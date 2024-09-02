Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman, Losee, Moapa Valley No. 1 in football
There were no changes atop the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings. Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally, faces No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) on Friday.
Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)
2. Liberty (0-2)
3. Arbor View (2-0)
4. Coronado (2-0)
5. Faith Lutheran (3-0)
6. Desert Pines (1-1)
7. Legacy (1-2)
8. Shadow Ridge (1-1)
9. Foothill (2-0)
10. Green Valley (1-1)
Class 4A
1. Losee (2-1)
2. Spring Valley (2-0)
3. Mojave (1-1)
4. Bonanza (1-1)
5. Cheyenne (1-1)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (3-0)
2. Virgin Valley (3-0)
3. Democracy Prep (3-0)
4. Boulder City (1-1)
5. Mater East (2-1)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (7-0)
2. Liberty (2-0-1)
3. Faith Lutheran (5-1-1)
4. Palo Verde (2-1)
5. Arbor View (2-1)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (6-1)
2. Foothill (3-0)
3. Centennial (3-0)
4. Sierra Vista (2-1)
5. Tech (6-1-1)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (2-1)
2. Moapa Valley (3-1)
3. Boulder City (3-1)
4. Equipo Academy (6-2)
5. SLAM Academy (2-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Liberty at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde
Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Centennial at Green Valley
Palo Verde at Liberty
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (8-0)
2. Palo Verde (2-1-1)
3. Bishop Gorman (6-1)
4. Las Vegas High (5-0-2)
5. Western (2-2)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (6-2)
2. Liberty (8-1)
3. Centennial (4-0-1)
4. Tech (4-2)
5. Canyon Springs (4-4-2)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (4-1)
2. Boulder City (4-1)
3. Mater East (1-1-1)
4. Equipo Academy (3-4-1)
5. Virgin Valley (3-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Eldorado at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
SLAM Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Centennial
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Thursday
Chaparral at Boulder City, 5 p.m.
Friday
Sierra Vista at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Sunrise Mountain at Eldorado
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (4-3)
2. Coronado (2-0)
3. Centennial (14-2)
4. Arbor View (8-1)
5. Foothill (13-4)
Class 4A
1. Durango (5-6)
2. Tech (13-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (9-6)
4. Legacy (9-10)
5. Coral Academy (6-5)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (2-4)
2. Moapa Valley (9-3)
3. Virgin Valley (7-3)
4. Cheyenne (4-6)
5. SLAM Academy (7-9)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Cimarron-Memorial at Tech
Spring Valley at Coral Academy
Boulder City at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman
Silverado at Faith Lutheran
Sierra Vista at Foothill
Thursday
Palo Verde at Coronado
Centennial at Arbor View
Liberty at Desert Oasis
Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial
Alex Wright Review-Journal