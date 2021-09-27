Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Green Valley High School's Jaylen McKnight (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde High School, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The week’s top high school performances:

Football

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior scored three touchdowns, including on an 80-yard run and 70-yard reception, in a 46-21 win over Basic.

Gunnar Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior scored two touchdowns rushing, one receiving and one on an 89-yard kickoff return in a 35-7 win over Rancho.

Michael Sabina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one in a 32-2 win over Cheyenne.

Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The senior ran for 210 yards and four touchdowns, including scores from 70 and 60 yards, in a 42-20 win over Palo Verde.

Boys soccer

Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-1 win over Liberty.

Daryan Coronel, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Jonathan De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The senior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had four saves in a 3-0 win over Legacy.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had three assists in a 3-0 win over Del Sol.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.

Jose Padilla, Tech — The junior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Spring Valley.

Diego Rubio, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Abel Lopez, Bonanza — The senior had three goals in a 5-5 draw against Foothill.

Roman Rose, Boulder City — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Basic.

Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.

Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had two goals in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie against Coronado.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had two assists in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Foothill.

Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.

Christian Ixta, Arbor View — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Valley.

Luis Rosales, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two assists in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Valley

Girls soccer

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had two goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.

Danielle Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Durango.

Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Doral Academy.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-1 win over Durango.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.

Magaly Lopez, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.

Ashley Mendez, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.

Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Rancho.

Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.

Kanyanat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Western.

Jaycee Tonner, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Basic.

Ashley Tortomasi, Sky Pointe — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls volleyball

Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 47 assists, seven digs and five kills in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The junior had 12 kills in a three-set win over Foothill.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and seven digs in a three-set loss to Silverado.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 12 kills and 13 digs in a five-set loss to Shadow Ridge.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 12 kills and 11 blocks in a five-set win over Centennial.

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 19 assists, 10 digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Alyssa Jolley, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had seven kills and four aces in a three-set win over Desert Pines.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 11 kills, six digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Zoey Bonds, Centennial — The senior had 39 assists and five digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Ashli Dean, Coronado — The senior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Silverado.

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 41 assists in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 14 kills, 19 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 12 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 12 assists and eight digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 34 digs in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, six digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Centennial.

Savannah Wise, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 14 assists and 10 digs in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.