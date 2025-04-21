59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Las Vegas High moves up in 5A baseball

Las Vegas' Hunter Iverson, right, celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game agai ...
Las Vegas' Hunter Iverson, right, celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Palo Verde catcher Brady Dallimore (13) celebrates a teammate's run during a baseball game at F ...
One of state’s top baseball players on mission after missing title run
Desert Oasis’ Max Kieffer (6) makes it safely to home plate during the baseball game aga ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Desert Oasis’ Roenen Allen (11) slides toward home, earning the first run for the Diamon ...
Desert Oasis routs Spring Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) runs back an interception against Arbor View d ...
Recruiting: State’s top 2026 football prospect lays out timeline
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Basic (14-5)

2. Palo Verde (18-7)

3. Las Vegas (18-7)

4. Bishop Gorman (14-9)

5. Faith Lutheran (14-11)

Class 4A

1. Durango (18-6)

2. Sierra Vista (16-7)

3. Silverado (14-7)

4. Tech (16-9)

5. Legacy (9-11)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (13-10)

2. Boulder City (14-10)

3. Virgin Valley (14-8-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (17-7-1)

5. Moapa Valley (13-10)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Centennial at Basic

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Tech at Legacy, 2 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Wednesday

Faith Lutheran at Basic

Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman

Thursday

Legacy at Tech

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis

Liberty at Green Valley

Basic at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (14-0)

2. Arbor View (13-8)

3. Liberty (12-4-2)

4. Centennial (11-10)

5. Shadow Ridge (10-6)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (19-3)

2. Basic (11-8)

3. Legacy (17-6)

4. Spring Valley (12-8)

5. Tech (13-8)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (14-7)

2. SLAM! Nevada (17-2)

3. Pahrump Valley (19-7)

4. Moapa Valley (15-4)

5. Virgin Valley (18-6)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Shadow Ridge

Liberty at Palo Verde

Tuesday

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Liberty

Rancho at Spring Valley

Wednesday

Sierra Vista at Basic

Tech at Las Vegas

Desert Oasis at Foothill

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Palo Verde at Centennial

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Arbor View at Green Valley

Spring Valley at Tech

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (31-2)

2. Shadow Ridge (21-3)

3. Arbor View (17-15)

4. Palo Verde (11-8)

5. Centennial (23-9)

Class 4A

1. Basic (16-9)

2. Sky Pointe (18-8)

3. Legacy (18-8)

4. Liberty (19-9)

5. Del Sol (14-8)

Class 3A

1. Coral Academy (14-5)

2. Boulder City (25-8)

3. Virgin Valley (22-6)

4. Valley (15-8)

5. Losee (12-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Sky Pointe at Basic

Tuesday

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Shadow Ridge at Sierra Vista

Legacy at Sunrise Mountain

Wednesday

Moapa Valley at Losee

Thursday

Palo Verde at Desert Oasis

Green Valley at Centennial

Foothill at Arbor View

Liberty at Del Sol

Cimarron-Memorial at Sky Pointe

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES