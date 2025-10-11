Prep football roundup: Canyon Springs holds off Legacy

Check out the results of Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football games including victories for Canyon Springs, Clark, Durango and Shadow Ridge.

Canyon Springs running back Bakari Wilson (21) breaks free against Mojave during the second half of their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aaron Hickman threw two TD passes Friday as host Canyon Springs defeated Legacy 19-13 after a lengthy rain delay.

Canyon Springs (2-6, 1-2 5A Mountain), which pulled away with 12 unanswered second-quarter points, hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Legacy (2-6, 0-3) hosts Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Clark 49, Western 0: At Western, Andres Pollard scored twice on punt returns and ran for a touchdown to lead the Chargers (5-2, 3-0 4A Desert) past the Warriors (0-7, 0-3).

Felix Romero added four TDs to help Clark, which plays at SLAM! Nevada at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Western hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Durango 28, Bonanza 21: At Bonanza, the Trailblazers (3-4, 2-1 4A Desert) held off the Bengals (3-4, 1-2) for a victory.

Durango plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Bonanza plays at Western at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Shadow Ridge 35, Losee 14: At Losee, Trevin Young rushed for 171 yards and two scores to help the Mustangs (7-1, 3-0 5A Desert) roll past the Lions (0-8, 0-3).

Shadow Ridge plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Losee plays at Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Sierra Vista 56, Cadence 16: At Cadence, the Mountain Lions (6-3, 4-1 4A Lake) grabbed an early lead and coasted past the Cougars (0-7, 0-4).

Sierra Vista hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Cadence plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

SLAM! Nevada 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Cimarron-Memorial, AJ Edwards carried six times for 116 yards and three TDs to help the Bulls (4-4, 3-0 4A Desert) beat the Spartans (1-6, 0-3).

Mark Schramm completed five of 10 passes for 68 yards and a TD to help SLAM! Nevada, which hosts Clark at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Cimarron hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Sloan Canyon 56, Chaparral 8: At Chaparral, Brandon Quaglio had seven receptions for 178 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ win over the Cowboys.

Ryan Hoshino completed 16 of 21 passes for 362 yards and five TDs to help Sloan Canyon (8-0, 5-0 5A Lake), which has a bye next week. Chaparral (0-7, 0-3) hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Spring Valley 50, Del Sol 0: At Del Sol, King Kahalewai had two TD receptions and nabbed three interceptions in the Grizzlies’ rout over the Dragons.

Spring Valley (5-3, 3-1 4A Lake) plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Del Sol (3-4, 1-3) plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Boulder City 21, The Meadows 20: At The Meadows, Luke Jappe nabbed two interceptions and the Eagles (5-3, 2-1 3A Southern) held off a late scoring threat to defeat the Mustangs (2-5, 0-3).

Coen Burrows scored two rushing TDs for Boulder City, which plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. The Meadows plays at Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Virgin Valley 41, Democracy Prep 0: At Mesquite, the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-0 3A Southern) routed the Blue Knights (2-5, 0-3).

Virgin Valley hosts Boulder City at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Democracy Prep plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Liberty 45, Desert Oasis 0: At Liberty, Selby Griego passed for a TD and ran for another as the Patriots (7-1, 3-0 5A Lake) cruised past Desert Oasis (4-3, 2-1).

Liberty hosts Basic at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Desert Oasis plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Faith Lutheran 34, Basic 6: At Basic, the Crusaders (2-6, 1-2 5A Lake) broke a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Wolves (2-6, 0-3).

Faith Lutheran plays at Coronado at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Basic plays at Liberty at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Foothill 43, Coronado 42: At Coronado, the Falcons (6-2, 2-1 5A Lake) rallied late to stun the Cougars (2-6, 1-2).

Foothill hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Coronado hosts Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Bishop Gorman 58, Mojave 0: At Gorman, the Gaels (7-1, 3-0 5A Desert) rolled to their third consecutive victory by defeating the Rattlers (3-5, 1-2).

Mojave plays at Centennial at 6 pm. Oct. 17. Gorman hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 7: At Overton, Camden Drosos passed for 234 yards and two TDs and also scored on a run in the Pirates’ victory over the Trojans.

Moapa (5-3, 3-0 3A Southern) hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Pahrump (4-3, 1-2) hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Cheyenne 14, Rancho 6: At Cheyenne, Jace Landry carried for 150 yards and a TD as the Desert Shields (2-5, 1-2 4A Mountain) defeated the Rams (2-5, 1-2).

Demetre Wilks added a pick-6 for Cheyenne, which plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Rancho plays at Eldorado at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Silverado 54, Mater East 43: At Mater East, Dillon Elliott passed for two TDs and ran for two more to lead the Skyhawks (6-1, 3-0 4A Mountain) to a win over the Knights (4-3, 2-1).

Silverado plays at Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Mater East hosts Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.