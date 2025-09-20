Prep football roundup: Green Valley outlasts Basic in Henderson Bowl

Check out Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football action, including victories for Green Valley, Centennial, Foothill and Las Vegas.

Defense carries No. 4 Shadow Ridge to win over Mojave — PHOTOS

No. 1 Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in showdown — PHOTOS

Special teams spark No. 8 Desert Oasis in victory over Coronado — PHOTOS

Green Valley wide receiver Sonny Uranich (7) shakes off Palo Verde defensive back Josh Orton (12) as he runs up the field during the football game on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quarterback Michael Lewis passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another Friday as Green Valley grabbed a late lead and held on for a 42-40 home win over Basic in the annual Henderson Bowl.

Sonny Uranich added two rushing scores for the Gators (2-2), and Kalil Usher had a 64-yard TD reception.

Javeon Rose passed for 350 yards and four TDs to lead the Wolves (2-3), who play at Coronado at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Green Valley plays at Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Centennial 37, Canyon Springs 19: At Canyon Springs, Maxwell Miles nabbed two interceptions and had two more called back as the Bulldogs (3-2, 0-1 5A Desert)) defeated the Pioneers (1-4).

Jayden Thomas, Jordan Bostick and Adrean Montano all added TD receptions for Centennial, which has a bye next week. Canyon Springs plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Foothill 28, El Toro (California) 25: At Foothill, the Falcons (4-1) grabbed an early lead and held off a late rally to defeat the Chargers (2-2).

Foothill hosts Liberty at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Las Vegas 59, Losee 28: At Losee, Steven Bullock rushed for four TDs to help the Wildcats (4-0) roll past the Lions (0-4).

Tanner Vibabul had two TD passes for Las Vegas, which hosts Green Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Losee plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Sloan Canyon 55, Del Sol 0: At Del Sol, Cade Hoshino completed 12 of 14 passes for 251 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates past the Dragons 55-0.

Brandon Quaglio had six receptions for 139 yards and four TDs to help Sloan Canyon (5-0, 2-0 4A Lake), which hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Del Sol (2-2, 0-1) plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Sierra Vista 21, Chaparral 0: At Chaparral, Mountain Lions defensive end Jacob Estevez logged five tackles and four sacks to help shut down the Cowboys defense en route to a victory.

Jacob Aarons scored on a second-quarter punt return to help Sierra Vista (4-2, 2-0 4A Lake), which hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Chaparral (0-5, 0-2) plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 26

Clark 36, Rancho 0: At Rancho, Felix Romero rushed for four TDs to lead the Chargers (2-2) past the Rams (1-3).

Clark hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Rancho plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Bonanza 27, Sunrise Mountain 14: At Bonanza, the Miners’ James Sherrod gave his team a 14-7 lead with a 70-yard TD run, but the Bengals (2-2) controlled the second half to rally for the victory.

Sept. 26. Bonanza plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Sunrise Mountain (2-3) hosts Mater East at 7 p.m.

Valley 30, Cadence 22: At Cadence, first-time starter Nah’Lage Butler passed for five TDs in the Vikings’ win over the Cougars.

Valley (3-2, 1-1 4A Lake) hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Cadence (0-4, 0-2) plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Liberty 52, Farrington (Hawaii) 0: At Liberty, Selby Griego passed for two scores and ran for another as the Patriots (4-1) took control early and rolled past the Governors (1-5).

Kaden Bello and Laakila Mulivai both scored on interception returns for Liberty, which plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Arbor View 49, Faith Lutheran 31: At Faith Lutheran, the Aggies (3-2) dominated the second half to defeat the Crusaders (1-4).

Arbor View hosts Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Faith Lutheran plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Palo Verde 30, Legacy 20: At Legacy, freshman Stockton Baird had three TD passes in the Panthers’ victory over the Longhorns.

X’Zavier McZeal had two scoring receptions and Bryson Davis rushed for 130 yards to help Palo Verde (2-3), which hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Legacy (1-4) hosts Desert Pines at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Pahrump Valley 58, Cheyenne 14: At Cheyenne, Zach Doctor carried 16 times for 129 yards and a TD to lead the Trojans past the Desert Shields.

Pahrump racked up 498 offensive yards, and Austin Alvarez and Paul Walker combined for seven tackles to lead the defense.

The Trojans (3-1) host Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Cheyenne (1-3) plays at Eldorado at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.