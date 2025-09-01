Prep rankings: New No. 2 in 5A football, plus new No. 1s in 4A and 3A

There’s a familiar face at No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. There are also new No. 1 teams in 4A and 3A football.

Marley Ganiron (14) carries the ball past his opponents during a high school football game between Kailua and Liberty at Liberty High School Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-0)

2. Liberty (1-1)

3. Arbor View (0-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (1-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (1-2)

6. Coronado (1-1)

7. Las Vegas High (2-0)

8. Centennial (1-1)

9. Green Valley (0-1)

10. Desert Oasis (1-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman pitched a shutout Saturday night at Kahuku (Hawaii) and hosts Lone Peak (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty had six turnovers and blanked Kailua (Hawaii) on Saturday. The Patriots head to Arizona to face Casteel at 7 p.m. Friday. Arbor View was crushed by Millard South (49-7) last week and plays at Lincoln (California) on Friday.

Shadow Ridge won a wild 41-40 contest over Simi Valley (California) and plays at Quartz Hills (California) on Friday. Faith Lutheran got its first win in a 42-14 victory up North at Damonte Ranch. The Crusaders next host Valor Christian (Colorado) on Saturday. Coronado fell to Mililani (Hawaii) 39-13 last week and hosts Higley (Arizona) on Friday.

Las Vegas, coming off a bye, heads to California to play Mayfair (California) on Saturday.

Centennial beat Desert Hills (Utah) 18-15 last week behind three-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas’ 140-plus receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Green Valley, coming off a bye, hosts Palo Verde on Friday. Desert Oasis, also coming off a bye, plays at Sierra Vista on Friday in the two team’s “Railroad Rivalry” game.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (2-0)

2. Clark (1-1)

3. Silverado (1-0)

4. Spring Valley (1-1)

5. Sierra Vista (1-2)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon made a statement with a 35-14 win over 5A opponent Foothill on Aug. 29. Clark bounced back after a blowout loss in its opener to Canyon Springs, and won 28-20 at Boulder City last week. Silverado got its first win in two years by beating Spring Valley 69-40. The Skyhawks play at Valley (2-0) on Friday. Spring Valley plays at Pahrump Valley on Friday. Sierra Vista lost to Snow Canyon (Utah) 21-14 last week.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (1-2)

2. Moapa Valley (0-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (2-0)

4. Democracy Prep (1-1)

5. Boulder City (1-2)

Around 3A: Virgin Valley won a shootout at Mater East 38-32 last week. Moapa Valley is still winless after a loss to Canyon View (Utah) and hosts former 3A rival SLAM! Nevada on Friday. Pahrump Valley rolled past Chaparral 56-14. Democracy Prep lost 7-6 to Eldorado its last time out and has a bye this week. Boulder City has a bye.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (8-0)

2. Coronado (7-1)

3. Centennial (3-1-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (5-3)

5. Liberty (2-3-1)

Around 5A: Faith Lutheran edged Coronado on Aug. 26 to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season. The Crusaders have conceded just two goals this year. Coronado plays at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Gorman plays at Centennial on Tuesday. Liberty beat Gorman 1-0 on Aug. 26.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (6-0-1)

2. Canyon Springs (5-0)

3. Palo Verde (4-0)

4. Sierra Vista (5-0)

5. Green Valley (5-0)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (5-0)

2. Moapa Valley (3-2)

3. Boulder City (3-1-1)

4. Virgin Valley (1-1-2)

5. The Meadows (1-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Centennial

SLAM! Nevada at Tech

Wednesday

Moapa Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Faith Lutheran vs. Arbor View at Viper Fields

Legacy at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-0)

2. Canyon Springs (6-2)

3. Las Vegas High (4-1)

4. Desert Oasis (4-2-1)

5. Bishop Gorman (4-3-1)

Around 5A: Coronado keeps winning. The Cougars are outscoring opponents 70-2. Gavin Flickinger leads the state with 29 goals and Dylan Flores leads the state with 25 assists. There isn’t much separation between No. 2 and No. 5. Things could get clearer after Canyon Springs, which lost to Desert Oasis last week, and Las Vegas, which lost to Faith Lutheran last week, face off Tuesday. Bishop Gorman beat Desert Oasis last week to move back into the rankings.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (4-0)

2. Sunrise Mountain (5-0-1)

3. Chaparral (7-0-1)

4. Green Valley (3-1)

5. Desert Pines (5-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (4-1)

2. Cristo Rey (2-1)

3. Virgin Valley (3-1-2)

4. The Meadows (2-0-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

SLAM! Nevada at Doral Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Las Vegas

Palo Verde at Sierra Vista

Western at Coronado

Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, 6:15 p.m.

Arbor View at Desert Oasis, 6:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Liberty, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Cristo Rey

Arbor View at Canyon Springs

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-4)

2. Coronado (7-1)

3. Arbor View (9-2)

4. Centennial (10-2)

5. Faith Lutheran (7-5)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman got Pittsburgh commit Ayanna Watson back from an overseas tournament with USA Volleyball, and the Gaels swept Centennial on Aug. 25. Coronado suffered a four-set loss to Faith Lutheran on Aug. 27, but bounced back to win six straight in a tournament. Arbor View has won four straight matches. Centennial will play in a tournament in Utah beginning Friday. Faith Lutheran hosts Bishop Gorman on Thursday.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (10-6)

2. Sierra Vista (10-8)

3. Tech (12-6)

4. SLAM! Nevada (5-4)

5. Silverado (5-3)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (5-3)

2. Virgin Valley (3-3)

3. Boulder City (4-7)

4. Moapa Valley (4-9)

5. Pahrump Valley (4-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Liberty at Coronado

Green Valley at SLAM! Nevada

Wednesday

Foothill at Palo Verde

Tech at Spring Valley

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Liberty at Arbor View

Sierra Vista at Durango

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.