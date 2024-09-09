Prep rankings: Arbor View jumps to No. 2 in 5A football

Arbor View moved to No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Bishop Gorman remained No. 1 after its loss to Mater Dei (California).

Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren (3) is picked off by Legacy senior Dominic Oliver (1) during the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-1)

2. Arbor View (3-0)

3. Liberty (0-3)

4. Coronado (2-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (3-0)

6. Legacy (2-2)

7. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

8. Desert Pines (1-2)

9. Foothill (3-0)

10. Green Valley (2-1)

Class 4A

1. Losee (3-1)

2. Mojave (2-1)

3. Spring Valley (2-1)

4. Del Sol (2-1)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (1-2)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. Democracy Prep (3-1)

4. Boulder City (2-1)

5. Mater East (2-2)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-0)

2. Liberty (4-0-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (6-3)

4. Faith Lutheran (5-2-1)

5. Shadow Ridge (2-2)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (7-1)

2. Foothill (4-0)

3. Centennial (5-0)

4. Silverado (4-0-1)

5. Canyon Springs (3-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (11-2)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (4-1)

4. SLAM Academy (3-1)

5. Moapa Valley (4-3)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Centennial at Silverado

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (9-0)

2. Bishop Gorman (7-1)

3. Las Vegas High (6-0-2)

4. Palo Verde (2-2-2)

5. Arbor View (2-2)

Class 4A

1. Liberty (9-1)

2. Sierra Vista (8-2)

3. Desert Oasis (5-0)

4. Chaparral (8-2)

5. Cheyenne (4-1-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (5-1)

2. Boulder City (4-2)

3. Equipo Academy (3-4-1)

4. Cristo Rey (3-2)

5. Virgin Valley (4-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Eldorado

Cheyenne at Liberty

Thursday

Cheyenne at Desert Pines, 3 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Foothill, 3:30 p.m.

Centennial at Chaparral, 4:30 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Eldorado

Palo Verde at Western

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-3)

2. Coronado (6-1)

3. Arbor View (9-0)

4. Liberty (10-4)

5. Centennial (14-4)

Class 4A

1. Durango (6-6)

2. Tech (15-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (10-7)

4. Green Valley (13-9)

5. Legacy (10-11)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (4-4)

2. Virgin Valley (9-3)

3. Moapa Valley (12-5)

4. SLAM Academy (8-9)

5. Losee (6-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Liberty at Centennial

Wednesday

Foothill at Shadow Ridge

Virgin Valley at The Meadows

Thursday

Coronado at Centennial

Liberty at Arbor View

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.