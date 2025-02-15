Prep playoff roundup: Silverado stuns No. 1-seeded Coronado

Travis Fralin scored 18 points to help eighth-seeded Silverado stun No. 1 Coronado on Friday in the Class 5A state boys basketball quarterfinals at Coronado High.

Centennial's Cooper Jenkins (30)battles for a rebound with Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington (2) and Kameron Cooper (14) with help from Centennial's Bryce Iwuoha (44) during the second half of their 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Travis Fralin scored 18 points, including the game-tying and game-winning free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining, to help eighth-seeded Silverado (12-14) stun No. 1 Coronado (14-11) 59-58 on Friday in the Class 5A state boys basketball quarterfinals at Coronado High.

Travaughn Brigance scored 19 points for the Skyhawks, and teammate Kayden Goss had 17 points and seven steals.

Silverado will play Mojave on Wednesday at Clark in the semifinals at a time to be determined.

No. 4 Mojave 88, No. 5 Arbor View 85: At Mojave, CJ Shaw finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists, and the Rattlers (18-9) hit key free throws in the final minute to hold off the Aggies (18-9).

Isaiah Trotter added 16 points and eight rebounds for Mojave, and Phil Gordon (16 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Zaccarion Jackson (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals) also had standout performances.

No. 6 Desert Pines 66, No. 3 Liberty 62: At Liberty, Aaron McMorran scored 19 points as the Jaguars (11-9) pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held off a late rally to upset the Patriots (14-10).

Dante Steward scored 17 points to lead Liberty.

Desert Pines will meet Bishop Gorman on Wednesday at Clark in the semifinals at a time to be determined.

Class 4A Southern Region boys tournament

Finals

No. 1D Sierra Vista 66, No. 1L Rancho 60: At Sierra Vista, Colton Knoll recorded 24 points, and the Mountain Lions (24-5) pulled away in the final minutes against the Rams (22-6).

Jevon Yapi scored 19 points for Sierra Vista. Jailen Childress led Rancho with 16.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Third-place game

No. 2D Clark 88, No. 1S Legacy 79: At Sierra Vista, Michael Gebremeskel nailed a game-tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and scored five points in overtime as the Chargers (20-9) outlasted the Longhorns (24-5).

Amir Wright had 22 points and went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in overtime for Clark, which advances to next week’s state tournament.

Class 3A Southern Region boys final

No. 2D Mater East 76, No. 1D Democracy Prep 74: At Democracy Prep, the Knights (20-6) outlasted the Blue Knights (19-7) for the championship.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A Southern Region boys semifinals

No. 1 Needles 66, No. 5 GV Christian 59

No. 3 Lincoln County 38, No. 2 White Pine 29

Class 1A Southern Region boys semifinals

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 64, No. 4 Sandy Valley 35

No. 3 Beaver Dam vs. No. 2 Liberty Baptist, late

Girls

Class 3A Southern Region girls final

No. 1D Virgin Valley 62, No. 2D Mater East 41: At Virgin Valley, the Bulldogs (24-7) defeated the Knights (21-7) to win the championship.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament.

Class 2A Southern Region girls semifinals

No. 1 Needles 68, No. 5 GV Christian 29

No. 2 Lincoln County 37, No. 3 White Pine 25

Class 1A Southern Region girls semifinals

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 62, No. 4 Mountain View 4

No. 2 Beaver Dam 62, No. 3 Sandy Valley 20

Flag football

Class 4A state flag football semifinals

No. 1D Arbor View 30, No. 3D Mojave 12: At Arbor View, Karah Foss caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score to lead the Aggies (19-8) past the Rattlers (16-6).

Arbor View will play Foothill for the championship Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

No. 1M Foothill 26, No. 2D Coronado 14: At Foothill, the Falcons (13-5) rallied from a 14-13 third-quarter deficit and controlled the fourth quarter to defeat the Cougars (14-7).