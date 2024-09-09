Prep rankings: Arbor View jumps to No. 2 in 5A football
Arbor View moved to No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Bishop Gorman remained No. 1 after its loss to Mater Dei (California).
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (2-1)
2. Arbor View (3-0)
3. Liberty (0-3)
4. Coronado (2-1)
5. Faith Lutheran (3-0)
6. Legacy (2-2)
7. Shadow Ridge (2-1)
8. Desert Pines (1-2)
9. Foothill (3-0)
10. Green Valley (2-1)
Class 4A
1. Losee (3-1)
2. Mojave (2-1)
3. Spring Valley (2-1)
4. Del Sol (2-1)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (1-2)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (3-0)
2. Virgin Valley (3-1)
3. Democracy Prep (3-1)
4. Boulder City (2-1)
5. Mater East (2-2)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (8-0)
2. Liberty (4-0-1)
3. Bishop Gorman (6-3)
4. Faith Lutheran (5-2-1)
5. Shadow Ridge (2-2)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (7-1)
2. Foothill (4-0)
3. Centennial (5-0)
4. Silverado (4-0-1)
5. Canyon Springs (3-1-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (11-2)
2. Virgin Valley (3-1)
3. Boulder City (4-1)
4. SLAM Academy (3-1)
5. Moapa Valley (4-3)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Centennial at Silverado
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (9-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (7-1)
3. Las Vegas High (6-0-2)
4. Palo Verde (2-2-2)
5. Arbor View (2-2)
Class 4A
1. Liberty (9-1)
2. Sierra Vista (8-2)
3. Desert Oasis (5-0)
4. Chaparral (8-2)
5. Cheyenne (4-1-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (5-1)
2. Boulder City (4-2)
3. Equipo Academy (3-4-1)
4. Cristo Rey (3-2)
5. Virgin Valley (4-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Arbor View at Eldorado
Cheyenne at Liberty
Thursday
Cheyenne at Desert Pines, 3 p.m.
Desert Oasis at Foothill, 3:30 p.m.
Centennial at Chaparral, 4:30 p.m.
Sunrise Mountain at Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Eldorado
Palo Verde at Western
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (6-3)
2. Coronado (6-1)
3. Arbor View (9-0)
4. Liberty (10-4)
5. Centennial (14-4)
Class 4A
1. Durango (6-6)
2. Tech (15-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (10-7)
4. Green Valley (13-9)
5. Legacy (10-11)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (4-4)
2. Virgin Valley (9-3)
3. Moapa Valley (12-5)
4. SLAM Academy (8-9)
5. Losee (6-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Liberty at Centennial
Wednesday
Foothill at Shadow Ridge
Virgin Valley at The Meadows
Thursday
Coronado at Centennial
Liberty at Arbor View
