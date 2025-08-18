Prep rankings: New fall season underway in football, soccer, volleyball

The new fall sports season is underway, which means it’s time for the Review-Journal’s first rankings for high school football, soccer and girls volleyball.

Sierra Vista mountain lions leave the field for a water break during their game at Durango High School in Las Vegas Aug. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)

2. Arbor View (0-0)

3. Liberty (0-0)

4. Faith Lutheran (0-1)

5. Coronado (0-0)

6. Shadow Ridge (0-0)

7. Centennial (0-0)

8. Green Valley (0-0)

9. Las Vegas High (1-0)

10. Desert Oasis (1-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman (at Centennial, 7 p.m.), Arbor View (hosting Mililani from Hawaii, 6 p.m.) and Liberty (at Skyridge, Utah, 7 p.m.) all open their seasons Friday. Faith Lutheran lost 24-21 at Desert Hills (Utah) on Aug. 15, but Washington commit Gavin Day had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. Coronado opens its season by hosting Losee at 7 p.m. Friday.

Shadow Ridge and Green Valley open with out-of-state opponents, with the Mustangs playing at Snow Canyon (Utah) and the Gators hosting Northview (California). Las Vegas beat Palo Verde 33-20 on Aug. 15 behind Tanner Vibabul’s four total touchdowns and Chris Fernandez’s’ game sealing pick-6. Desert Oasis defeated SLAM! Nevada on Saturday behind quarterback Vincent Hales’ five touchdown passes.

Class 4A

1. Clark (0-0)

2. Sierra Vista (1-0)

3. Spring Valley (0-0)

4. Sloan Canyon (0-0)

5. SLAM! Nevada (0-1)

Around 4A: Clark, led by Washington commits Andres Pollard (a two-way athlete) and Dominic Harris (an offensive lineman), hosts 5A opponent Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista shut out Durango 12-0 on Aug. 15. Spring Valley hosts Bonanza in the “Banner Game” at 6 p.m. Friday. Arizona commit Simote Tupou and Sloan Canyon host Lowry at 6 p.m. Friday. SLAM! Nevada plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (0-1)

2. Virgin Valley (0-1)

3. Democracy Prep (1-0)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

5. Boulder City (0-1)

Around 3A: It wasn’t the best opening week for 3A schools as three of the top five teams lost — Moapa Valley 37-6 to Beaver (Utah), Virgin Valley 27-0 to Hurricane (Utah) and Boulder City 43-6 to Churchill County. Democracy Prep had one of the more surprising results with a 48-0 win at Sunrise Mountain. Pahrump Valley plays at Cadence at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (4-0)

2. Coronado (4-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

4. Liberty (0-0-1)

5. Arbor View (0-0-1)

Around 5A: Faith Lutheran allowed just one goal in its four wins at a tournament in Tahoe. Also in the tournament, Coronado defeated Bishop Gorman 2-0 on Saturday. Liberty and Arbor View played to a 1-1 draw on Aug. 15. Faith Lutheran hosts Liberty on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (3-0-1)

2. Canyon Springs (1-0)

3. Palo Verde (1-0)

4. Desert Oasis (1-0)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (1-0)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (1-0)

2. Boulder City (1-0)

3. Pahrump Valley (0-0-1)

4. Virgin Valley (0-0-1)

5. The Meadows (0-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Equipo Academy at Boulder City, 5:15 p.m.

Foothill at Coronado

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Centennial at Arbor View

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Arbor View at Coronado

Doral Academy at Desert Oasis, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (4-0)

2. Palo Verde (0-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (1-1)

4. Canyon Springs (3-0)

5. Desert Oasis (2-0)

Around 5A: Coronado, unsurprisingly, won all of its games in the Tahoe tournament and got an impressive 18 goals from Gavin Flickinger. The senior had five goals in a 7-0 win over Sparks and six in an 11-0 rout of South Tahoe. 5A newcomer Canyon Springs, which won the 4A title last year, won all of its games during the Gerald Pentsil Classic and got notable wins over 5A foes Arbor View and Eldorado.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (1-0)

2. Desert Pines (2-0)

3. Sunrise Mountain (0-0-1)

4. Foothill (0-0-1)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (0-0)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

2. Boulder City (0-0-1)

3. The Meadows (0-0-1)

4. Equipo Academy (0-0)

5. Virgin Valley (0-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Del Sol at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.

Coronado at Canyon Springs

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman

Eldorado at Palo Verde

Liberty at Arbor View

Las Vegas at Western

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (0-0)

2. Coronado (0-0)

3. Arbor View (0-0)

4. Shadow Ridge (7-1)

5. Centennial (7-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman participated in a tournament in Hawaii and will get back senior outside hitter Ayanna Watson, who was playing in Indonesia with USA Volleyball at the FIVB Women’s U21 World Championship. Coronado and Arbor View both start their seasons this week. Shadow Ridge and Centennial had strong starts in an early season tournament.

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (5-2)

2. Green Valley (5-3)

3. Tech (5-4)

4. Sky Pointe (2-2)

5. Las Vegas (5-3)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (3-3)

2. Pahrump Valley (3-4)

3. Moapa Valley (2-4)

4. Boulder City (1-6)

5. Virgin Valley (0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Centennial at Desert Oasis

Durango at Shadow Ridge

Palo Verde at Sierra Vista

Las Vegas at Green Valley

Wednesday

Coronado at Sky Pointe

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Durango

Thursday

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman

