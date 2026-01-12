Prep notebook: Shadow Ridge boys, Liberty girls top bowling rankings

The Shadow Ridge boys team and the Liberty girls team have risen to the top with about two weeks left in the bowling regular season.

Shadown Ridge’s Briggs Robison, left, Zachary Hardy and Vincenzo Cruzate compete in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Pablo Ypina, left, Briggs Robison, Zachary Hardy and John Pitts compete in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bowling is never an easy sport to predict, as anything can happen on any given day.

With about two weeks remaining in the Class 5A regular season, two teams have risen to the top that were not high on anyone’s radar at the start of the season.

The Shadow Ridge boys team is commanding the top ranking, while Liberty has risen to the top of the girls standings.

Boys bowling

Though Shadow Ridge lacks a top-five individual bowler, the Mustangs are playing strong as a team. They entered the week 61-11, ahead of second-ranked Foothill (59-22) and No. 3 Liberty (57-24).

Shadow Ridge coach Jeremiah Baron believes his team has a shot at the championship.

“The boys (side) is always really competitive,” he said. “The top four schools are all in the same range. But I think we have a very good chance to place. It’s just going to come down to who bowls the best at playoff time.”

Baron noted that his boys and girls squads are extremely team-oriented.

“One thing that has surprised me is that this has been a real team effort,” he said. “If one bowler is not doing so well, the others pick up their game to make it up.”

Baron said his team’s one loss — to Desert Oasis on Jan. 7 — was likely a blessing in disguise.

“I think it was a good thing,” the coach said of the humbling setback. “Some of the boys wanted to go undefeated, and that’s a lot of extra pressure.”

Shadow Ridge is led by four seniors, with three-year starters Briggs Robison (eighth-ranked) and Pablo Ypiña (ninth-ranked) leading the way. He said their mature approach to the game rubs off on teammates.

“They know it’s going to come down to who bowls to their ability in the playoffs,” Baron said. “And who gets some lucky breaks.”

Girls bowling

Though Liberty has struggled with consistency, the Patriots entered the week with the top ranking at 70-11.

Second-ranked Palo Verde (56-16), third-ranked Shadow Ridge (52-20) and two or three others — including defending state champion Coronado (38-34) — remain in striking distance.

Liberty’s one setback was a 7-2 loss to Desert Oasis on Dec. 12.

“We have a solid team,” Liberty coach Kih Gourrier said. “We ran into a couple matches where we didn’t perform our best, but we plan to be in the mix of things. I think we’re a team people will want to avoid come playoff time.”

Gourrier echoed Baron’s feelings about losses being character-builders, as his squad also had its eye on a perfect season after starting 27-0.

“I’m happy with our loss,” he said. “Now that this quest for perfection is gone, they’ve lost the concept of invincibility, and that will maybe just put us in a better place.”

Third-ranked individual bowler Peyton Manning has been the key for the Patriots after transferring from Hawaii. The junior holds a team-high 181 average.

“She just came in and kind of fell right into our laps,” Gourrier said.

Gourrier, who also coaches the girls tennis team, recruited tennis standouts Sophia Medellin and Lauren Edge for his bowling squad three years ago as freshmen. Now seniors, Medellin is ranked eighth individually and Edge 12th.

“Every year, they’ve just gotten better and better,” Gourrier said.

Gourrier said he looks forward to his team’s chances to make up for its weaker matches early in the season.

“We play every school twice,” he said. “So we’ll get an opportunity to avenge ourselves.”

The Class 5A individual playoffs begin Feb. 2, and postseason team competition starts Feb. 9. Postseason matches will be played at The Orleans Bowling Center.

