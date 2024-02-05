Prep rankings: New No. 1 teams after chaotic week in 5A
After the No. 1-ranked Class 5A teams in boys and girls basketball and flag football lost last week, there are new No. 1 teams in the Review-Journal’s rankings.
Monday begins the final week of the regular season for high school basketball and flag football teams in Southern Nevada.
If there are any questions about how open the state title races for Class 5A are, just ask the No. 1 teams in last week’s rankings, which all lost within the past seven days.
In boys basketball, No. 1 Liberty lost to No. 3 Coronado at home 60-49 on Monday, then defeated No. 2 Bishop Gorman 72-65 on Friday.
Two-time defending 5A flag football state champion and top-ranked Shadow Ridge outlasted No. 2 Palo Verde 34-27 in overtime Monday, then lost to No. 4 Bishop Gorman 27-12 on Thursday.
The greatest chaos happened in girls basketball:
— No. 3 Democracy Prep defeated No. 1 Centennial 50-46 on Tuesday, marking the Bulldogs’ first loss to a Nevada team since Jan. 5, 2015.
— No. 5 Liberty then defeated Democracy Prep 39-37 on Wednesday.
— No. 2 Bishop Gorman then defeated Liberty 32-25 on Friday.
The state title races for all three sports are wide open, and all of the parity should create an exciting playoffs.
Here are the new rankings entering the final week of the regular season:
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (16-10)
2. Liberty (17-2)
3. Bishop Gorman (19-5)
4. Arbor View (17-7)
5. Foothill (14-9)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (17-6)
2. Somerset-Losee (20-3)
3. Rancho (20-4)
4. Faith Lutheran (18-5)
5. Legacy (22-7)
Class 3A
1. Mater East (10-6)
2. Democracy Prep (14-6)
3. The Meadows (17-7)
4. Boulder City (17-4)
5. Coral Academy (12-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Sierra Vista at Foothill
Mater East at Virgin Valley
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Silverado
Shadow Ridge at Legacy
Foothill at Centennial
Coral Academy at Boulder City
Wednesday
Arbor View at Coronado
Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman
Desert Oasis at Rancho
The Meadows at Coral Academy
Thursday
Liberty at Desert Pines
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (19-4)
2. Centennial (15-5)
3. Democracy Prep (15-6)
4. Liberty (15-9)
5. Shadow Ridge (14-6)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (16-5)
2. Cimarron-Memorial (16-5)
3. Legacy (17-9)
4. Somerset-Losee (18-6)
5. Rancho (12-8)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (23-3)
2. Pahrump Valley (23-2)
3. Coral Academy (16-9)
4. Virgin Valley (18-11)
5. SLAM Academy (7-8)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Centennial at Liberty
Coronado at Democracy Prep
Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman
Shadow Ridge at Arbor View
Clark at Faith Lutheran
Cimarron-Memorial at Sierra Vista
Wednesday
Arbor View at Coronado
Centennial at Spring Valley
Faith Lutheran at Democracy Prep
Thursday
Liberty at Desert Pines, 5 p.m.
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (18-3)
2. Shadow Ridge (16-2)
3. Desert Oasis (22-4)
4. Bishop Gorman (11-5)
5. Las Vegas (15-8)
Class 4A
1. Coronado (16-1)
2. Bonanza (17-2)
3. Foothill (12-4)
4. Arbor View (17-7)
5. Sierra Vista (10-3)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (16-1)
2. Boulder City (13-1)
3. Moapa Valley (9-4)
4. SLAM Academy (14-8)
5. Mater East (11-9)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Foothill at Bonanza
Tuesday
Las Vegas at Liberty
Tech at Centennial
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Desert Oasis
Sierra Vista at Foothill
Thursday
Arbor View at Centennial
Boulder City at Moapa Valley
Friday
Virgin Valley vs. Shadow Ridge, 5 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.