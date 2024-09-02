100°F
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman, Losee, Moapa Valley No. 1 in football

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) carries the ball up the field while Kahuku defensi ...
Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) carries the ball up the field while Kahuku defensive back Ta'imua Pule (19) advances against him during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2024 - 12:47 pm
 

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)

2. Liberty (0-2)

3. Arbor View (2-0)

4. Coronado (2-0)

5. Faith Lutheran (3-0)

6. Desert Pines (1-1)

7. Legacy (1-2)

8. Shadow Ridge (1-1)

9. Foothill (2-0)

10. Green Valley (1-1)

Class 4A

1. Losee (2-1)

2. Spring Valley (2-0)

3. Mojave (1-1)

4. Bonanza (1-1)

5. Cheyenne (1-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-0)

3. Democracy Prep (3-0)

4. Boulder City (1-1)

5. Mater East (2-1)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (7-0)

2. Liberty (2-0-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (5-1-1)

4. Palo Verde (2-1)

5. Arbor View (2-1)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (6-1)

2. Foothill (3-0)

3. Centennial (3-0)

4. Sierra Vista (2-1)

5. Tech (6-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (2-1)

2. Moapa Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (3-1)

4. Equipo Academy (6-2)

5. SLAM Academy (2-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Liberty at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Centennial at Green Valley

Palo Verde at Liberty

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-0)

2. Palo Verde (2-1-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

4. Las Vegas High (5-0-2)

5. Western (2-2)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (6-2)

2. Liberty (8-1)

3. Centennial (4-0-1)

4. Tech (4-2)

5. Canyon Springs (4-4-2)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (4-1)

2. Boulder City (4-1)

3. Mater East (1-1-1)

4. Equipo Academy (3-4-1)

5. Virgin Valley (3-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Eldorado at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Centennial

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Thursday

Chaparral at Boulder City, 5 p.m.

Friday

Sierra Vista at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-3)

2. Coronado (2-0)

3. Centennial (14-2)

4. Arbor View (8-1)

5. Foothill (13-4)

Class 4A

1. Durango (5-6)

2. Tech (13-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (9-6)

4. Legacy (9-10)

5. Coral Academy (6-5)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (2-4)

2. Moapa Valley (9-3)

3. Virgin Valley (7-3)

4. Cheyenne (4-6)

5. SLAM Academy (7-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Cimarron-Memorial at Tech

Spring Valley at Coral Academy

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Silverado at Faith Lutheran

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Thursday

Palo Verde at Coronado

Centennial at Arbor View

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial

Alex Wright Review-Journal

