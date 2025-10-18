Prep football roundup: Liberty trounces Basic, stays perfect in 5A Lake

Check out the results of Friday’s Southern Nevada high school football games including victories for Liberty, Chaparral, Valley, Durango and Green Valley.

Liberty wide receiver Ameche Baldwin (7) celebrates a touchdown during a high school football game between Kailua and Liberty at Liberty High School Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Anthony Alberro scored three rushing touchdowns Friday as Liberty (8-1, 4-0 5A Lake League) rolled to a 49-7 home win over Basic (2-7, 0-4).

Kellen Iwamuro and Jawyshawn Crayton each scored on passes from Selby Griego, and the Liberty defense scored twice on interception returns.

The Patriots host Coronado at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Basic plays at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Chaparral 48, Cadence 20: At Chaparral, sophomore QB Louis Taylor passed for 300 yards and four TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys (1-7, 1-4 4A Lake) past the Cougars (0-8, 0-5).

Christian Smith added three TDs for Chaparral, which plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Cadence plays at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Valley 36, Del Sol 6: At Valley, Van Graves scored three TDs to lead the Vikings (5-3, 3-2 4A Lake) past the Dragons (3-5, 1-4).

Freshman QB Nah’Lage Butler passed for two scores and ran for another to help Valley, which plays at Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Del Sol hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Durango 49, Cimarron-Memorial 6: At Cimarron-Memorial, the Trailblazers (4-4, 3-1 4A Desert League) jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a victory over the Spartans (1-7, 0-4).

Durango hosts SLAM! Nevada at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Cimarron plays at Western at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Green Valley 31, Canyon Springs 19: At Canyon Springs, Michael Lewis threw two TD passes and ran for another score in the Gators’ win over the Pioneers.

Roman Adams led the defense with 11 tackles and an interception to help Green Valley (4-4, 2-2 5A Mountain League), which hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Canyon Springs (2-7, 1-3) plays at Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Mojave 27, Centennial 16: At Centennial, S’marion Coleman had 170 receiving yards and two TDs to help the Rattlers (4-5, 2-2 5A Desert) defeat the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-3).

Ra’Jahn Butler added two rushing scores for Mojave, which hosts Palo Verde at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Centennial plays at Losee at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

SLAM! Nevada 40, Clark 37: At Basic, Malakai Boykin had the game-winning TD reception in overtime to lift the Bulls (5-4, 4-0 4A Desert) over the Chargers (5-3, 3-1).

AJ Edwards carried 27 times for 134 yards and a score, and Mark Schramm completed 15 of 24 passes for 164 yards and three TDs to help SLAM! Nevada, which plays at Durango at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Clark hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Moapa Valley 42, Democracy Prep 0: At Overton, Kamden Drosos connected with Brody Redd on a 47-yard TD pass just before halftime, igniting the Pirates’ offense in their victory over the Blue Knights.

Moapa (6-3, 4-0 3A Southern) hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Democracy Prep (2-6, 0-4) plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Coronado 14, Faith Lutheran 7: At Coronado, Jackson Humphries had two interceptions and a rushing TD as the Cougars (3-6, 2-2 5A Lake) held off the Crusaders (2-7, 1-3).

Faith Lutheran hosts Foothill at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Coronado plays at Liberty at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

Las Vegas 28, Legacy 7: At Legacy, Tanner Vibabul passed for two TDs and ran for two more to help the Wildcats (9-0, 4-0 5A Mountain) remain undefeated with a victory over the Longhorns (2-7, 0-4).

Dasean Deayon added two rushing scores for Las Vegas, which hosts Arbor View at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Legacy plays at Green Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Bishop Gorman 44, Losee 0: At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels (8-1, 4-0 5A Desert) took control in the first quarter on the way to a rout over the Lions (0-9, 0-4).

Gorman plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Losee hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Eldorado 58, Rancho 0: At Eldorado, Edwin Zavala carried for 120 yards and two TDs in the Firehawks’ win over the Rams.

Jayleen Brown-Conway scored on one of his two interception returns for Eldorado (5-3, 3-1 4A Mountain), which plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Rancho (1-7, 0-4) hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

Pahrump Valley 58, The Meadows 26: At Pahrump, Kayne Horibe rushed for 99 yards and three TDs, and passed for 117 yards and two more scores to lead the Trojans (5-3, 2-2 3A Southern) past the Mustangs (2-6, 0-4).

The Meadows hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Pahrump plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.

