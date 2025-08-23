Prep football roundup: Foothill edges Mojave, Las Vegas rolls

Foothill, Las Vegas High, Desert Pines and Coronado all got wins on Friday night. Here is a recap of Friday night’s high school football action.

Foothill linebacker Taevin Phillips forced a fumble to set up the game-winning score to help the host Falcons defeat Mojave 34-28 Friday night.

Braxton Bonnett had eight catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Foothill (1-1), and Brody Dobbs had nine tackles and an interception.

Foothill next plays at Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Friday and Mojave (0-1) hosts Queen Creek (Arizona) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Las Vegas 54, Basic 14: At Las Vegas High, Tanner Vibabul threw four touchdowns and ran for another to help the Wildcats roll past the Wolves (1-1).

Rasheed Coleman added two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for Las Vegas (2-0), and Edgar Soto had a fumble recovery for a score.

Las Vegas next plays at Mayfair (California) on Sept. 6 and Basic plays at Linfield Christian (California) on Sept. 6.

Coronado 36, Losee 6: At Coronado, Jackson Humphries threw two touchdowns to give the Cougars a season-opening win against the Lions (0-2).

Cayden Bell and Noah Malendreseach each had rushing touchdowns for Coronado (1-0).

Coronado next hosts Mililani (Hawaii) at 7 p.m. Friday and Losee plays at Sloan Canyon on Sept. 5.

Desert Pines 62, Durango 7: At Durango, Portland Yandall threw five touchdowns to help the Jaguars in a rout of the Trailblazers (0-2).

Marcus Williams had a touchdown reception and rushed for a score for Desert Pines (1-0). Michael Taylor, Keenan Thomas, Malik Lee and Mario Velasco Fletcher all had a touchdown reception. Peyton Yandall received a fumble for a touchdown for the Jaguars.

Desert Pines next hosts Red Mountain (Arizona) at 7 p.m. Friday and Durango hosts Democracy Prep on Sept. 12.

Skyridge (Utah) 45, Liberty 27: At Skyridge, Liberty gave up three-first quarter touchdowns, and the Falcons rolled to a win.

Liberty (0-1) next hosts Kailua (Hawaii) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Northview (California) 35, Green Valley 10: At Green Valley, the Gators led 10-0 at halftime but were shutout in the second half.

Green Valley (0-1) next hosts Palo Verde, which lost 25-19 to Reno High on Friday, on Sept. 5.

Snow Canyon (Utah) 31, Shadow Ridge 21: At Snow Canyon, Shadow Ridge gave up three second-quarter touchdowns and couldn’t rally in a defeat to the Warriors.

Shadow Ridge (0-1) next hosts Simi Valley (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Highland (Idaho) 30, Legacy 0: At Highland, Legacy fell behind 16-0 at halftime and was shutout.

Legacy (1-1) next hosts Victory Valley (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bakersfield Christian (California) 28, Faith Lutheran 20: At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders (0-2) fell to the Eagles.

Faith Lutheran next plays at Damonte Ranch at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dana Hills (California) 10, Desert Oasis 6: At Dana Hills, the Diamondbacks fell behind 10-0 at halftime and couldn’t rally past the Dolphins.

Desert Oasis (1-1) next plays at Sierra Vista on Sept. 5.

SLAM! Nevada 36, Virgin Valley 33: At Virgin Valley, Greg Cortez rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and had a touchdown catch to help the Bulls (1-1) edge the Bulldogs (0-2).

Kaleb Ross had three catches for 86 yards for SLAM! Nevada.

SLAM! Nevada next plays Highland at noon Saturday and Virgin Valley plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mater East 38, Chaparral 12: At Chaparral, James Monaghan threw for 265 yards and threw touchdowns to lead the Knights (1-0) past the Cowboys (0-1).

Justin McCullah had six catches for 123 yards for Mater East. On defense, Jesiah Daniels had three sacks, Thrasher Burns recorded eight tackles and Roque Caballero had seven tackles for the Knights.

Mater East next hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Chaparral plays at Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sloan Canyon 43, Lowry 7: At Sloan Canyon, Cade Hoshino threw for 205 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Pioneers in a rout of the Buckaroos.

Brandon Quaglio had five catches for 55 yards and three touchdowns for Sloan Canyon (1-0), and Arizona commit Simote Tupou had two sacks.

Sloan Canyon next hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday.

Del Sol 44, Western 2: At Western, Del Sol rushed for 325 yards to roll past the Warriors.

Del Sol (1-0) got a strong game from Ameer Williams and the defense had two interceptions, a pick-six and held Western (0-1) to one first down.

Del Sol next hosts Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday. Western plays at Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.

Spring Valley 45, Bonanza 24: At King Kahalewai scored four touchdowns, and the Grizzlies racked up 506 yards of offense to win the “Banner Game” over Bonanza (0-1).

Spring Valley (1-0) next plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday and Bonanza hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (California) 36, Sierra Vista 20: At Sierra Vista, the Mountain Lions (1-1) fell to the Warriors.

For Sierra Vista, Mafua Matthews-Mafua had 12 tackles and interception. Jacob Estevez had six tackles, two sacks and a strip sack for a touchdown. Adrian Holmes had eight tackles, a sack and a defensive touchdown.

Sierra Vista next hosts Snow Canyon at 6 p.m. Friday.

Valley 22, Cimarron-Memorial 9: At Valley, the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the Spartans.

Valley (1-0) next plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron-Memorial (0-1) plays at Cheyenne on Sept. 5.

Hurricane (Utah) 35, Moapa Valley 28: At Hurricane, the Pirates gave up four second-half touchdowns and fell to the Tigers.

Moapa Valley (0-2) next hosts Canyon View (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Boulder City 33, Sunrise Mountain 0: At Boulder City, the Eagles (1-1) blanked the Miners (0-2).

Boulder City next hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday. Sunrise Mountain plays hosts Western at 7 p.m. Friday.

