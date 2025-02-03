Prep rankings: Final rankings of regular season for winter sports
The high school basketball and flag football regular seasons end this week. Check out where your teams stand in the Review-Journal’s final rankings of the season.
(Records through Sunday)
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (13-10)
2. Bishop Gorman (19-5)
3. Mojave (14-9)
4. Arbor View (16-8)
5. Liberty (11-9)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (20-3)
2. Rancho (18-5)
3. Legacy (21-3)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (14-5)
5. Clark (14-8)
Class 3A
1. Mater East (14-6)
2. Democracy Prep (16-6)
3. The Meadows (16-7)
4. Boulder City (18-6)
5. Virgin Valley (13-9)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Spring Valley at Centennial
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran
Tuesday
Arbor View at Mojave
Foothill at Liberty
Virgin Valley at Mater East
Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Desert Pines at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Legacy at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Sierra Vista at Mojave
Chaparral at Cimarron-Memorial
Friday
Centennial at Foothill
Coronado at Arbor View
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Centennial (18-2)
2. Democracy Prep (18-3)
3. Bishop Gorman (14-6)
4. Shadow Ridge (13-5)
5. Faith Lutheran (13-10
Class 4A
1. Losee (16-5)
2. Legacy (20-7)
3. Western (15-7)
4. Basic (15-7)
5. Canyon Springs (14-8)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (19-7)
2. Mater East (17-6)
3. Moapa Valley (18-6)
4. SLAM! Nevada (14-5)
5. Boulder City (17-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Liberty at Centennial
Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley
Democracy Prep at Coronado
Foothill at Canyon Springs
Wednesday
Bishop Gorman at Democracy Prep
Canyon Springs at Basic
Moapa Valley at Mater East
Thursday
Spring Valley at Centennial
Democracy Prep at Faith Lutheran
Friday
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (19-1)
2. Shadow Ridge (17-3)
3. Desert Oasis (17-2)
4. Bishop Gorman (10-4)
5. Liberty (13-4)
Class 4A
1. Arbor View (14-8)
2. Cadence (19-5)
3. Coronado (12-6)
4. Foothill (10-5)
5. Sierra Vista (12-3)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (16-1)
2. Boulder City (13-3)
3. Mater East (16-6)
4. Sloan Canyon (12-5)
5. SLAM! Nevada (9-9)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Desert Oasis at Palo Verde
Sloan Canyon at Virgin Valley
Tuesday
Foothill at Sierra Vista
Sunrise Mountain at Legacy
Wednesday
Sloan Canyon at Cadence
Virgin Valley at SLAM! Nevada
Thursday
Arbor View at Tech
Friday
Virgin Valley at Shadow Ridge
Alex Wright Review-Journal