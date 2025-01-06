Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman boys, girls No. 1 in 5A basketball
Bishop Gorman’s boys and girls basketball teams are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first Class 5A rankings. Palo Verde is No. 1 in 5A flag football.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (12-3)
2. Coronado (4-9)
3. Liberty (5-6)
4. Mojave (9-5)
5. Centennial (14-1)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (9-3)
2. Rancho (10-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (7-3)
4. Legacy (10-5)
5. Losee (6-6)
Class 3A
1. Democracy Prep (9-5)
2. Mater East (8-6)
3. The Meadows (9-6)
4. Boulder City (9-5)
5. SLAM Academy (4-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Liberty at Centennial
Desert Pines at Mojave
Durango at Arbor View
Thursday
Clark at Losee
Friday
Coronado at Centennial
Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial
Arbor View at Liberty
Saturday
Big City Showdown at Coronado
Rancho vs. Cimarron-Memorial, 11 a.m.
Liberty vs. Sierra Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman vs. Coronado, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (6-4)
2. Democracy Prep (10-2)
3. Centennial (7-2)
4. Faith Lutheran (7-7)
5. Liberty (7-5)
Class 4A
1. Legacy (12-6)
2. Del Sol (14-2)
3. Losee (8-3)
4. Basic (7-5)
5. Sierra Vista (9-6)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (13-5)
2. Mater East (11-5)
3. Moapa Valley (9-4)
4. Boulder City (10-4)
5. Pahrump Valley (6-8)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Rancho at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.
Basic at Del Sol
Spring Valley at Shadow Ridge
Desert Pines at Faith Lutheran
Wednesday
Losee at Legacy
Virgin Valley at Mater East
Thursday
Basic at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.
Desert Oasis at Liberty
Friday
Democracy Prep at Desert Pines
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Faith Lutheran
Saturday
Big City Showdown at Coronado
Centennial vs. Bishop Gorman, 12:30 p.m.
Losee vs. Democracy Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Coronado, 2 p.m.
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (11-1)
2. Shadow Ridge (11-2)
3. Liberty (8-1)
4. Desert Oasis (6-2)
5. Bishop Gorman (6-1)
Class 4A
1. Foothill (6-2)
2. Cadence (12-4)
3. Coronado (6-4)
4. Sierra Vista (5-0)
5. Arbor View (8-6)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (7-1)
2. Boulder City (5-1)
3. Mater East (7-3)
4. Sloan Canyon (5-3)
5. SLAM Academy (3-5)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Wednesday
Desert Oasis at Las Vegas
Centennial at Basic
Shadow Ridge at Green Valley
Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Desert Oasis at Mater East
Legacy at Bonanza
Arbor View at Canyon Springs
