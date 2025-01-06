Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman boys, girls No. 1 in 5A basketball

Bishop Gorman’s boys and girls basketball teams are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s first Class 5A rankings. Palo Verde is No. 1 in 5A flag football.

Bishop Gorman guard Dino Roberts (5) dribbles the ball during a basketball game between Liberty and Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Dec. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (12-3)

2. Coronado (4-9)

3. Liberty (5-6)

4. Mojave (9-5)

5. Centennial (14-1)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (9-3)

2. Rancho (10-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (7-3)

4. Legacy (10-5)

5. Losee (6-6)

Class 3A

1. Democracy Prep (9-5)

2. Mater East (8-6)

3. The Meadows (9-6)

4. Boulder City (9-5)

5. SLAM Academy (4-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Liberty at Centennial

Desert Pines at Mojave

Durango at Arbor View

Thursday

Clark at Losee

Friday

Coronado at Centennial

Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial

Arbor View at Liberty

Saturday

Big City Showdown at Coronado

Rancho vs. Cimarron-Memorial, 11 a.m.

Liberty vs. Sierra Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs. Coronado, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-4)

2. Democracy Prep (10-2)

3. Centennial (7-2)

4. Faith Lutheran (7-7)

5. Liberty (7-5)

Class 4A

1. Legacy (12-6)

2. Del Sol (14-2)

3. Losee (8-3)

4. Basic (7-5)

5. Sierra Vista (9-6)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (13-5)

2. Mater East (11-5)

3. Moapa Valley (9-4)

4. Boulder City (10-4)

5. Pahrump Valley (6-8)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Rancho at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.

Basic at Del Sol

Spring Valley at Shadow Ridge

Desert Pines at Faith Lutheran

Wednesday

Losee at Legacy

Virgin Valley at Mater East

Thursday

Basic at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Friday

Democracy Prep at Desert Pines

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Faith Lutheran

Saturday

Big City Showdown at Coronado

Centennial vs. Bishop Gorman, 12:30 p.m.

Losee vs. Democracy Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Coronado, 2 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (11-1)

2. Shadow Ridge (11-2)

3. Liberty (8-1)

4. Desert Oasis (6-2)

5. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (6-2)

2. Cadence (12-4)

3. Coronado (6-4)

4. Sierra Vista (5-0)

5. Arbor View (8-6)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (7-1)

2. Boulder City (5-1)

3. Mater East (7-3)

4. Sloan Canyon (5-3)

5. SLAM Academy (3-5)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Wednesday

Desert Oasis at Las Vegas

Centennial at Basic

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

Liberty at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Mater East

Legacy at Bonanza

Arbor View at Canyon Springs

