Prep football roundup: Las Vegas High gets past Green Valley — PHOTOS

Check out results from Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football games, including victories for Las Vegas High, Arbor View and Desert Oasis.

Tanner Vibabul passed for three touchdowns and ran for a score, and Las Vegas pulled away late in the first half for a 35-26 home victory over Green Valley on Friday.

Dasean Deayon added three TD receptions for the Wildcats.

Las Vegas (6-0, 1-0 5A Mountain) hosts Canyon Springs at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The Gators (2-3, 0-1) host Desert Pines at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

Arbor View 49, Canyon Springs 14: At Arbor View, quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher threw three TD passes and scored on an 8-yard run to lead the Aggies (4-2, 1-0 5A Mountain) to a win over the Pioneers (1-5, 0-1).

Jayden Williams added two long TD receptions for Arbor View, which hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Canyon Springs plays at Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

Desert Oasis 30, Faith Lutheran 27: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales completed 16 of 20 passes for 247 yards and four TDs to lead the Diamondbacks (4-2, 2-0 5A Lake) to over the Crusaders (1-5, 0-1).

Anthony Sarracino had four receptions for 114 yards and two TDs to help Desert Oasis, which has a bye next week. Faith Lutheran hosts Liberty at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

Mojave 53, Cadence 0: At Mojave, S’marion Coleman scored twice on punt returns and had a TD reception as the Rattlers (2-4) cruised past Cadence (0-5).

Demico Zamora scored on a kick return and had an interception to help Mojave, which hosts Losee at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Cadence hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Clark 57, Durango 34: At Clark, Andres Pollard scored four TDs, including one on a kick return, as the Chargers (3-2, 1-0 4A Desert) outlasted the Trailblazers (1-4, 0-1).

Diano Santiago had a rushing TD and scored on an interception return to help Clark, which hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Durango hosts Western at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Palo Verde 35, Losee 28: At Palo Verde, Stockton Baird threw four TD passes to lead the Panthers (2-3, 1-0 5A Desert) past the Lions (0-5, 0-1).

X’Zavier McZeal added two TD receptions and scored on a 52-yard punt return to help Palo Verde, which plays at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Losee plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Sloan Canyon 34, Spring Valley 0: At Sloan Canyon, Ryan Hoshino completed 30 of 48 passes for 301 yards and four TDs as the Pirates (6-0, 3-0 4A Lake) logged a dominant win over the Grizzlies (3-2, 1-1).

Christian Rhodes had 10 receptions for 101 yards and two TDs to help Sloan Canyon, which plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Spring Valley hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Sierra Vista 36, Del Sol 0: At Sierra Vista, Mafua Matthews led the Mountain Lions’ dominant defense with 12 tackles and a pick-6 in their win over the Dragons.

Demarcus Robinson had five receptions for 101 yards and a score to help Sierra Vista (5-2, 3-0 4A Lake), which hosts Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Del Sol (2-3, 0-2) plays at Cadence at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Silverado 54, Rancho 0: At Silverado, Donte Jasames had a TD reception and a 40-yard interception return to help the Skyhawks (4-1, 1-0 4A Mountain) roll past the Rams (1-4, 0-1).

Rancho hosts Mater East at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Silverado hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Bonanza 31, Cimarron-Memorial 14: At Cimarron-Memorial, Gavin Forgue nabbed three interceptions and the Bengals (3-2, 1-0 4A Desert) rolled past the Spartans (1-4, 0-1).

Jordan Cintron returned the opening kick for a score to ignite Bonanza, which hosts SLAM! Nevada at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Cimarron plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Valley 19, Chaparral 16: At Valley, Lou Taylor played three positions and led a late drive that fell just short in the Cowboys’ loss to the Vikings.

Valley (4-2, 2-1 4A Lake) plays at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Chaparral (0-6, 0-3) has a bye.

Coronado 49, Basic 34: At Coronado, quarterback Jackson Humphries threw three TD passes and scored two more on the ground to lead the Cougars (2-4, 1-1 5A Lake) past the Wolves (2-4, 0-1).

Cayden Bell had a rushing TD and scored on a pass reception to help Coronado, which hosts San Clemente (Calif.) at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Basic hosts Foothill at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

Shadow Ridge 41, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 20: At Redlands, Calif., Trevin Young ran 14 times for 196 yards and four TDs to help lift the Mustangs (5-1) over the Blackhawks (0-5).

Shadow Ridge hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Desert Pines 51, Legacy 16: At Legacy, Marcus Williams scored two rushing TDs and two receiving TDs in the Jaguars’ victory over the Longhorns.

Mario Velasco-Fletcher returned a kickoff for a score to help Desert Pines (3-2, 1-0 5A Mountain), which plays at Green Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Legacy (1-5, 0-1) plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Eldorado 28, Cheyenne 0: At Eldorado, Greyson Howard passed for 250 yards and three scores to lead the Firehawks (3-2, 1-0 4A Mountain) past the Desert Shields (1-4, 0-1).

Eldorado plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Cheyenne hosts Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

SLAM! Nevada 41, Western 0: At Basic, Malakai Boykin had a TD reception and scored on a punt return to help the Bulls beat the Warriors.

The defense forced five turnovers for SLAM! Nevada (2-4, 1-0 4A Desert), which plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Western (0-5, 0-1) plays at Durango at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

