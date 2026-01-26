Prep notebook: Coronado junior bowler prepares to defend state title

Coronado bowler Calee Berry battled a knee injury that nearly sidelined her for the season, but the junior is now ready to defend the state individual title she won in 2025.

Coronado bowler Calee Berry releases a throw as they take on Clark for their 5A high school girls bowling championship match at The Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado’s Calee Berry has never been afraid of a good challenge.

That’s a good thing considering the junior bowler appears headed for rough waters with the postseason a week away.

The Cougars are the defending Class 5A state team champions, and Berry is defending last year’s individual title. But neither is exactly where they were expecting to be at the beginning of the season.

Berry, who has battled an injury that nearly sidelined her for the season, said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I want to defend those crowns,” she said. “But I do not want it to be easy. One thing I really love is competition. That’s when I really pull out my inner beast.”

With a 178.5 average, Berry is ranked fourth individually, and that’s actually familiar territory. She went into last year’s individual tournament ranked fourth and came out on top.

Coronado coach Nicholas Elefantis said he shared Berry’s confidence.

“I’m not really concerned about (rankings),” he said. “Calee does her best bowling in high-stakes situations. All she has to do is get in (the championship tourney), and she’ll find another gear. There’s no doubt in my mind that she’s the best — or one of the best — bowlers.”

Berry is known for her solid physical and fundamental game, but her mental approach is what has intimidated other players. That toughness has waned somewhat this season, as she has contended with an ailing knee.

“I wasn’t even sure at the beginning of the season that I’d get a chance to defend my crown,” she said. “So I haven’t been as confident just because I’m trying to get back into my physical groove. But I’d say my mental game is my biggest competitor.”

Elefantis believes in his team leader.

“Calee leads by example,” the coach said. “In practices, drills, she’s always going to be setting an example, and with empathy and kindness. It’s almost like she’s an assistant coach. She models the things you want to have as a bowler and as a person on the team.”

Both agree that Coronado’s less-than-perfect regular season is no cause for alarm.

“The standings don’t really matter,” Berry said. “Anyone can go in (the postseason) and come out on top.”

Elefantis, who began coaching at Coronado at the start of Berry’s freshman season, said he’s seen a pattern.

“Any team that has a hot week in the tournament can run the table,” he said. “Anybody can win, and there will be no easy matchups. The women’s side is stacked, but Calee has done it once, and I don’t doubt her ability to do it again.”

Though Berry is focused on the present, she confessed to peeking into her future as a student and bowler.

“I want to continue collegiate bowling,” said Berry, who has received offers from Kansas and Nebraska, and is in talks with Howard and others. “I want to study politics and become a business lawyer.”

Whatever happens, she expects to spend much of her life on the lanes.

“Anywhere I go, bowling is going to be there,” said Berry, who views the game as a stress reliever. “It’s way more than a sport to me.”

Liberty, Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde and Desert Oasis hold the top four spots in team competition. Centennial’s Kaydence Milk, Silverado’s Deliarose Colonna and Liberty’s Peyton Manning hold the top three individual spots.

“I really look forward to going against the bowlers who are ahead of me,” Berry said.

Individual postseason qualifying will take place Feb. 3, and the team playoffs will be Feb. 10 to 13. All action will be at the Orleans Bowling Center.

Flag football

Clark High coach Matthew Moyle got his 100th career win Friday as the visiting Chargers (13-7, 3-2 4A Mountain League) defeated Amplus Academy 38-24. Moyle has led the program since 2014 and has coached every sanctioned game since 2016.

Wrestling

Ten SLAM! Nevada wrestlers head into the final two weeks of the regular season ranked No. 1 in their weight classes in Southern Nevada. Of the 14 classes, the Bulls also hold eight of the top spots in the state.

The Southern League meet is scheduled for Feb. 6 and 7 at Carson City.

