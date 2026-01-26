Prep rankings: Liberty, Gorman battle for No. 1 in 5A boys basketball
Liberty and Bishop Gorman will play on Friday night for the No. 1 spot in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A boys basketball rankings. Check out this week’s rankings.
Nevada Preps winter sports rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Liberty (17-5)
2. Bishop Gorman (14-8)
3. Coronado (11-7)
4. Desert Pines (14-7)
5. Mojave (15-6)
Class 4A
1. Clark (13-5)
2. Las Vegas High (16-5)
3. Faith Lutheran (16-7)
4. Shadow Ridge (17-5)
5. Legacy (15-7)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (17-5)
2. Virgin Valley (15-4)
3. Boulder City (14-9)
4. Pahrump Valley (9-12)
5. GV Christian (12-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Losee at Palo Verde
Tuesday
Democracy Prep at Liberty
Las Vegas at Valley
Mojave at Sierra Vista
Wednesday
The Meadows at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Mojave at Desert Pines
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde
Losee at Shadow Ridge
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (15-3)
2. Centennial (15-5)
3. Democracy Prep (10-6)
4. Liberty (15-9)
5. Shadow Ridge (7-7)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (15-5)
2. Losee (17-5)
3. Mater East (12-6)
4. Sierra Vista (16-5)
5. Del Sol (20-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (14-7)
2. Coral Academy (14-5)
3. Boulder City (12-11)
4. Pahrump Valley (11-9)
5. Moapa Valley (11-8)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Liberty at Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis
Mojave at Arbor View
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Democracy Prep at Centennial
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
Sierra Vista at Spring Valley
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Shadow Ridge (16-1)
2. Desert Oasis (14-1)
3. Arbor View (17-2)
4. Liberty (11-3)
5. Palo Verde (15-5)
Class 4A
1. Virgin Valley (10-3)
2. Sierra Vista (12-2)
3. Spring Valley (13-2)
4. SLAM! Nevada (12-4)
5. Mater East (10-5)
Games to watch
All games at 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Mater East at Desert Oasis
SLAM! Nevada at Centennial
Wednesday
Liberty at SECTA
Coronado at Arbor View
Canyon Springs at Centennial
Virgin Valley at Las Vegas
Thursday
SLAM! Nevada at Arbor View
Friday
Arbor View at Liberty
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman
SECTA at Shadow Ridge
Desert Oasis at Coronado
Sierra Vista at Spring Valley
Alex Wright Review-Journal