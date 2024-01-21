Prep rankings: New No. 1 in 5A girls, Coronado boys jump up

Centennial is the new No. 1 team in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A girls basketball rankings after a victory over previous No. 1 Bishop Gorman on Saturday.

Coronado’s JJ Buchanan (10) rebounds the ball during a basketball game between Coronado and Bishop Gorman on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (14-1)

2. Coronado (13-8)

3. Bishop Gorman (16-4)

4. Arbor View (14-7)

5. Foothill (12-8)

Around 5A: Liberty pulled away from Arbor View 62-50 at Saturday’s Big City Showdown, avenging its only loss of the season. … Coronado defeated Bishop Gorman 74-63 for its first win over the Gaels in program history. Foothill defeated Las Vegas 66-43 on Saturday and picked up a win over Mojave on Jan. 16.

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (14-5)

2. Somerset-Losee (17-3)

3. Rancho (17-4)

4. Faith Lutheran (15-5)

5. Shadow Ridge (12-7)

Around 4A: Sierra Vista defeated Somerset-Losee 72-66 on Friday and Rancho 71-69 on Saturday. … Somerset-Losee is at Amplus Academy on Tuesday. … Rancho plays at Cadence on Wednesday. … Faith Lutheran is undefeated in Mountain League play, with all of its wins by double digits. … Shadow Ridge defeated Legacy 60-54 on Tuesday.

Class 3A

1. Mater East (8-4)

2. Democracy Prep (13-4)

3. The Meadows (13-7)

4. Boulder City (15-3)

5. Virgin Valley (12-8)

Around 3A: Mater East won at Cristo Rey 85-17 on Wednesday. … Democracy Prep defeated Moapa Valley 60-20 on Friday. … Democracy Prep hosts Mater East on Tuesday. Mater East defeated Democracy Prep 58-52 on Dec. 4. … The Meadows put away Coral Academy and Pahrump Valley last week. … Boulder City picked up wins against Pahrump Valley and Sloan Canyon last week. … Virgin Valley defeated Moapa Valley and Lincoln County last week.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Centennial at Desert Pines, 5 p.m.

Coronado at Silverado

Desert Oasis at Legacy

Cimarron-Memorial at Canyon Springs

Tuesday

Mater East at Democracy Prep

Wednesday

Clark at Sierra Vista

Desert Pines at Coronado

Silverado at Arbor View

Centennial at Bishop Gorman

Thursday

Centennial at Coronado

Liberty at Mojave

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Centennial (11-4)

2. Bishop Gorman (15-4)

3. Democracy Prep (11-5)

4. Liberty (11-7)

5. Coronado (11-6)

Around 5A: Centennial defeated Bishop Gorman 68-57 at the Big City Showdown on Saturday. … Gorman is at Palo Verde on Monday. … Democracy Prep lost at Gorman on Tuesday and defeated Spring Valley 45-37 on Thursday. … Liberty lost at Shadow Ridge 46-44 on Thursday. … Coronado defeated Desert Pines 53-52 on Wednesday.

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (12-5)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (13-4)

3. Legacy (13-9)

4. Somerset-Losee (13-6)

5. Del Sol (10-3)

Around 4A: Sierra Vista won at Green Valley and Doral Academy last week. … Cimarron-Memorial held on for a 39-34 win over Silverado on Friday. … Legacy defeated Somerset-Losee 66-64 on Thursday. … Somerset-Losee hosts Cheyenne on Tuesday. … Del Sol won at Canyon Springs 57-52 on Thursday.

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (19-1)

2. Moapa Valley (18-3)

3. Coral Academy (14-7)

4. Virgin Valley (15-10)

5. The Meadows (5-5)

Around 3A: Pahrump Valley won at The Meadows 50-14 on Thursday. … Moapa Valley defeated Virgin Valley, Chaparral and Mater East last week, and hosts Pahrump Valley on Saturday. … Coral Academy defeated The Meadows and SLAM Academy last week and hosts Pahrump Valley on Thursday. … Virgin Valley plays at Chaparral on Thursday. … The Meadows faces Sloan Canyon on Monday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Centennial at Desert Pines

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Clark

Spring Valley at Arbor View

Tuesday

Rancho at Cimarron-Memorial

Thursday

Centennial at Coronado, 5 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Coral Academy

Palo Verde at Democracy Prep

Spring Valley at Liberty

Saturday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (13-1)

2. Palo Verde (14-2)

3. Desert Oasis (19-3)

4. Bishop Gorman (9-3)

5. Tech (9-8)

Around 5A: Shadow Ridge defeated Del Sol 38-13 on Thursday. … Palo Verde won at Liberty 34-12 on Thursday. … Desert Oasis defeated Foothill, Cadence and Silverado last week, and is at Liberty on Wednesday. … Gorman defeated Tech 38-12 on Thursday and is at Palo Verde on Friday. … Tech hosts Palo Verde on Wednesday.

Class 4A

1. Coronado (12-1)

2. Bonanza (13-2)

3. Arbor View (14-6)

4. Foothill (8-4)

5. Sierra Vista (7-2)

Around 4A: Coronado defeated Arbor View 36-6 on Friday. … Bonanza hosts Sierra Vista on Thursday. … Arbor View hosts Shadow Ridge on Monday. … Foothill blanked Sky Pointe 37-0 on Friday. … Sierra Vista defeated Legacy last Tuesday, but lost to Cadence on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (11-1)

2. Boulder City (10-0)

3. SLAM Academy (10-7)

4. Mater East (8-7)

5. Moapa Valley 4-4

Around 3A: Virgin Valley blanked Mater East 33-0 on Friday and hasn’t allowed a point in its last four games. … Boulder City won at SLAM Academy 18-12 in overtime on Friday. … SLAM Academy hosts Western on Monday. … Mater East is at Democracy Prep on Monday. … Moapa Valley lost to Mater East 22-19 on Wednesday.

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View, 4 p.m.

Basic at Foothill

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Tech, 3 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Mater East at Boulder City

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Bonanza

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde

