Valley on Friday. … Basic routed Del Sol 55-6 and host Durango on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (8-0)

2. Virgin Valley (6-1)

3. SLAM Nevada (4-3)

4. Boulder City (5-2)

5. Eldorado (4-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley defeated Western 43-8 and hosts Somerset Losee on Friday. … Virgin Valley blew out Valley 59-0 and visits Western on Friday. … SLAM Nevada beat Boulder City 34-6 and hosts Cadence on Friday. … Boulder City hosts Mater East on Friday. … Eldorado defeated Mater East 42-7 and visits Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Palo Verde

2. Eldorado

3. Coronado

4. Cimarron-Memorial

5. Western

6. Bishop Gorman

7. Green Valley

8. Desert Oasis

9T. Faith Lutheran

9T. Las Vegas

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Bishop Gorman

3. Faith Lutheran

4. Desert Oasis

5. Palo Verde

6. Cimarron-Memorial

7. Arbor View

8. Shadow Ridge

9. Liberty

10. Doral Academy

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.