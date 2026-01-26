57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Liberty, Gorman battle for No. 1 in 5A boys basketball

Clark's CJ Edwards (0) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a basketball game at ...
Clark's CJ Edwards (0) drives the ball against Faith Lutheran during a basketball game at Clark High School on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Shadow Ridge's running back Lily Christensen (16) evades a flag pull on a run by Bishop Go ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer (12) catches her second touchdown pass against Bishop Gorman ...
Shadow Ridge routs Gorman for 13th consecutive flag football win — PHOTOS
Mojave’ A'yanna Johnson (1) grabs the ball during a girls basketball game against ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Centennial forward Nation Williams (24) wrestles with Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll (3) during ...
‘She’s an incredible player’: Nation Williams tallies 41 points in Centennial win
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 11:21 am
 

Nevada Preps winter sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (17-5)

2. Bishop Gorman (14-8)

3. Coronado (11-7)

4. Desert Pines (14-7)

5. Mojave (15-6)

Class 4A

1. Clark (13-5)

2. Las Vegas High (16-5)

3. Faith Lutheran (16-7)

4. Shadow Ridge (17-5)

5. Legacy (15-7)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (17-5)

2. Virgin Valley (15-4)

3. Boulder City (14-9)

4. Pahrump Valley (9-12)

5. GV Christian (12-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Losee at Palo Verde

Tuesday

Democracy Prep at Liberty

Las Vegas at Valley

Mojave at Sierra Vista

Wednesday

The Meadows at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Mojave at Desert Pines

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde

Losee at Shadow Ridge

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (15-3)

2. Centennial (15-5)

3. Democracy Prep (10-6)

4. Liberty (15-9)

5. Shadow Ridge (7-7)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (15-5)

2. Losee (17-5)

3. Mater East (12-6)

4. Sierra Vista (16-5)

5. Del Sol (20-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (14-7)

2. Coral Academy (14-5)

3. Boulder City (12-11)

4. Pahrump Valley (11-9)

5. Moapa Valley (11-8)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Liberty at Democracy Prep, 6 p.m. at Doolittle Community Center

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis

Mojave at Arbor View

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Centennial

Coronado at Shadow Ridge

Sierra Vista at Spring Valley

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (16-1)

2. Desert Oasis (14-1)

3. Arbor View (17-2)

4. Liberty (11-3)

5. Palo Verde (15-5)

Class 4A

1. Virgin Valley (10-3)

2. Sierra Vista (12-2)

3. Spring Valley (13-2)

4. SLAM! Nevada (12-4)

5. Mater East (10-5)

Games to watch

All games at 5:30 p.m.

Monday

Mater East at Desert Oasis

SLAM! Nevada at Centennial

Wednesday

Liberty at SECTA

Coronado at Arbor View

Canyon Springs at Centennial

Virgin Valley at Las Vegas

Thursday

SLAM! Nevada at Arbor View

Friday

Arbor View at Liberty

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman

SECTA at Shadow Ridge

Desert Oasis at Coronado

Sierra Vista at Spring Valley

Alex Wright Review-Journal

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES