Prep Honor Roll: The week’s top high school performances

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Kiara Ramos (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Football

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 10-for-13 for 165 yards and one touchdown passing and ran for 27 yards and a score in a 51-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Joseph Kuykendall, SLAM Nevada — The senior threw for three touchdowns in a 48-8 win over Valley.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 10-for-17 for 159 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 57-6 win over Legacy.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 27-20 loss to Foothill.

Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 122 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in a 17-16 win over Desert Pines.

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Josh Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Del Sol.

Kristian Botello, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had three goals and three assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.

Caleb Castano, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Valley.

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Foothill.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had four goals in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Diego Fiallos, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 6-2 win over Del Sol.

Erik Herrera, Del Sol — The senior had two goals in a 6-2 loss to Arbor View.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had five saves in a 2-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Diego Perez, Las Vegas — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Jesus Vallejo-Martinez, Mojave — The junior had one goal and four assists in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Del Sol.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — the junior had three goals and three assists in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Hannah Dean, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 9-1 win over Doral Academy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Hannah Martinez, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals in a 5-0 win over Basic.

Raela Ogawa, Spring Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Basic.

Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had three goals in a 10-2 win over Valley.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had three goals and three assists in a 10-2 win over Valley.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Jaymie Hulet, Virgin Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals in a 6-0 win over Durango.

Tiana Beavers, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had six goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.

Elisa Corvalan, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had seven saves in a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.

Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Tech.

Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 6-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Coronado.

Mayra Munoz, Bonanza — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Girls volleyball

Onna Harris, Arbor View — The senior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Western.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 13 kills in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Lina Saviello, Green Valley — The junior had 24 assists, 23 digs, six kills, five blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 18 kills and five blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 15 kills and six aces in a three-set win over Valley.

Sophia Ewalefo, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 16 kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over Silverado.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 19 kills and 11 digs in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 10 kills and 14 digs in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The junior had nine kills, nine digs and three aces in a three-set win over Durango.

Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 28 assists, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.