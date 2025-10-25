Prep football roundup: Faith Lutheran stuns No. 6 Foothill in finale

Check out the results from Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football action, including victories for Faith Lutheran, Desert Oasis and Desert Pines.

Clark makes case for 4A football playoffs with win over Bonanza

No. 3 Arbor View routs No. 5 Las Vegas in 5A football showdown — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran football player Gavin Day poses for a photo during a preseason meeting and media day at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aipa Kuloloia rushed for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter Friday, and host Faith Lutheran never looked back on the way to a 30-24 upset victory over sixth-ranked Foothill.

The Crusaders (3-7, 2-3 5A Lake League) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Falcons (7-3, 3-2) to preserve the victory in the final game of the regular season.

The NIAA will release the final HRM rankings and playoff schedule for the Open Division state tournament and 5A and 4A Southern Region playoffs on Sunday.

Desert Oasis 22, Basic 20: At Desert Oasis, Kyair Thomas carried 19 times for 171 yards and a score to help the Diamondbacks (5-4, 3-2 5A Lake) edge the Wolves (0-10, 0-5).

Vincent Hales completed 18 of 35 passes for 186 yards and two TDs to help Desert Oasis, and teammate Gavin Winterrowd led the defense with nine tackles and a sack.

Bishop Gorman 43, Shadow Ridge 0: At Shadow Ridge, the Gaels (9-1, 5-0 5A Desert) jumped to a 29-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Mustangs (8-2, 4-1) for their seventh shutout of the season.

Desert Pines 49, Canyon Springs 21: At Desert Pines, running back Marcus Williams scored three TDs as the Jaguars (4-5, 2-3 5A Mountain) defeated the Pioneers (3-7, 1-4).

Maurice Busby and Mario Velasco added a TD reception apiece to help Desert Pines.

Centennial 52, Losee 41: At Losee, Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett passed for four TDs and rushed for another in his first start at quarterback to lead the Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3 5A Desert) to a victory over the Lions (0-10, 0-5).

Chaparral 26, Del Sol 12: At Del Sol, Hayden Rogers rushed for a score and caught a TD pass to help the Cowboys (2-7, 2-4 4A Lake) beat the Dragons (3-6, 1-5).

Silverado 57, Cheyenne 6: At Silverado, Dillon Elliott threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and ran for two more scores as the Skyhawks (8-1, 5-0 4A Mountain) rolled past Cheyenne (2-7, 1-4) 57-6.

Cimarron-Memorial 27, Western 10: At Western, Jayden Bunting had two TD receptions as the Spartans (2-7, 1-4 4A Desert) beat the Warriors (0-9, 0-5).

Lucious Foster opened the second half with a 70-yard interception return to help Cimarron.

Democracy Prep 39, The Meadows 36: At The Meadows, the Blue Knights (3-6, 1-4 3A Southern) blew a fourth-quarter lead but recovered to score the game-winning TD in overtime to beat the Mustangs (2-7, 0-5).

Democracy Prep plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Thursday in the league quarterfinals. The Meadows plays at Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m.

Green Valley 34, Legacy 18: At Green Valley, Sonny Uranich carried for 175 yards and a TD in the Gators’ win over the Longhorns (3-7, 0-5 5A Mountain).

Michael Lewis threw for two TDs and rushed for another to help Green Valley (5-4, 3-2).

SLAM! Nevada 24, Durango 7: At Durango, Greg Cortez and AJ Edwards both rushed for 100-plus yards to lead the Bulls (6-4, 5-0 4A Desert) past the Trailblazers (4-5, 3-2).

SLAM! Nevada’s Lamarr Johnson had a key interception in the fourth quarter to shut down a Durango rally.

Sunrise Mountain 22, Rancho 8: At Rancho, Myles Juniel scored on an interception return and a punt return to help the Miners (4-6, 2-3 4A Mountain) defeat the Rams (1-8, 0-5).

Elijah Williams nabbed two interceptions to help Sunrise Mountain.

Sloan Canyon 47, Valley 0: At Sloan Canyon, Cade Hoshino completed 9 of 10 passes for 221 yards and four TDs as the Pirates (9-0, 6-0 4A Lake) finished the regular season undefeated by cruising to a victory over the Vikings (5-4, 3-3).

Liberty 42, Coronado 21: At Liberty, the Patriots (9-1, 5-0 5A Lake) recovered from a 14-7 first-quarter deficit, going ahead late in the first half and dominating the second for a win over the Cougars (3-7, 2-3).

Mater East 40, Eldorado 8: At Mater East, the Knights (6-3, 4-1 4A Mountain) closed the regular season with a victory over the Firehawks (5-4, 3-2).

Pahrump Valley 14, Boulder City 6: At Boulder City, the Trojans (6-3, 3-2 3A Southern) went ahead with a first-quarter TD and held the Eagles (5-5, 2-3) to two field goals for the victory.

Pahrump hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Thursday in the league quarterfinals. Boulder City hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Virgin Valley 18, Moapa Valley 17: At Overton, the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-0 3A Southern) recovered a fumble with a minute remaining and scored the winning TD moments later to stun the Pirates (6-4, 4-1) .

Both teams have byes next week as they await semifinal opponents.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.