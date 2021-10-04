Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances
Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Football
Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis — The senior had 200 yards and two touchdowns receiving, including the 34-yard game-winner with nine seconds left, and ran for a score in a 42-39 win over Chaparral.
Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 56-12 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Basic.
Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior had 176 yards rushing on 23 attempts in a 21-14 win over Desert Pines.
Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Centennial.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Carabello, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Foothill.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.
Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Basic.
Emily Chavez, Green Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Alexandra Cornell, Legacy — The junior goalkeeper had one assist and a shutout in a 4-0 win over Basic.
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 9-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Gabriella DiLandri, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.
Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Valley.
Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had six saves in a 1-0 win over Coronado.
Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Tech.
Lizbeth Mendiola, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Del Sol.
Danielle Reinhard, Shadow Ridge — The junior had five saves in a 4-0 win over Foothill.
Stephanie Reyes, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals in a 7-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had six goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Eldorado.
Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Emma Hughes, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Doral Academy.
Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Mojave.
Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-0 win over Valley.
Hazel Lopez, Sky Pointe — The sophomore had one assist and three saves in goal in a combined 2-0 shutout over Canyon Springs.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had four goals in a 5-0 win over Silverado.
Girls volleyball
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 18 kills in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Anamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 12 kills, 17 digs and four aces in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had 29 digs in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 17 kills and 13 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.
Karli Brooks, Silverado — The junior had 23 digs and nine aces in a five-set win over Palo Verde.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set loss to Durango.
Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills and one ace in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.
Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 19 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 14 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a four-set loss to Moapa Valley.
Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 28 kills and two aces in a four-set win over Boulder City.
Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 kills and 13 digs in a three-set win over Palo Verde.
Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 20 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 10 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Jordyn Woodard, Boulder City — The sophomore had 13 aces and six digs in a three-set win over Somerset Losee.
Boys soccer
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.
Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had eight saves in a 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Rancho.
Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Virgin Valley.
Jovany Ramirez, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Cheyenne.
Angel Rojas, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Spring Valley.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Canyon Springs.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Durango.
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 18-2 win over Somerset Losee.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three assists in a 5-2 win over Coronado.
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Centennial.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.
Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Moapa Valley.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had five goals in a 5-2 win over Coronado.