Prep rankings: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM still No. 1 in football

The top of the Review-Journal’s high school football rankings remained the same this week. Also included are soccer and volleyball rankings.

Arbor View running back Nylen Johnson (28) secures enough yards for a first down while Legacy cornerback Zaione Henderson (5) prepares to tackle him during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (8-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (6-2)

3. Arbor View, Division I (3-4)

4. Foothill, Division II (7-0)

5. Desert Pines, Division I (3-4)

6. Shadow Ridge, Division I (5-3)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (5-2)

8. Basic, Division II (5-2)

9. Palo Verde, Division III (3-3)

10. Legacy, Division III (3-4)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman’s offense had one first-half possession and only led by four points at the break, but rolled to a 48-17 win at Shadow Ridge. … Liberty blanked Silverado 35-0. … Arbor View rolled Legacy 42-18 in the “Battle of the Bulls.” … Arbor View hosts Liberty at 6 p.m. Friday with the No. 2 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs on the line. … Foothill put away Henderson rival Green Valley 34-21. … Desert Pines crushed Coronado 48-7.

Shadow Ridge has a bye. … Faith Lutheran cruised to a 38-6 win at Durango. The Crusaders host Foothill at 7 p.m. Friday with first place in the 5A Division II Southern League on the line. … Basic defeated Clark 40-24. … Palo Verde rolled Spring Valley 42-14. … Legacy hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. for first place in the 5A Division III Southern League.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (6-1)

2. Canyon Springs (6-0)

3. Sunrise Mountain (5-1)

4. Somerset-Losee (6-2)

5. Mojave (4-2)

Around 4A: Centennial was off last week and plays at Mojave at 6 p.m. for first place in the Desert League. … Canyon Springs survived for a 21-13 win at Chaparral. … Sunrise Mountain had a bye last week and plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. for first place in the Mountain League. … Somerset-Losee rolled Rancho 45-15. … Mojave defeated Cheyenne 28-10.

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (6-1)

2. Moapa Valley (6-2)

3. Boulder City (5-1)

4. Virgin Valley (5-3)

5. Democracy Prep (3-3)

Around 3A: SLAM Academy put away Virgin Valley 55-36 to maintain control of first place in the 3A Southern League. … Moapa Valley blanked Pahrump Valley 53-0. … Boulder City defeated Democracy Prep 41-28. … Virgin Valley hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. … Democracy Prep hosts Moapa Valley at 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (22-5)

2. Coronado (15-7)

3. Centennial (17-7)

4. Faith Lutheran (16-8)

5. Shadow Ridge (18-13)

Class 4A

1. Tech (19-3)

2. Durango (18-11)

3. Legacy (21-8)

4. Coral Academy (17-1)

5. Spring Valley (13-6)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (16-3)

2. Boulder City (19-7)

3. Moapa Valley (13-15)

4. Virgin Valley (8-6)

5. Sloan Canyon (7-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman

Spring Valley at Coral Academy

Tuesday

Centennial at Arbor View

Palo Verde at Coronado

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Thursday

Lake Mead Academy at GV Christian, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Centennial

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (14-1-0)

2. Palo Verde (11-4-1)

3. Arbor View (7-3-2)

4. Eldorado (11-7-1)

5. Bishop Gorman (7-5-4)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (12-1-2)

2. Canyon Springs (16-2-2)

3. Liberty (12-2-2)

4. Sierra Vista (10-2-1)

5. Bonanza (8-4-0)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (11-1-0)

2. SLAM Academy (11-1-0)

3. Doral Academy (8-3-0)

4. Mater East (7-4-2)

5. Equipo Academy (7-5-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Eldorado at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sunrise Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Doral Academy at Mater East

Thursday

Bonanza at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Sunrise Mountain at Palo Verde

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Eldorado at Arbor View

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-2-1)

2. Liberty (9-2-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (10-4-2)

4. Coronado (11-2-5)

5. Arbor View (6-5-1)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (13-0-2)

2. Centennial (12-1-2)

3. Green Valley (11-2-3)

4. Silverado (8-2-2)

5. Doral Academy (9-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (13-1-2)

2. Virgin Valley (7-1-2)

3. Equipo Academy (9-3-1)

4. SLAM Academy (9-3-0)

5. Boulder City (6-4-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m.unless otherwise noted

Monday

Liberty at Arbor View

Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley

Green Valley at Canyon Springs

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Canyon Springs at Tech, 3 p.m.

Arbor View at Coronado

Centennial at Green Valley

Palo Verde at Liberty, 6 p.m.