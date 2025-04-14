Prep rankings: Defending champs back at No. 1 in 4A baseball
A new team is in the No. 1 spot in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A baseball rankings. Also included are softball and volleyball rankings.
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Basic (14-4)
2. Palo Verde (16-6)
3. Bishop Gorman (12-8)
4. Las Vegas (16-7)
5. Faith Lutheran (11-10)
Class 4A
1. Durango (15-6)
2. Sierra Vista (15-7)
3. Silverado (12-7)
4. Legacy (9-11)
5. Tech (14-9)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (12-9)
2. Virgin Valley (12-8)
3. Pahrump Valley (16-6-1)
4. Boulder City (11-10)
5. Moapa Valley (12-10)
Games to watch
All games to watch 3:30 p.m.
Monday
Virgin Valley at Foothill
Clark at Tech
Rancho at Durango
Tuesday
Coronado at Las Vegas
Wednesday
Basic at Centennial
Palo Verde at Liberty
Arbor View at Foothill
Pahrump Valley at The Meadows
Thursday
The Meadows at Boulder City
Friday
Liberty at Palo Verde
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (12-0)
2. Centennial (11-8)
3. Shadow Ridge (10-5)
4. Arbor View (11-7)
5. Liberty (9-4-2)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (17-3)
2. Spring Valley (12-5)
3. Basic (9-8)
4. Legacy (15-6)
5. Tech (11-8)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (12-7)
2. SLAM! Nevada (15-2)
3. Pahrump Valley (16-7)
4. Moapa Valley (12-4)
5. Virgin Valley (16-6)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Pahrump Valley at Needles, 3 p.m.
Coronado at Palo Verde
Centennial at Liberty
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Tuesday
Doral Academy at Spring Valley
Wednesday
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Centennial at Coronado
Mater East at Moapa Valley
Thursday
Spring Valley at Basic
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (29-2)
2. Shadow Ridge (20-3)
3. Palo Verde (9-4)
4. Centennial (22-8)
5. Arbor View (16-14)
Class 4A
1. Basic (15-8)
2. Sky Pointe (16-7)
3. Liberty (18-8)
4.Legacy (15-8)
5. Del Sol (12-8)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (17-6)
2. Virgin Valley (20-6)
3. Valley (12-7)
4. Coral Academy (12-5)
5. Losee (12-9)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Green Valley at Coronado
Virgin Valley at Losee
Tuesday
Legacy at Mojave
Wednesday
Coronado at Palo Verde
Centennial at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Coral Academy at Boulder City
Losee at Valley
Del Sol at Mojave
Sky Pointe at Centennial
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal