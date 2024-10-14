Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman still No. 1 in Class 5A football
Bishop Gorman showed it is still the dominant team in Class 5A when the top-ranked Gaels rolled past No. 2 Arbor View last week.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)
2. Arbor View (6-1)
3. Faith Lutheran (7-0)
4. Coronado (4-3)
5. Liberty (2-5)
6. Green Valley (5-2)
7. Legacy (5-4)
8. Durango (6-2)
9. Las Vegas High (6-2)
10. Shadow Ridge (5-3)
Class 4A
1. Losee (8-1)
2. Mojave (7-1)
3. Spring Valley (6-1)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (4-3)
5. Canyon Springs (4-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (6-2)
2. SLAM Academy (4-4)
3. Moapa Valley (7-1)
4. Mater East (4-4)
5. Pahrump Valley (3-4)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Faith Lutheran (11-1-4)
2. Bishop Gorman (12-4-1)
3. Coronado (11-4-1)
4. Liberty (6-1-6)
5. Arbor View (6-4-2)
Class 4A
1. Centennial (14-0)
2. Doral Academy (13-2)
3. Sierra Vista (10-2-1)
4. Foothill (10-1-1)
5. Green Valley (10-3-2)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (18-3-1)
2. Boulder City (11-2-1)
3. Virgin Valley (6-2)
4. SLAM Academy (6-3-1)
5. Moapa Valley (7-5-2)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Equipo Academy at Sierra Vista, 4:30 p.m.
Doral Academy at Eldorado
Tuesday
Centennial at Tech, 3 p.m.
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Shadow Ridge at Liberty
Thursday
Faith Lutheran at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Silverado at Centennial
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (19-0)
2. Palo Verde (9-4-3)
3. Las Vegas High (12-3-3)
4. Bishop Gorman (12-5-1)
5. Eldorado (8-6-7)
Class 4A
1. Desert Oasis (13-0-1)
2. Liberty (16-2)
3. Canyon Springs (11-2-2)
4. Sierra Vista (11-4-1)
5. Tech (10-5-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (12-2)
2. Del Sol (9-2)
3. Mater East (7-4-2)
4. Cristo Rey (6-6-1)
5. Virgin Valley (6-8-2)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Eldorado at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Western at Palo Verde
Wednesday
Las Vegas High at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Clark at Centennial
Thursday
Del Sol at Tech, 3 p.m.
Friday
Eldorado at Arbor View
Las Vegas High at Western
Cheyenne at Clark
Tech at Canyon Springs
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (21-8)
2. Coronado (14-4)
3. Centennial (23-10)
4. Arbor View (17-8)
5. Foothill (24-8)
Class 4A
1. Durango (19-10)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (23-10)
3. Tech (22-7)
4. Green Valley (21-15)
5. Spring Valley (17-14)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (20-10)
2. The Meadows (12-5)
3. Virgin Valley (15-5)
4. Sloan Canyon (10-12)
5. Losee (10-13)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Sierra Vista at Green Valley
Liberty at Tech
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Foothill
Sierra Vista at Faith Lutheran
Wednesday
Centennial at Coronado
Arbor View at Liberty
Cimarron-Memorial at Green Valley
Thursday
Centennial at Durango
Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista
