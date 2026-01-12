63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman moves up in 5A boys basketball

Bishop Gorman guard Ty Johnson (1) leaps up for a shot against Coronado during a boys high scho ...
Bishop Gorman guard Ty Johnson (1) leaps up for a shot against Coronado during a boys high school basketball game at Coronado High School Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Bishop Gorman guard Ty Johnson (1) leaps up for a shot against Coronado during a boys high scho ...
3 takeaways from Big City Showdown: Gorman boys, girls shine — PHOTOS
Liberty’s Peyton Manning competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orl ...
Shadow Ridge, Liberty win 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS
(Getty Images)
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman point guard Aaliah Spaight (10) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A girls basketb ...
3 prep basketball games at Big City Showdown with playoff implications
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2026 - 1:26 pm
 

Rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (13-5)

2. Bishop Gorman (11-7)

3. Democracy Prep (9-6)

4. Coronado (6-7)

5. Desert Pines (12-6)

Class 4A

1. Clark (9-5)

2. Las Vegas High (13-5)

3. Faith Lutheran (13-6)

4. Losee (7-6)

5. Shadow Ridge (14-4)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (11-5)

2. Virgin Valley (10-3)

3. Boulder City (10-7)

4. GV Christian (10-6)

5. Pahrump Valley (7-8)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Desert Pines vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center

Bishop Gorman at Mojave

Liberty at Sierra Vista

Wednesday

Coronado vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Faith Lutheran

Clark at Palo Verde

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-1)

2. Democracy Prep (7-5)

3. Centennial (8-4)

4. Shadow Ridge (5-4)

5. Liberty (11-9)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (12-4)

2. Losee (14-5)

3. Mater East (10-5)

4. Del Sol (16-3)

5. Sierra Vista (12-5)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (8-6)

2. Coral Academy (9-4)

3. Pahrump Valley (7-7)

4. Moapa Valley (9-5)

5. Boulder City (8-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Coronado at Centennial

Liberty at Faith Lutheran

Mojave at Spring Valley

Coral Academy at Moapa Valley

Friday

Coronado vs. Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center

Losee at Mater East

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (12-1)

2. Desert Oasis (9-1)

3. Arbor View (13-1)

4. Palo Verde (11-4)

5. Liberty (7-2)

Class 4A

1. Virgin Valley (5-3)

2. Sierra Vista (7-2)

3. Mater East (7-3)

4. Clark (10-4)

5. Spring Valley (9-2)

Games to watch

All games at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.

Coronado at Liberty

Desert Oasis at SECTA

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Arbor View at Desert Oasis

Liberty at Bishop Gorman

Alex Wright Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES