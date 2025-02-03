48°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Final rankings of regular season for winter sports

Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair dribbles the ball down the court during a boys basketball gam ...
Coronado’s Jalen St. Clair dribbles the ball down the court during a boys basketball game between Coronado and Liberty at Coronado High School Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
SLAM Academy wrestlers celebrate winning the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Sh ...
SLAM Academy wrestling claims 4th straight region title — PHOTOS
Centennial's Nation Williams (24) reacts after a foul is called on Democracy Prep during the se ...
No. 1 Centennial girls rally past No. 2 Democracy Prep — PHOTOS
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball under pressure from Green Valley's Destany Jauregu ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado bowler Calee Berry bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at ...
Shadow Ridge, Coronado bowlers win individual state titles — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 8:00 am
 

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (13-10)

2. Bishop Gorman (19-5)

3. Mojave (14-9)

4. Arbor View (16-8)

5. Liberty (11-9)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (20-3)

2. Rancho (18-5)

3. Legacy (21-3)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (14-5)

5. Clark (14-8)

Class 3A

1. Mater East (14-6)

2. Democracy Prep (16-6)

3. The Meadows (16-7)

4. Boulder City (18-6)

5. Virgin Valley (13-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Spring Valley at Centennial

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

Tuesday

Arbor View at Mojave

Foothill at Liberty

Virgin Valley at Mater East

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Desert Pines at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Legacy at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Mojave

Chaparral at Cimarron-Memorial

Friday

Centennial at Foothill

Coronado at Arbor View

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Centennial (18-2)

2. Democracy Prep (18-3)

3. Bishop Gorman (14-6)

4. Shadow Ridge (13-5)

5. Faith Lutheran (13-10

Class 4A

1. Losee (16-5)

2. Legacy (20-7)

3. Western (15-7)

4. Basic (15-7)

5. Canyon Springs (14-8)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (19-7)

2. Mater East (17-6)

3. Moapa Valley (18-6)

4. SLAM! Nevada (14-5)

5. Boulder City (17-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Liberty at Centennial

Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley

Democracy Prep at Coronado

Foothill at Canyon Springs

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Democracy Prep

Canyon Springs at Basic

Moapa Valley at Mater East

Thursday

Spring Valley at Centennial

Democracy Prep at Faith Lutheran

Friday

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (19-1)

2. Shadow Ridge (17-3)

3. Desert Oasis (17-2)

4. Bishop Gorman (10-4)

5. Liberty (13-4)

Class 4A

1. Arbor View (14-8)

2. Cadence (19-5)

3. Coronado (12-6)

4. Foothill (10-5)

5. Sierra Vista (12-3)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (16-1)

2. Boulder City (13-3)

3. Mater East (16-6)

4. Sloan Canyon (12-5)

5. SLAM! Nevada (9-9)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Desert Oasis at Palo Verde

Sloan Canyon at Virgin Valley

Tuesday

Foothill at Sierra Vista

Sunrise Mountain at Legacy

Wednesday

Sloan Canyon at Cadence

Virgin Valley at SLAM! Nevada

Thursday

Arbor View at Tech

Friday

Virgin Valley at Shadow Ridge

Alex Wright Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES