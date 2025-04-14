73°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Defending champs back at No. 1 in 4A baseball

Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) runs after hitting the ball against Legacy during a baseball ...
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) runs after hitting the ball against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey hits the ball during a softball game between Basic and Do ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Doral Academy players celebrate during a softball game between Basic and Doral Academy at Basic ...
No. 1 Doral Academy defeats No. 2 Basic in 4A softball — PHOTOS
SLAM Academy’s Drake Hooiman, right, places Liberty’s Wyatte Nicholson, left, int ...
Recruiting: Big Ten eyes SLAM! wrestler; Buckeyes offer Arbor View duo
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Lefever lunges to catch while Tech’s Bea Robinson slides ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 9:42 am
 

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Basic (14-4)

2. Palo Verde (16-6)

3. Bishop Gorman (12-8)

4. Las Vegas (16-7)

5. Faith Lutheran (11-10)

Class 4A

1. Durango (15-6)

2. Sierra Vista (15-7)

3. Silverado (12-7)

4. Legacy (9-11)

5. Tech (14-9)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (12-9)

2. Virgin Valley (12-8)

3. Pahrump Valley (16-6-1)

4. Boulder City (11-10)

5. Moapa Valley (12-10)

Games to watch

All games to watch 3:30 p.m.

Monday

Virgin Valley at Foothill

Clark at Tech

Rancho at Durango

Tuesday

Coronado at Las Vegas

Wednesday

Basic at Centennial

Palo Verde at Liberty

Arbor View at Foothill

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows

Thursday

The Meadows at Boulder City

Friday

Liberty at Palo Verde

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (12-0)

2. Centennial (11-8)

3. Shadow Ridge (10-5)

4. Arbor View (11-7)

5. Liberty (9-4-2)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (17-3)

2. Spring Valley (12-5)

3. Basic (9-8)

4. Legacy (15-6)

5. Tech (11-8)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (12-7)

2. SLAM! Nevada (15-2)

3. Pahrump Valley (16-7)

4. Moapa Valley (12-4)

5. Virgin Valley (16-6)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Pahrump Valley at Needles, 3 p.m.

Coronado at Palo Verde

Centennial at Liberty

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Tuesday

Doral Academy at Spring Valley

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Centennial at Coronado

Mater East at Moapa Valley

Thursday

Spring Valley at Basic

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (29-2)

2. Shadow Ridge (20-3)

3. Palo Verde (9-4)

4. Centennial (22-8)

5. Arbor View (16-14)

Class 4A

1. Basic (15-8)

2. Sky Pointe (16-7)

3. Liberty (18-8)

4.Legacy (15-8)

5. Del Sol (12-8)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (17-6)

2. Virgin Valley (20-6)

3. Valley (12-7)

4. Coral Academy (12-5)

5. Losee (12-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Green Valley at Coronado

Virgin Valley at Losee

Tuesday

Legacy at Mojave

Wednesday

Coronado at Palo Verde

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Coral Academy at Boulder City

Losee at Valley

Del Sol at Mojave

Sky Pointe at Centennial

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES