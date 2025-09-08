Prep notebook: Clark senior benefits from Stephen Curry’s golf program

Clark High senior Alliah Jordan spent the summer competing with nearly 100 other golfers as part of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, a program founded by Stephen Curry.

Golf is more than just a game to Alliah Jordan.

Though the Clark High standout takes her sport seriously, she knows golf teaches life lessons and she is sharing her wisdom with other young athletes.

The Chargers senior spent the summer competing with nearly 100 other golfers as part of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, a program founded by NBA great and avid golfer Stephen Curry. The organization bills itself as “a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community.”

Jordan jumped onboard in 2023 and plans to continue her involvement for another year. The program has given her a chance that many minority athletes do not get, and she wants to spread the word.

“I played in a local qualifier in 2023 at Paiute, and I won,” she said, explaining the origins of her involvement. “When you see someone who reflects your identity succeeding, it sparks something real. It shows what’s possible. Representation motivates me to keep pushing, not just for myself but for the younger players watching and waiting for their chance to belong.”

That’s exactly why Curry’s organization welcomed her.

“Each year, the UNDERRATED Golf Tour continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for young golfers who may not have traditionally had access to the game,” Curry said. “With the continued support of (sponsor) KPMG, we are creating lasting opportunities that extend well beyond the golf course.”

The tour has included stops at Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy (Colorado), Pete Dye Course at French Lick (Indiana), Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West (California) and Dye’s Valley and The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (Florida).

Jordan ranks 16th of the 53 female golfers involved, with a best finish of eighth July 4 at French Lick.

The climatic event, the Curry Cup, will take place Wednesday through Friday at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

“This has given me an opportunity to play a bunch of courses I wouldn’t have been able to play,” said Jordan, who declined to elaborate on a golf scholarship she is considering. “They let me play for free. I’m making connections and meeting people, whether in Indiana or Florida.”

Though the UNDERRATED Golf Tour already has contributed to the quality of Jordan’s golf game and her collegiate prospects, there’s more to it than that.

“Being in UNDERRATED has prepared me to be a leader for my team,” said Jordan, who took up golf at age 8. “It helps me show (teammates) what they can and should be doing.”

Win or lose this week, Jordan is focused on taking the next step.

“I plan to play golf as far as I can,” she said. “I’ll let it guide my path. The goal is to go pro, and being part of the UNDERRATED tour has paved that path for me.”

Clark struggled in its Class 5A Desert match Sept. 2, but Jordan emerged with the individual victory by shooting 2-under 70 to edge Coronado’s Alexa Hart and Berlin Biddinger by a stroke at Revere-Concord. She leads the league in season points.

“I want my team to win, and I plan to take home the state championship,” Jordan said.

Coronado leads the Desert League standings with 30 season points, and Clark is fourth with 20 points.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez (1), Macy Garth (2) and Kenzie Perez (5) hold three of the top five individual spots in the Mountain League, and the Crusaders sit atop the team standings.

Desert Oasis holds the top spot in the Class 4A Desert League after three matches, and Sierra Vista’s Taelor Williams leads the individual standings.

Boys cross country

Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson won the 5K Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational 5A race Saturday at Sunset Park, covering the course in 14 minutes, 56 seconds to defeat runner-up Carter Prater of Sky Pointe by 27 seconds.

Sky Pointe dominated the team competition, scoring 45 points to beat Bishop Gorman (80), Shadow Ridge (102) and 13 other teams.

Girls cross country

Sky Pointe’s Aislin McMahon (18:02) held off Coronado’s Brook-Lynn Miller (18:09) for the individual 5A victory Saturday at the 5K Larry Burgess event. Sky Pointe scored 53 points to edge Faith Lutheran (50) for first place.

