Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman still No. 1 in Class 5A football

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball during the high school football gam ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 10:41 am
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

2. Arbor View (6-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (7-0)

4. Coronado (4-3)

5. Liberty (2-5)

6. Green Valley (5-2)

7. Legacy (5-4)

8. Durango (6-2)

9. Las Vegas High (6-2)

10. Shadow Ridge (5-3)

Class 4A

1. Losee (8-1)

2. Mojave (7-1)

3. Spring Valley (6-1)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (4-3)

5. Canyon Springs (4-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (6-2)

2. SLAM Academy (4-4)

3. Moapa Valley (7-1)

4. Mater East (4-4)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-4)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (11-1-4)

2. Bishop Gorman (12-4-1)

3. Coronado (11-4-1)

4. Liberty (6-1-6)

5. Arbor View (6-4-2)

Class 4A

1. Centennial (14-0)

2. Doral Academy (13-2)

3. Sierra Vista (10-2-1)

4. Foothill (10-1-1)

5. Green Valley (10-3-2)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (18-3-1)

2. Boulder City (11-2-1)

3. Virgin Valley (6-2)

4. SLAM Academy (6-3-1)

5. Moapa Valley (7-5-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Equipo Academy at Sierra Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Doral Academy at Eldorado

Tuesday

Centennial at Tech, 3 p.m.

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Silverado at Centennial

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (19-0)

2. Palo Verde (9-4-3)

3. Las Vegas High (12-3-3)

4. Bishop Gorman (12-5-1)

5. Eldorado (8-6-7)

Class 4A

1. Desert Oasis (13-0-1)

2. Liberty (16-2)

3. Canyon Springs (11-2-2)

4. Sierra Vista (11-4-1)

5. Tech (10-5-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (12-2)

2. Del Sol (9-2)

3. Mater East (7-4-2)

4. Cristo Rey (6-6-1)

5. Virgin Valley (6-8-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Eldorado at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Western at Palo Verde

Wednesday

Las Vegas High at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Clark at Centennial

Thursday

Del Sol at Tech, 3 p.m.

Friday

Eldorado at Arbor View

Las Vegas High at Western

Cheyenne at Clark

Tech at Canyon Springs

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (21-8)

2. Coronado (14-4)

3. Centennial (23-10)

4. Arbor View (17-8)

5. Foothill (24-8)

Class 4A

1. Durango (19-10)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (23-10)

3. Tech (22-7)

4. Green Valley (21-15)

5. Spring Valley (17-14)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (20-10)

2. The Meadows (12-5)

3. Virgin Valley (15-5)

4. Sloan Canyon (10-12)

5. Losee (10-13)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Sierra Vista at Green Valley

Liberty at Tech

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Foothill

Sierra Vista at Faith Lutheran

Wednesday

Centennial at Coronado

Arbor View at Liberty

Cimarron-Memorial at Green Valley

Thursday

Centennial at Durango

Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

