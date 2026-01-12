Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman moves up in 5A boys basketball
Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team has moved up in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings. There is also a new No. 1 in Class 5A flag football.
Rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Liberty (13-5)
2. Bishop Gorman (11-7)
3. Democracy Prep (9-6)
4. Coronado (6-7)
5. Desert Pines (12-6)
Class 4A
1. Clark (9-5)
2. Las Vegas High (13-5)
3. Faith Lutheran (13-6)
4. Losee (7-6)
5. Shadow Ridge (14-4)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (11-5)
2. Virgin Valley (10-3)
3. Boulder City (10-7)
4. GV Christian (10-6)
5. Pahrump Valley (7-8)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Desert Pines vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center
Bishop Gorman at Mojave
Liberty at Sierra Vista
Wednesday
Coronado vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center
Thursday
Desert Oasis at Faith Lutheran
Clark at Palo Verde
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (13-1)
2. Democracy Prep (7-5)
3. Centennial (8-4)
4. Shadow Ridge (5-4)
5. Liberty (11-9)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (12-4)
2. Losee (14-5)
3. Mater East (10-5)
4. Del Sol (16-3)
5. Sierra Vista (12-5)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (8-6)
2. Coral Academy (9-4)
3. Pahrump Valley (7-7)
4. Moapa Valley (9-5)
5. Boulder City (8-9)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Coronado at Centennial
Liberty at Faith Lutheran
Mojave at Spring Valley
Coral Academy at Moapa Valley
Friday
Coronado vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center
Losee at Mater East
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Shadow Ridge (12-1)
2. Desert Oasis (9-1)
3. Arbor View (13-1)
4. Palo Verde (11-4)
5. Liberty (7-2)
Class 4A
1. Virgin Valley (5-3)
2. Sierra Vista (7-2)
3. Mater East (7-3)
4. Clark (10-4)
5. Spring Valley (9-2)
Games to watch
All games at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.
Coronado at Liberty
Desert Oasis at SECTA
Friday
Shadow Ridge at Coronado
Arbor View at Desert Oasis
Liberty at Bishop Gorman
Alex Wright Review-Journal