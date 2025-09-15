Prep rankings: Arbor View moves up in Class 5A football

Arbor View’s football team has moved up in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) looks for a teammate to pass to during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The Aggies lost with a final score of 7-49. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View cornerback Teddy Johnson (1) tackles Millard South running back Teagan Urban (6) during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The result was a fumble on the play, which the Aggies recovered. The Aggies lost with a final score of 7-49. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View head coach Sam Norris speaks to the team after a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The Aggies lost with a final score of 7-49. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

Records through Sunday

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-0)

2. Liberty (3-1)

3. Arbor View (2-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (3-1)

5. Las Vegas High (4-0)

6. Faith Lutheran (1-3)

7. Foothill (3-1)

8. Desert Oasis (2-2)

9. Green Valley (1-2)

10. Centennial (2-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman rolled past East St. Louis (Illinois) and will host Mater Dei (California) on Friday night. Liberty defeated Desert Pines 22-6 and plays its final nonleague game Friday, hosting Farrington (Hawaii). Arbor View got two wins Friday after Millard South (Nebraska) had to forfeit its win over the Aggies for a rules infraction, and the Aggies rolled Centennial 45-6 later in the day.

Shadow Ridge put away Canyon Springs 34-12 and begins 5A Desert League play hosting Mojave. Las Vegas rolled past Rancho 49-8 in the “Bone Game” and plays at Losee on Friday. Faith Lutheran is coming off a bye and hosts Arbor View at 7 p.m. Friday.

Foothill rolled past Legacy 37-7 and hosts El Torro (California) on Friday. Desert Oasis outlasted Green Valley 14-13 and begins 5A Lake League play hosting Coronado on Friday. Green Valley will look to bounce back, as it hosts rival Basic in the “Henderson Bowl.” Centennial plays at Centennial on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (4-0)

2. Silverado (2-1)

3. Sierra Vista (3-2)

4. Spring Valley (3-1)

5. Eldorado (2-1)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon opened 4A Lake League play with a 70-6 win over Cadence and plays at Del Sol on Friday. Silverado lost at Moapa Valley 37-13 and plays at Durango on Friday. Sierra Vista won at Valley 27-6 and plays at Chaparral on Friday. Spring Valley shut out Chaparral 52-0 and has a bye. Eldorado fell to 5A opponent Mojave 42-6 and hosts Boulder City on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-3)

2. Virgin Valley (2-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (2-1)

4. Boulder City (2-2)

5. The Meadows (2-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley rolled past 4A opponent Silverado and has a bye. Virgin Valley shut out Cimarron-Memorial 53-0 and has a bye. Pahrump Valley is coming off a bye and plays at Cheyenne on Friday. Boulder City won at Needles 24-6 and plays 4A opponent Eldorado on Friday. The Meadows defeated Lake Mead Academy 36-16 and plays at Needles on Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (10-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (7-5)

4. Arbor View (4-3-1)

5. Centennial (5-3-1)

Around 5A: Coronado shut out Liberty and Shadow Ridge last week to go into this week winners of four in a row. Faith Lutheran defeated Centennial and Shadow Ridge last week and will host Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. Bishop Gorman defeated Centennial and Arbor View to jump to No. 3. Arbor View and Centennial meet Tuesday.

Class 4A

1. Palo Verde (7-0)

2. Doral Academy (8-1-1)

3. Sierra Vista (7-1)

4. Green Valley (8-0)

5. Canyon Springs (8-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (10-1)

2. Moapa Valley (5-4-1)

3. The Meadows (3-3)

4. Boulder City (4-2-1)

5. Virgin Valley (2-1-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Boulder City at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Arbor View at Centennial

Las Vegas High at Canyon Springs

Green Valley at Silverado

Faith Lutheran at Liberty, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Cimarron-Memorial at Canyon Springs

Thursday

Las Vegas High at Sierra Vista

Coronado at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (11-0)

2. Palo Verde (5-1-2)

3. Las Vegas High (6-3)

4. Canyon Springs (7-4)

5. Liberty (4-2-1)

Around 5A: Coronado rolled past Las Vegas 8-0 last week and plays Sierra Vista and Desert Oasis this week. Palo Verde edged Canyon Springs 3-2 to move to No. 2. The Panthers have won four straight games. Las Vegas lost to SLAM! Nevada last week and plays Liberty on Wednesday. Canyon Springs faces Faith Lutheran and Western this week. Liberty defeated Eldorado 6-0 last week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (8-0)

2. Sunrise Mountain (7-0-2)

3. Desert Pines (6-2-1)

4. Chaparral (9-1-3)

5. Green Valley (4-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (5-1-1)

2. Virgin Valley (5-1-3)

3. The Meadows (3-1-1)

4. Cristo Rey (2-2-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-3-2)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Las Vegas High

Western at Canyon Springs

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Coronado at Desert Oasis, 6:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (10-4)

2. Coronado (14-3)

3. Arbor View (12-2)

4. Palo Verde (8-3)

5. Faith Lutheran (8-7)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman hosts Coronado at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s 5A state title game, won by Gorman. The Gaels have won six straight. Arbor View has won seven straight. Palo Verde swept Centennial and lost to Faith Lutheran last week. Faith Lutheran lost in five sets to Arbor View last week.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (14-8)

2. Sierra Vista (12-9)

3. SLAM! Nevada (8-6)

4. Las Vegas High (13-8)

5. Coral Academy (8-5)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (8-3)

2. Virgin Valley (9-6)

3. Boulder City (6-8)

4. Moapa Valley (6-11)

5. Pahrump Valley (12-14)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Foothill at Liberty

Centennial at Faith Lutheran

SLAM! Nevada at Silverado

Thursday

Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal