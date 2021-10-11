Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Liberty's Jayden Maiava (1) looks for an open pass in the first half of a football game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Football

Joshua Andrade, Coronado — The senior was 6-for-17 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win over Shadow Ridge.

Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 win over Las Vegas.

Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Mineral County.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 18-for-24 for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-6 win over Green Valley.

Alex Valle, Virgin Valley — The freshman had five sacks in a 38-6 win over Valley.

Boys soccer

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had three assists in a 4-1 win over Western.

Dayton Costa, Desert Oasis — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Foothill.

Francisco Duran, Valley — The senior had three goals and three assist in a 7-1 win over Del Sol.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Western.

Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Shadow Ridge.

Alex Kruleski, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Desert Pines.

Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Durango.

Ryan Ornstein, Faith Lutheran — The senior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Legacy.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had two goals in a 2-0 win over Legacy.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Spring Valley.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Mojave.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.

Mauricio Camarena, Legacy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Del Sol.

Chase Ciobanu, Liberty — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two assists in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Mojave.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had four goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.

Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.

Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had three goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Girls soccer

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assists in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-5 win over Valley.

Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had f0ur saves in a 4-0 win over Legacy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.

Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had six goals and one assist in a 7-5 win over Valley.

Alexandra Henderson, Mojave — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Centennial.

Samantha Orozco, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.

Grace Polster, Foothill — The sophomore had three goals in a 3-0 win over Liberty.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Del Sol.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Legacy.

Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.

Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 4-2 win over Chaparral.

Madison Brown, Centennial — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Tech.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals and four assists in a 9-0 win over Rancho.

Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had three goals in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Rancho.

Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 12 saves in a 1-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Marcela Gasco, Bonanza — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Charlie Pugh, Spring Valley — The sophomore had two assists in a 3-0 win over Eldorado.

Ebelyn Rojas, Bonanza — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Kanayat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 9-2 win over Desert Pines.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Boulder City.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 assists and 13 digs in a three-set win over Durango.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 23 kills in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.

Paige Parlanti — The senior had 23 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a four-set win over Rancho.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 12 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Canyon Springs.

Angelina Robles, Rancho — The senior had 30 digs in a four-set loss to Desert Oasis.

Teanna Sodaria, Sierra Vista — The junior had five aces and 10 digs in a three-set win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 36 assists and 15 digs in a four-set win over Rancho.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 11 kills and seven blocks in a four-set win over Foothill.

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The junior had 28 assists, five digs and two aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set win over Clark.

Gabriella Fernandez, Rancho — The senior had 10 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.

Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 15 kills, 16 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had 19 assists, 10 digs, two aces and one kill in a three-set win over Bonanza.

Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior had 34 assists and three aces in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 15 kills and 28 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had nine aces and 20 digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, five digs and two blocks in a three-set loss to Coronado.

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 26 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss to Siverado.

Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 18 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Nazzirene-Alliz Mika-Tigiola, Sierra Vista — The senior had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs in a four-set win over Basic.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Coronado.

Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 16 kills, 21 digs and one ace in a four-set loss to Sierra Vista.

Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 25 assists and seven digs in a three-set win over Coronado.

Sydnee Freeman, Boulder City — The freshman had eight kills and five aces in a three-set win over Pahrump Valley.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had seven kills, four aces and 13 digs in a three-set win over Chaparral.