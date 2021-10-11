Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances
Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Football
Joshua Andrade, Coronado — The senior was 6-for-17 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win over Shadow Ridge.
Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 win over Las Vegas.
Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Mineral County.
Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 18-for-24 for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-6 win over Green Valley.
Alex Valle, Virgin Valley — The freshman had five sacks in a 38-6 win over Valley.
Boys soccer
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had three assists in a 4-1 win over Western.
Dayton Costa, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Foothill.
Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had three goals and three assist in a 7-1 win over Del Sol.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Western.
Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Shadow Ridge.
Alex Kruleski, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Desert Pines.
Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Durango.
Ryan Ornstein, Faith Lutheran — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Legacy.
Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Legacy.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Spring Valley.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Mojave.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.
Mauricio Camarena, Legacy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Del Sol.
Chase Ciobanu, Liberty — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two assists in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Mojave.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had four goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.
Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.
Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had three goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.
Girls soccer
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assists in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-5 win over Valley.
Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had f0ur saves in a 4-0 win over Legacy.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.
Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had six goals and one assist in a 7-5 win over Valley.
Alexandra Henderson, Mojave — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Centennial.
Samantha Orozco, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.
Grace Polster, Foothill — The sophomore had three goals in a 3-0 win over Liberty.
Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Del Sol.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Legacy.
Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.
Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Chaparral.
Madison Brown, Centennial — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Tech.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Rancho.
Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had three goals in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.
Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Rancho.
Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 12 saves in a 1-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Marcela Gasco, Bonanza — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Charlie Pugh, Spring Valley — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-0 win over Eldorado.
Ebelyn Rojas, Bonanza — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Kanayat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.
Girls volleyball
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 assists and 13 digs in a three-set win over Durango.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 23 kills in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.
Paige Parlanti — The senior had 23 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a four-set win over Rancho.
Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 12 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Canyon Springs.
Angelina Robles, Rancho — The senior had 30 digs in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.
Teanna Sodaria, Sierra Vista — The junior had five aces and 10 digs in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 36 assists and 15 digs in a four-set win over Rancho.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 11 kills and seven blocks in a four-set win over Foothill.
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The junior had 28 assists, five digs and two aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set win over Clark.
Gabriella Fernandez, Rancho — The senior had 10 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.
Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 15 kills, 16 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.
Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had 19 assists, 10 digs, two aces and one kill in a three-set win over Bonanza.
Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior had 34 assists and three aces in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 15 kills and 28 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.
Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had nine aces and 20 digs in a three-set win over Clark.
Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, five digs and two blocks in a three-set loss to Coronado.
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 26 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss to Siverado.
Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 18 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Nazzirene-Alliz Mika-Tigiola, Sierra Vista — The senior had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs in a four-set win over Basic.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Coronado.
Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 16 kills, 21 digs and one ace in a four-set loss to Sierra Vista.
Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 25 assists and seven digs in a three-set win over Coronado.
Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City — The freshman had eight kills and five aces in a three-set win over Pahrump Valley.
Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs in a three-set win over Chaparral.