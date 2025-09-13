Prep football roundup: Arbor View clobbers Centennial for 1st win
Check out Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football action, including victories for Arbor View, Liberty, Shadow Ridge and Desert Oasis.
Jayden Williams and Kai Cypher each had two touchdown receptions Friday as Arbor View rolled to a 45-6 road victory over Centennial for its first win of the season.
Zac Fares and Kamareion Bell added a rushing TD apiece for the Aggies (1-3), and Keaul Vinatieri had a 30-yard field goal.
Arbor View next plays at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Centennial (2-2) plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Liberty 22, Desert Pines 6: At Liberty, the Patriots (3-1) pulled away with 15 unanswered points in the second half on the way to a victory over the Jaguars (2-2).
Liberty hosts Farrington (Hawaii) at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Desert Pines has a bye week.
Shadow Ridge 34, Canyon Springs 12: At Shadow Ridge, Trevin Young rushed 14 times for 135 yards in the Mustangs’ win over the Pioneers (1-3).
Isaiah Ruiz carried 17 times for 68 yards and two scores to help Shadow Ridge (3-1), which hosts Mojave at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Canyon Springs hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Desert Oasis 14, Green Valley 13: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales completed 14 of 19 passes for 214 yards and a TD to lift the Diamondbacks (2-2) over Green Valley (1-2).
Gavid Winterrowd had 12 tackles and a sack to lead the defense for Desert Oasis, which hosts Coronado at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Green Valley hosts Basic at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Viewmont (Utah) 41, Losee 6: At Bountiful, Utah, the Vikings (4-1) outscored the Lions 20-0 in the second quarter and rolled to a victory.
Losee (0-4) hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Sloan Canyon 70, Cadence 6: At Sloan Canyon, Jermaine Wilson carried three times for 90 yards and three TDs as the Pirates (4-0) defeated Cadence 70-6.
Brandon Quaglio had four receptions for 104 yards and three TDs to help Sloan Canyon, which plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Cadence (0-3) hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Spring Valley 52, Chaparral 0: At Spring Valley, Antwan Osborn passed for four TDs and ran for another to help the Grizzlies (3-1) rout the Cowboys (0-4).
Spring Valley has a bye next week, and Chaparral hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Sierra Vista 27, Valley 6: At Valley, Caleb Green had 17 carries for 156 yards and two scores in the Mountain Lions’ win over the Vikings (2-1).
Quarterback Phillip Reymundo threw two TD passes and also rushed for 53 yards for Sierra Vista (2-2), and teammate Jacob Estevez led the defense with 10 tackles and three sacks.
The Mountain Lions play at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Valley plays at Cadence at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Durango 20, Democracy Prep 14: At Durango, the Blue Knights’ Deandre Johnson had six catches for 134 yards and a TD, but Durango overcame his performance to get the victory.
Democracy Prep (1-2) plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Durango (1-2) plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cheyenne 42, Western 0: At Western, Jace Landry had four rushing TDs to help the Desert Shields (1-2) rout Western.
Cheyenne hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Western (0-4) has a bye.
Palo Verde 29, Basic 21: At Basic, Chris McKenzie scored all three TDs for the Wolves, but the Panthers (1-3) battled for the victory.
Palo Verde plays at Legacy at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Basic (2-2) plays at Green Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Las Vegas 49, Rancho 8: At Las Vegas, Tanner Vibabul threw four TD passes to lead the Wildcats (4-0) to a win over the Rams (1-2) in the annual “Bone Game.”
Dasean Deayon added three TD receptions for Las Vegas, which plays at Losee at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Rancho hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Virgin Valley 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Mesquite, the Bulldogs (2-3) scored five minutes into the first quarter and never looked back en route to a win over the Spartans (1-2).
Cimarron hosts Democracy Prep at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Virgin Valley has a bye.
Boulder City 24, Needles 6: At Needles, the Eagles (2-2) picked up a victory over the Mustangs (2-2).
Boulder City plays at Eldorado at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
The Meadows 36, Lake Mead Academy 16: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (2-1) jumped to a 22-0 halftime lead and held off a late rally by the Eagles (1-3) for the win.
The Meadows plays at Needles at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. Lake Mead has a bye.
