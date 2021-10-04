Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Green Valley High School's Jaylen McKnight (6) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde High School, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Football

Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis — The senior had 200 yards and two touchdowns receiving, including the 34-yard game-winner with nine seconds left, and ran for a score in a 42-39 win over Chaparral.

Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior had 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 56-12 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Basic.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior had 176 yards rushing on 23 attempts in a 21-14 win over Desert Pines.

Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The senior had two interception returns for touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Centennial.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Carabello, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Foothill.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Spring Valley.

Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Basic.

Emily Chavez, Green Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Alexandra Cornell, Legacy — The junior goalkeeper had one assist and a shutout in a 4-0 win over Basic.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 9-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Gabriella DiLandri, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals in a 7-3 win over Palo Verde.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Chloe Garza, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals in a 5-1 win over Desert Pines.

Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Valley.

Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had six saves in a 1-0 win over Coronado.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Tech.

Lizbeth Mendiola, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Del Sol.

Danielle Reinhard, Shadow Ridge — The junior had five saves in a 4-0 win over Foothill.

Stephanie Reyes, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals in a 7-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had six goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Eldorado.

Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Emma Hughes, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Doral Academy.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Mojave.

Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-0 win over Valley.

Hazel Lopez, Sky Pointe — The sophomore had one assist and three saves in goal in a combined 2-0 shutout over Canyon Springs.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had four goals in a 5-0 win over Silverado.

Girls volleyball

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 18 kills in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Anamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 12 kills, 17 digs and four aces in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had 29 digs in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 17 kills and 13 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.

Karli Brooks, Silverado — The junior had 23 digs and nine aces in a five-set win over Palo Verde.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set loss to Durango.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills and one ace in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 19 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Kaila Yang, Durango — The senior had 14 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a four-set loss to Moapa Valley.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 28 kills and two aces in a four-set win over Boulder City.

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 12 kills and 13 digs in a three-set win over Palo Verde.

Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 20 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Sydney Tagaloa, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 10 kills and seven digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Jordyn Woodard, Boulder City — The sophomore had 13 aces and six digs in a three-set win over Somerset Losee.

Boys soccer

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had eight saves in a 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Rancho.

Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Jovany Ramirez, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Cheyenne.

Angel Rojas, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Spring Valley.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Durango.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 18-2 win over Somerset Losee.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three assists in a 5-2 win over Coronado.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Centennial.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 7-0 win over Doral Academy.

Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Moapa Valley.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had five goals in a 5-2 win over Coronado.