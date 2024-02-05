Prep rankings: New No. 1 teams after chaotic week in 5A

After the No. 1-ranked Class 5A teams in boys and girls basketball and flag football lost last week, there are new No. 1 teams in the Review-Journal’s rankings.

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) dribbles against Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Democracy Prep’s Bray’ana Miles (3) drives the ball to the hoop during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty’s Satsuki Bradley (4) drives the ball to the hoop as Democracy Prep defender Kayla Ellerbe (5) jumps up during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty at Democracy Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Monday begins the final week of the regular season for high school basketball and flag football teams in Southern Nevada.

If there are any questions about how open the state title races for Class 5A are, just ask the No. 1 teams in last week’s rankings, which all lost within the past seven days.

In boys basketball, No. 1 Liberty lost to No. 3 Coronado at home 60-49 on Monday, then defeated No. 2 Bishop Gorman 72-65 on Friday.

Two-time defending 5A flag football state champion and top-ranked Shadow Ridge outlasted No. 2 Palo Verde 34-27 in overtime Monday, then lost to No. 4 Bishop Gorman 27-12 on Thursday.

The greatest chaos happened in girls basketball:

— No. 3 Democracy Prep defeated No. 1 Centennial 50-46 on Tuesday, marking the Bulldogs’ first loss to a Nevada team since Jan. 5, 2015.

— No. 5 Liberty then defeated Democracy Prep 39-37 on Wednesday.

— No. 2 Bishop Gorman then defeated Liberty 32-25 on Friday.

The state title races for all three sports are wide open, and all of the parity should create an exciting playoffs.

Here are the new rankings entering the final week of the regular season:

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (16-10)

2. Liberty (17-2)

3. Bishop Gorman (19-5)

4. Arbor View (17-7)

5. Foothill (14-9)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (17-6)

2. Somerset-Losee (20-3)

3. Rancho (20-4)

4. Faith Lutheran (18-5)

5. Legacy (22-7)

Class 3A

1. Mater East (10-6)

2. Democracy Prep (14-6)

3. The Meadows (17-7)

4. Boulder City (17-4)

5. Coral Academy (12-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Mater East at Virgin Valley

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Silverado

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Foothill at Centennial

Coral Academy at Boulder City

Wednesday

Arbor View at Coronado

Sierra Vista at Bishop Gorman

Desert Oasis at Rancho

The Meadows at Coral Academy

Thursday

Liberty at Desert Pines

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (19-4)

2. Centennial (15-5)

3. Democracy Prep (15-6)

4. Liberty (15-9)

5. Shadow Ridge (14-6)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (16-5)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (16-5)

3. Legacy (17-9)

4. Somerset-Losee (18-6)

5. Rancho (12-8)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (23-3)

2. Pahrump Valley (23-2)

3. Coral Academy (16-9)

4. Virgin Valley (18-11)

5. SLAM Academy (7-8)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Centennial at Liberty

Coronado at Democracy Prep

Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Clark at Faith Lutheran

Cimarron-Memorial at Sierra Vista

Wednesday

Arbor View at Coronado

Centennial at Spring Valley

Faith Lutheran at Democracy Prep

Thursday

Liberty at Desert Pines, 5 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (18-3)

2. Shadow Ridge (16-2)

3. Desert Oasis (22-4)

4. Bishop Gorman (11-5)

5. Las Vegas (15-8)

Class 4A

1. Coronado (16-1)

2. Bonanza (17-2)

3. Foothill (12-4)

4. Arbor View (17-7)

5. Sierra Vista (10-3)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (16-1)

2. Boulder City (13-1)

3. Moapa Valley (9-4)

4. SLAM Academy (14-8)

5. Mater East (11-9)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Foothill at Bonanza

Tuesday

Las Vegas at Liberty

Tech at Centennial

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Desert Oasis

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Thursday

Arbor View at Centennial

Boulder City at Moapa Valley

Friday

Virgin Valley vs. Shadow Ridge, 5 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.