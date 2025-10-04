Prep football roundup: Balanced Liberty blows out Faith Lutheran
Check out results from Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football games, including victories for Liberty, Clark, Del Sol and Silverado.
Selby Griego threw three touchdown passes Friday to lead Liberty to a 42-10 road victory over Faith Lutheran (1-6, 0-2).
Braiden Armstrong, Kellen Iwamuro and Brody Gavin had TD receptions for the Patriots (6-1, 2-0 5A Lake), and teammates Troy Kan, Ramiro Reinaldo and Ezra Sanelivi had scoring runs.
Liberty hosts Desert Oasis at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Faith Lutheran plays at Basic at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Clark 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Clark, Felix Romero carried for three scores and had a TD reception to lead the Chargers (4-2, 2-0 4A Desert) past the Spartans (1-5, 0-2).
Andres Pollard caught two TD passes for Clark, which plays at Western at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Cimarron hosts SLAM! Nevada at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Del Sol 18, Cadence 16: At Cadence, the Dragons (3-3, 1-2 4A Lake) edged the Cougars (0-6, 0-3).
Del Sol hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Cadence hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Silverado 37, Eldorado 0: At Silverado, Quentin Scott returned two interceptions for TDs to help the Skyhawks (5-1, 2-0 4A Mountain) roll to a win over the Firehawks (3-3, 1-1).
Silverado plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Eldorado hosts Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Arbor View 55, Legacy 12: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher threw five TD passes to lead the Aggies (5-2, 2-0 5A Mountain) past the Longhorns (1-6, 0-2).
Kamareion Bell and Nylen Johnson added rushing TDs for Arbor View, which hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Legacy plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mojave 35, Losee 7: At Mojave, Mark Ames scored two TDs and made six tackles on defense to help the Rattlers (3-4, 1-1 5A Desert) beat the Lions (0-7, 0-2).
Zechariah Johnson scored on an interception return and Demier Zamora returned a punt for a score to help Mojave, which plays at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Losee hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mater East 56, Rancho 6: At Rancho, the Knights (4-2, 2-0 4A Mountain) led by 20 at the end of the first quarter and cruised past the Rams (1-5, 0-2).
Mater East hosts Silverado at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Rancho plays at Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Spring Valley 29, Valley 6: At Spring Valley, King Kahalewai caught a TD pass and scored on an interception return as the Grizzlies (4-2, 2-1 4A Lake) rolled past the Vikings (4-3, 1-2).
Spring Valley plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Valley has a bye.
Durango 44, Western 7: At Durango, the Trailblazers (2-4, 1-1 4A Desert) broke the game open early in the second half and cruised past the Warriors (0-6, 0-2).
Durango plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Western hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Las Vegas 14, Canyon Springs 7: At Las Vegas, Steven Bullock’s 8-yard rushing TD put the Wildcats (7-0, 2-0 5A Mountain) ahead in the third quarter and they held on to defeat the Pioneers (1-6, 0-2).
Las Vegas plays at Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Canyon Springs hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Foothill 68, Basic 27: At Basic, Ryder Dobbs connected with Braxton Bonnett for a 75-yard TD pass early in the first quarter to ignite a Falcons’ offensive flurry in their win over the Wolves in the “Battle for Boulder Highway.”
Foothill (5-2, 1-1 5A Lake) plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Basic (2-5, 0-2) hosts Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Moapa Valley 44, Boulder City 8: At Boulder City, Briggs Hickman carried 15 times for 117 yards and three scores as the Pirates (4-3, 2-0 3A Southern) routed the Eagles (4-3, 1-1).
Camden Drosos completed 11 of 17 passes for 184 yards and a TD, and Brody Redd had three receptions for 95 yards and a score to help Moapa, which hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Boulder City plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Bishop Gorman 51, Palo Verde 0: At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels (6-1, 2-0 5A Desert) rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to a victory over the Panthers (3-4, 1-1).
Gorman hosts Mojave at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Palo Verde plays at Centennial at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Sunrise Mountain 34, Cheyenne 18: At Cheyenne, Jamal Thrower rushed for 150 yards and a TD in the Miners’ victory over the Desert Shields.
Kaylin Mills and Cam’Ron Ford also carried for a score apiece to help Sunrise Mountain (3-4, 1-1 4A Mountain), which plays at Eldorado at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Cheyenne (1-5, 0-2) hosts Rancho at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
Virgin Valley 63, The Meadows 12: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-0 3A Southern) took control early en route to a win over the Mustangs (2-4, 0-2).
Virgin Valley hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. The Meadows hosts Boulder City at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
