Prep rankings: Las Vegas High moves up in 5A baseball
Check out where the top high school teams stand in the Review-Journal’s baseball, softball and boys volleyball rankings.
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Basic (14-5)
2. Palo Verde (18-7)
3. Las Vegas (18-7)
4. Bishop Gorman (14-9)
5. Faith Lutheran (14-11)
Class 4A
1. Durango (18-6)
2. Sierra Vista (16-7)
3. Silverado (14-7)
4. Tech (16-9)
5. Legacy (9-11)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (13-10)
2. Boulder City (14-10)
3. Virgin Valley (14-8-1)
4. Pahrump Valley (17-7-1)
5. Moapa Valley (13-10)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Centennial at Basic
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley
Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Tech at Legacy, 2 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Silverado
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Wednesday
Faith Lutheran at Basic
Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman
Thursday
Legacy at Tech
Sierra Vista at Silverado
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis
Liberty at Green Valley
Basic at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (14-0)
2. Arbor View (13-8)
3. Liberty (12-4-2)
4. Centennial (11-10)
5. Shadow Ridge (10-6)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (19-3)
2. Basic (11-8)
3. Legacy (17-6)
4. Spring Valley (12-8)
5. Tech (13-8)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (14-7)
2. SLAM! Nevada (17-2)
3. Pahrump Valley (19-7)
4. Moapa Valley (15-4)
5. Virgin Valley (18-6)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
Liberty at Palo Verde
Tuesday
Centennial at Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Liberty
Rancho at Spring Valley
Wednesday
Sierra Vista at Basic
Tech at Las Vegas
Desert Oasis at Foothill
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Palo Verde at Centennial
Shadow Ridge at Liberty
Arbor View at Green Valley
Spring Valley at Tech
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (31-2)
2. Shadow Ridge (21-3)
3. Arbor View (17-15)
4. Palo Verde (11-8)
5. Centennial (23-9)
Class 4A
1. Basic (16-9)
2. Sky Pointe (18-8)
3. Legacy (18-8)
4. Liberty (19-9)
5. Del Sol (14-8)
Class 3A
1. Coral Academy (14-5)
2. Boulder City (25-8)
3. Virgin Valley (22-6)
4. Valley (15-8)
5. Losee (12-11)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Coronado at Desert Oasis
Sky Pointe at Basic
Tuesday
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista
Legacy at Sunrise Mountain
Wednesday
Moapa Valley at Losee
Thursday
Palo Verde at Desert Oasis
Green Valley at Centennial
Foothill at Arbor View
Liberty at Del Sol
Cimarron-Memorial at Sky Pointe
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal